Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi officially leaves Barcelona

In a rather shocking turn of events, Barcelona announced on their official website that Lionel Messi will officially leave the club this summer. After a drawn-out transfer saga that began last year, the Argentine great looked like he'd put pen to paper on a new deal this month after his triumphant Copa America campaign with his country.
However, Barcelona shook the world of football and confirmed that Lionel Messi will indeed be required to find a new club this summer, as he looks set to depart the Camp Nou after spending the entirety of his senior career in Catalonia.
"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations)."
"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled."
"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandizement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life."
Barcelona and Lionel Messi to go separate ways after over two decades
After seemingly agreeing a new contract with Barcelona earlier this month, it has been announced that Lionel Messi will part ways with the club in what is set to be an unceremonious end to his time in Spain. The 34-year-old is undoubtedly the club's greatest-ever player and is widely regarded as the best footballer of all time, having won countless accolades in his decorated career.
Reports suggest Lionel Messi is a top target for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, as he looks set to find himself a new club after failing to sign a contract extension at Barcelona. Both clubs have the financial resources required to pull off the historic deal, but it remains to be seen what happens to Lionel Messi's future in the days ahead.
The world of football has witnessed many shocking moments over the years, but Lionel Messi's dramatic contract turnaround at Barcelona is right up there, as fans across the world continue to reel from the announcement.
Here are some of the best reactions after Barcelona's statement sent social media into a frenzy.
Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates