Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi leads Barcelona to commanding 4-1 victory

Lionel Messi continued his rich vein of form in 2021, as he led Barcelona to an important 4-1 victory against Huesca at the Camp Nou. Ronald Koeman's side are now second in the league standings and managed to leapfrog arch-rivals Real Madrid with a well-deserved victory.

As expected, Lionel Messi was in the thick of the action and once again took center stage for his side. The Argentine great opened the scoring with a stunning strike from outside the penalty area as Barcelona broke the deadlock early in the game.

Antoine Griezmann also showed his class with a stunner from outside the penalty area in the first half as he doubled Barcelona's advantage before the interval with what looked like a carbon copy of Lionel Messi's goal.

Huesca threatened to fight back after Rafa Mir scored a penalty on the stroke of half-time, but Oscar Mingueza scored the goal that essentially sealed the game for Barcelona early in the second half.

Lionel Messi steals the show for Barcelona yet again

With a 3-1 lead, Barcelona looked good on the ball and proceeded to see off the game comfortably. Lionel Messi, who had already scored and assisted a goal on the night, doubled his tally in the dying embers of the game with yet another goal since the turn of the year.

The Barcelona captain has been the best player in the world in 2021 and looks set to play a pivotal role for Koeman's side in the business end of the season.

On that note, here are the best tweets from an eventful game at the Camp Nou.

2008-09: 23 ⚽

2009-10: 34 ⚽

2010-11: 31 ⚽

2011-12: 50 ⚽

2012-13: 46 ⚽

2013-14: 28 ⚽

2014-15: 43 ⚽

2015-16: 26 ⚽

2016-17: 37 ⚽

2017-18: 34 ⚽

2018-19: 36 ⚽

2019-20: 25 ⚽

2020-21: 20* ⚽



Lionel Messi has now scored 20+ goals in 13 straight La Liga seasons 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OZijAciz5G — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 15, 2021

There’s absolutely no way that any knowledgeable and unbiased person watches Leo Messi and not think he’s the greatest ever 🇦🇷🐐... pic.twitter.com/UJ7nnmRIjA — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) March 15, 2021

Messi - 2 goals from OUTSIDE THE BOX. Fine wine Benteke would rather build a palace in opponents’ boxes than hustle score from outside the box. — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) March 15, 2021

Mingueza is the 21st La Masia formed player to receive an assist from Messi.



— @Barca19stats pic.twitter.com/F7HuNWbMgw — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 15, 2021

Messi has 17 goals and 7 assists in 2021. 24 goal contributions in 3 months. “Finished” they said.. — J. (@MessiIizer) March 15, 2021

Messi w/ 2g 1a

Ronaldo w/ 3g



What a week to get Elite. — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) March 15, 2021

767 games.

661 goals.

290 assists.

951 G/A.



One Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/aw7klYSSa5 — Utsav Singh (@Frenkietiempo) March 15, 2021

Messi has now scored FIVE goals from outside the box in 2021 (excluding freekicks). It’s barely March and he’s already scored more than he did in 9 other calendar years. Improving with age 🐐 pic.twitter.com/dVKnikyICA — MC (@CrewsMat19) March 15, 2021

Sunday: Ronaldo hat trick 🎩



Monday: Messi double + assist 🔥



Still driving each other on 🤝 pic.twitter.com/23vGQeTfYO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 15, 2021

Outside box goals:



Messi since 18/19 - 30

CR since 13/14 - 28 pic.twitter.com/637chTh2Ku — Edon🇦🇱 (@_MessiMagic) March 15, 2021

If you didn’t know, Lionel Messi is still comfortably the best footballer in the world, by a distance. pic.twitter.com/nJBpee3DLn — Football Threads (@FootyThreads_) March 15, 2021

Lionel Messi with his second goal of the match. Another goal from outside of the penalty area and it's 4-1 Barcelona! — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 15, 2021

Pedri told @MovistarFutbol: “Playing with Messi is an absolute joy. I enjoy it during the games, but also during training. I always try to look for him, if you give it to him, something is bound to happen” @tjuanmarti #FCB 🇪🇸🤝🇦🇷 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) March 15, 2021

17 buts, 7 assists en 18 matchs en 2021 pour Lionel Messi. — Actualité - Barça (@ActualiteBarca) March 15, 2021

21 goals. 9 assists.



Leo Messi is eternal. — total Barça (@totalBarca) March 15, 2021

Ronald Koeman: "Messi has once again proved that he's the best." pic.twitter.com/UlpsD7Qasc — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 15, 2021

He took the “Messi can no longer score open play goals” too seriously. pic.twitter.com/tqCjOp4Gy4 — ella ✨ (@ellasfcb) March 15, 2021

One more for the road

pic.twitter.com/VAdu38STKD — Messi Worldwide (@Messi_Worldwide) March 15, 2021

Lionel Messi has now been directly involved in 20 goals in 11 La Liga games in 2021.



◉ 14 goals

◉ 6 assists



Superb. 👍 pic.twitter.com/xbK9WmWEC6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 15, 2021

Messi leads the La Liga topscorer list with 21 goals while having only 1 assist less than Aspas who leads the list of most assists. pic.twitter.com/mRBk3SpGBR — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 15, 2021

Lionel Messi has 16 goals and seven assists already in 2021.



It's only March 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Q4BDmzPSAK — Goal (@goal) March 15, 2021

Goals per 90, La Liga 2021...



Real Madrid: 1.6

Lionel Messi: 1.4



Close battle — Andy West (@andywest01) March 15, 2021

Lionel Messi is the only player to score 20+ league goals in each of the last 13 seasons.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/zPtcbraIv1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 15, 2021

Standard day at the office for Messi. pic.twitter.com/C9kG8pK9Z0 — J. (@MessiIizer) March 15, 2021