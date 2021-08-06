Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi officially leaves Barcelona

In a rather shocking turn of events, Barcelona announced on their official website that Lionel Messi will officially leave the club this summer. After a drawn-out transfer saga that began last year, the Argentine great looked like he'd put pen to paper on a new deal this month after his triumphant Copa America campaign with his country.

However, Barcelona shook the world of football and confirmed that Lionel Messi will indeed be required to find a new club this summer, as he looks set to depart the Camp Nou after spending the entirety of his senior career in Catalonia.

"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations)."

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled."

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandizement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life."

Barcelona and Lionel Messi to go separate ways after over two decades

After seemingly agreeing a new contract with Barcelona earlier this month, it has been announced that Lionel Messi will part ways with the club in what is set to be an unceremonious end to his time in Spain. The 34-year-old is undoubtedly the club's greatest-ever player and is widely regarded as the best footballer of all time, having won countless accolades in his decorated career.

Reports suggest Lionel Messi is a top target for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, as he looks set to find himself a new club after failing to sign a contract extension at Barcelona. Both clubs have the financial resources required to pull off the historic deal, but it remains to be seen what happens to Lionel Messi's future in the days ahead.

The world of football has witnessed many shocking moments over the years, but Lionel Messi's dramatic contract turnaround at Barcelona is right up there, as fans across the world continue to reel from the announcement.

Here are some of the best reactions after Barcelona's statement sent social media into a frenzy.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

OFFICIAL. Lionel Messi will not continue at Barcelona. 🚨 #FCB #Messi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021

👕 778 games

⚽️ 672 goals

🎯 305 assists

🏆 35 trophies



Farewell, Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/oNHJzaGjpR — 433 (@433) August 5, 2021

Who needs Messi when we have Messo pic.twitter.com/KHD9ARo2Hj — Renato (@rehnato) August 5, 2021

Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona: live updates as 21-year association ended - join @jakegoodwill1 for the latest https://t.co/TcHycVLeis — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 5, 2021

Messi at 34: hyped transfer ANY club would take him



Ronaldo at 34: Adapting to a new league and still dominating



Ronaldinho at 34: In Liga MX



Iniesta at 34: In J league



Zlatan at 34: Debut Utd season



Honestly Messi and CR7 aren’t human, nor is Zlatan, appreciate while we can pic.twitter.com/gstypvvXha — Denisfut (@denisfut_trade) August 5, 2021

BARCELONA ANNOUNCE club legend Lionel Messi has left due to financial and structural obstacles surrounding his new deal. pic.twitter.com/EF6LDPKP6y — Nation Breaking News (@NationBreaking) August 5, 2021

Ronaldo joined the team he defeated, Messi is probably joining the team he got humiliated by. We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/RKOlm4nnB7 — ok (@SamJr008) August 5, 2021

La Liga without Ronaldo and Messi pic.twitter.com/aIhxcc2toL — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) August 5, 2021

All jokes aside,we're truly blessed to witness this beautiful rivalry of Messi and Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/rjJJtsefDq — 𝐄mil. (@BlancoEmil_) August 5, 2021

Jokes and banter aside, imagine Messi and Ronaldo playing alongside each other pic.twitter.com/KXEK1uEf24 — flight233 (@flight2332) August 5, 2021

How Ronaldo left Real Madrid: How Messi left Barca: pic.twitter.com/fZi47B2qY7 — Ali (@TotalElBicho) August 5, 2021

Ronaldo left when Real Madrid when they were at their best, meanwhile Messi is jumping ships when his team are 1B in debt and on a sharp decline



I know who my GOAT is pic.twitter.com/Ed53aOyPlF — ali (@tcourtois1ii) August 5, 2021

La Liga has gone from Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry to Vinicius vs Dembele. — TC (@totalcristiano) August 5, 2021

Breaking | Barcelona announce that Lionel Messi will not continue at the club - is a Leo + NAK attack incoming from Paris? — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 5, 2021

Having said that….Barcelona pointing at La Liga…..could this be a strategic move….blame game….and Messi will turn at Barcelona anyway…. https://t.co/6Av9V6lkOo — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 5, 2021

Lionel Messi to Manchester United, who says no? — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 5, 2021

Honestly just imagine if he goes to PSG..



Messi, Neymar, Mbappe on top of already signing Ramos, Hakimi and Wijnaldum 😂😂😂😂😂 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 5, 2021

Arsenal chief after offering £30 million plus Nketiah & Bellerin for Messipic.twitter.com/yvFaAqjiCO — SHIZZY AYO (@shizzyayo1) August 5, 2021

When Ramos forgets he’s no longer Madrid captain and catches Messi and Neymar in training pic.twitter.com/IZWHD0sAHZ — Kylian (@prime_jordan1) August 5, 2021

SPORT claim the statement is just to put pressure on Javier Tebas and LaLiga.



This is very much possible. Tebas has been poking his nose everywhere and needed a wake up call.



LaLiga will be the biggest losers if Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona. — Sripad (@falsewinger) August 5, 2021

Bartomeu bankrupted Barcelona, that’s why we cannot keep Messi. — Rafael Hernández 🇦🇷 (@RafaelH117) August 5, 2021

Who is the face of La Liga without Messi? — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) August 5, 2021

Aguero chasing Messi's flight at the airport pic.twitter.com/pI7tu5asyf — Kais (@FinallyKais) August 5, 2021

🚨🚨| @jpedrerol has decided to end his holidays 10 days early and return to @elchiringuitotv tonight. He promised earlier that he will return to @elchiringuitotv to break the news about Mbappé's move to Madrid. #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 5, 2021

Sergio Aguero on the day he signed for Barcelona:



“Messi convince me to come to Barcelona, it has always been my dream to play alongside Leo at a club level.” pic.twitter.com/Uqwn3263fa — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) August 5, 2021

Messi leaving as soon as Eibar got relegated I’m hearing? pic.twitter.com/JiFNyesayv — ً (@Bk8iP3) August 5, 2021

John Henry when he sees Messi’s wage demands pic.twitter.com/6WjI8blwvw — M (@ma_hfuz) August 5, 2021

My League Two scout now that he knows Lionel Messi is available as a free transfer pic.twitter.com/QCOITXH1pT — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) August 5, 2021

Pep Guardiola to Harry Kane when he signs Messi insteadpic.twitter.com/Uja904lAqq — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 5, 2021

OFFICIAL: Barcelona have released a statement on Lionel Messi not renewing his contract with the club. pic.twitter.com/w4MrkPUWSG — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 5, 2021

Lionel Messi at Barcelona.



The definition of legacy. pic.twitter.com/wm50ZDj51g — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 5, 2021

Pep Guardiola running to Sheikh Mansour asking him to cancel the Jack Grealish deal and bring in Lionel Messi instead pic.twitter.com/926zAl9PJZ — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 5, 2021

Messi vs. Ronaldo.



Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.



No one will forget this era. pic.twitter.com/GMgmY0tZM7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 5, 2021

Barcelona fans reading all the Messi news: pic.twitter.com/A8WzDntgdI — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 5, 2021

Manchester City returning Jack Grealish back to Aston Villa to sign Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/3Fe1PKNRa2 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 5, 2021

City fans returning Grealish to Villa after hearing Messi wants to leave pic.twitter.com/bzVXLIy93H — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) August 5, 2021

