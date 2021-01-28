Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores in Barcelona's 2-1 comeback victory against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona came from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Ronald Koeman's side are now through to the quarterfinals of the competition and will look to go all the way and win their first trophy under the Dutchman.

The Catalan giants welcomed Lionel Messi back to the starting XI after suspension, but the Argentine couldn't influence proceedings in a goalless first half. After the two sides canceled each in the first 45 minutes, Fran Garcia gave the home side a shock lead in the 63rd minute.

Lionel Messi caps off return with crucial equalizer for Barcelona

Barcelona, however, struck back through Lionel Messi, who marked his return to the side with the equalizer. Frenkie de Jong completed the comeback in the 80th minute, as the Dutchman continues to grow in stature and establish himself as a key player under Koeman.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona now have a realistic chance of lifting the Copa del Rey and will look to build on their comeback victory with a positive result against Athletic Club on Sunday.

Here are the best tweets from Barcelona's hard-fought victory against Rayo Vallecano.

De Jong's incredible form continues! 🔥



Rayo 1-2 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/OSIPDdoipq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 27, 2021

2-1 Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong! There he is again! He just can’t stop scoring and he gives them the lead. pic.twitter.com/NpF7CagwkP — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 27, 2021

🔝 Leo #Messi surpasses Josep Samitier on Club list of most all-time Copa del Rey appearances!



🐐 7️⃣6️⃣

Josep Samitier 7️⃣5️⃣

Andrés Iniesta 7️⃣3️⃣

Vicenç Piera 7️⃣1️⃣

Xavi 7️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/6tDTf9IUeZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 27, 2021

4 - Frenkie de Jong 🇳🇱 has scored four goals in his last seven games for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, one more than he’d netted in his previous 62 matches for the club (3 goals). Liberated. pic.twitter.com/0updsAE766 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 27, 2021

Among all of Europe’s top clubs, Barcelona have the worst coach by a landslide. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 27, 2021

Frenkie de Jong is having an excellent 2021 for Barcelona



7 games

4 goals

2 assists



Key man for Ronald Koeman's side and getting himself forward more. Bodes well for Oranje! pic.twitter.com/bHOR9kUXnw — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) January 27, 2021

Griezmann now has 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 6 games for Barcelona. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q7IUGEyJ3j — Griezmann Chief (@griezmannility_) January 27, 2021

Why do they always show a pic of messi for such weirdos this guy can’t win https://t.co/dczGKzZkYb — 🙂 (@N4tashaaa) January 27, 2021

Messi's last 4 goals:



- 1 Freekick

- 3 Open play goals, all assisted by Antoine Griezmann



Special Connection⚡ pic.twitter.com/kSvsL5wNda — Total Messi™ (@TotalLeoMessi) January 27, 2021

Lionel Messi vs. Rayo Vallecano



79 touches

1 Goal

9 Dribbles

33 Passes

2 Key Passes

11 Ground Duels



Showed up when the team needed him most. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wEfDQXCuIO — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) January 27, 2021

Messi scores! 1-1

(Even he couldn’t miss from there 🙊😜) pic.twitter.com/OXXyjF6Red — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) January 27, 2021

Messi creates the play and De Jong finishes it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jToTIkq2hH — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) January 27, 2021

Messi MOTM on his return 🐐 pic.twitter.com/rSiV1TvbEj — J. (@MessiIizer) January 27, 2021

Lmao i love how everyone is reacting to that Messi move within a 3 minute margin — Goal Digger (@GoalDiggerFCB) January 27, 2021

Lionel Messi has now scored 720 official goals.



— @InvictosSomos pic.twitter.com/QgBuZfOw1H — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 27, 2021

Messi to the rescue 💥 pic.twitter.com/flATTZ6g8w — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 27, 2021