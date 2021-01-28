Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores in Barcelona's 2-1 comeback victory against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona came from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Ronald Koeman's side are now through to the quarterfinals of the competition and will look to go all the way and win their first trophy under the Dutchman.
The Catalan giants welcomed Lionel Messi back to the starting XI after suspension, but the Argentine couldn't influence proceedings in a goalless first half. After the two sides canceled each in the first 45 minutes, Fran Garcia gave the home side a shock lead in the 63rd minute.
Lionel Messi caps off return with crucial equalizer for Barcelona
Barcelona, however, struck back through Lionel Messi, who marked his return to the side with the equalizer. Frenkie de Jong completed the comeback in the 80th minute, as the Dutchman continues to grow in stature and establish himself as a key player under Koeman.
Lionel Messi and Barcelona now have a realistic chance of lifting the Copa del Rey and will look to build on their comeback victory with a positive result against Athletic Club on Sunday.
Here are the best tweets from Barcelona's hard-fought victory against Rayo Vallecano.