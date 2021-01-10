Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi inspires Barcelona to stunning 4-0 victory

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi took center stage in La Liga yet again, as he scored a stunning brace to inspire the Catalan giants to a 4-0 victory against Granada away from home. The Argentine superstar has found his feet in recent weeks and seems to be hitting top form at a crucial point of the 2020-21 season.
Antoine Griezmann also recorded a brace to his name in the routine 4-0 victory, as Ronald Koeman's side capped off the perfect night at the Los Carmenes Stadium. The Frenchman opened the scoring for Barcelona early in the first half, as the Catalan giants were rewarded for their bright start.
Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann run riot away from home for Barcelona
Lionel Messi's quickfire brace just before half time put Barcelona in pole position, with the Argentine superstar taking himself to the top of the La Liga goalscorers chart. Griezmann added gloss to the scoreline in the 63rd minute with another goal, as Barcelona showed signs of their usual attacking swagger.
Barcelona moved to third in the La Liga standings with their commanding victory and will look to topple both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks.
On that note, here are the best tweets from their important victory away from home.