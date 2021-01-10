Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi inspires Barcelona to stunning 4-0 victory

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi took center stage in La Liga yet again, as he scored a stunning brace to inspire the Catalan giants to a 4-0 victory against Granada away from home. The Argentine superstar has found his feet in recent weeks and seems to be hitting top form at a crucial point of the 2020-21 season.

Antoine Griezmann also recorded a brace to his name in the routine 4-0 victory, as Ronald Koeman's side capped off the perfect night at the Los Carmenes Stadium. The Frenchman opened the scoring for Barcelona early in the first half, as the Catalan giants were rewarded for their bright start.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann run riot away from home for Barcelona

Lionel Messi's quickfire brace just before half time put Barcelona in pole position, with the Argentine superstar taking himself to the top of the La Liga goalscorers chart. Griezmann added gloss to the scoreline in the 63rd minute with another goal, as Barcelona showed signs of their usual attacking swagger.

Barcelona moved to third in the La Liga standings with their commanding victory and will look to topple both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks.

On that note, here are the best tweets from their important victory away from home.

He’s going to win Pichichi and be assists leader again. Just cancel this league. Longest headstart he’s ever given and they still can’t step up. It’s embarrassing. — Astorre Cerebronè (@Cerebrone) January 9, 2021

New year, but Messi went back to 2019 pic.twitter.com/Nw2FPZflJU — Rohan (@Rohandinho_) January 9, 2021

So finished Messi is still by far The greatest player in the world pic.twitter.com/6h0L5kX8hg — ganesh (@breathMessi21) January 9, 2021

⚽️ 12’ Griezmamn

⚽️ 35’ Messi

⚽️ 42’ Messi



Messi is the first player in La Liga history to score 1️⃣0️⃣ goals in each of his last 15 seasons 🚀#GranadaBarça pic.twitter.com/dM0FgzIZwK — Goal (@goal) January 9, 2021

So the unmotivated and past it and unfit and fed up Lionel Messi is...leading scorer in La Liga. Don't ever doubt him, just don't. — Andy West (@andywest01) January 9, 2021

Your newest La Liga top scorer for this season: Lionel Messi.



Not bad for a slow start 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/AGKW4gA06u — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 9, 2021

Ray Hudson's reaction to Messi's free kick goal 😭. This guy is a legend pic.twitter.com/ciKigDyCyo — Steiner (@TheStein3r) January 9, 2021

Mateo Messi celebrating Messi’s goal 🥰 pic.twitter.com/85JNulQVlr — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) January 9, 2021

INCREDIBLE MESSI HIS 4TH GOAL THIS WEEK AND HE'S NOW THE SOLE TOP SCORER IN LA LIGA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/9Z5HAlQrXN — mx (@MessiMX10i) January 9, 2021

✅ 2010

✅ 2011

✅ 2012

✅ 2013

✅ 2014

✅ 2015

✅ 2016

✅ 2017

✅ 2018

✅ 2019

✅ 2020

✅ 2021



✨ @AntoGriezmann has now scored in each of the last 1⃣2⃣ years in #LaLigaSantander!#GranadaBarça pic.twitter.com/IVzHjtbTrC — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) January 9, 2021

Messi scores a freekick



Griezmann brace



Busquets playing well



Puig getting minutes pic.twitter.com/bnhC1JdskW — Abhì (@FCBdan_Denied) January 9, 2021

Frenkie Messi and Griezmann best players of the half we're getting there day by day ahh — arch (@unanimousmvp_) January 9, 2021

Griezmann as a finisher is underrated, one of few attackers who have constantly over-performed their xG significantly over the years yet he’s rarely talked about as one of the best. — Marcus Bring (@MarcusBr22) January 9, 2021

Antoine Griezmann has ended his seven-game goalless streak for Barcelona after going the whole of December without scoring.



He opens the scoring for Barca at Granada. pic.twitter.com/FXlLc9CSaT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 9, 2021

Antoine Griezmann has scored 2+ goals in a LaLiga game for Barcelona for just the second time - the first being his home debut for Barca.



Starting 2021 the right way. pic.twitter.com/yi1j3ITeyH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 9, 2021

Griezmann 4GA in his last 2 games. Form is temporary Class is permanent ✍️ pic.twitter.com/vrAip7S77O — Jama☔️ (@JamaUTD) January 9, 2021

🤯Fun fact: Since 17/18, Barca have had 1,889 chances in front of goal...



👉Lionel Messi created 42% of these chances



🐐. pic.twitter.com/56BpQqabtD — Cav¹¹ (@MessiCav10i) January 9, 2021