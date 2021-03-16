Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi leads Barcelona to commanding 4-1 victory

Lionel Messi continued his rich vein of form in 2021, as he led Barcelona to an important 4-1 victory against Huesca at the Camp Nou. Ronald Koeman's side are now second in the league standings and managed to leapfrog arch-rivals Real Madrid with a well-deserved victory.
As expected, Lionel Messi was in the thick of the action and once again took center stage for his side. The Argentine great opened the scoring with a stunning strike from outside the penalty area as Barcelona broke the deadlock early in the game.
Antoine Griezmann also showed his class with a stunner from outside the penalty area in the first half as he doubled Barcelona's advantage before the interval with what looked like a carbon copy of Lionel Messi's goal.
Huesca threatened to fight back after Rafa Mir scored a penalty on the stroke of half-time, but Oscar Mingueza scored the goal that essentially sealed the game for Barcelona early in the second half.
Lionel Messi steals the show for Barcelona yet again
With a 3-1 lead, Barcelona looked good on the ball and proceeded to see off the game comfortably. Lionel Messi, who had already scored and assisted a goal on the night, doubled his tally in the dying embers of the game with yet another goal since the turn of the year.
The Barcelona captain has been the best player in the world in 2021 and looks set to play a pivotal role for Koeman's side in the business end of the season.
On that note, here are the best tweets from an eventful game at the Camp Nou.