Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi spearheads Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup final in record-breaking night 

Argentina sealed their place in the final of the FIFA World Cup with a 3-0 win over Croatia as record-breaker Lionel Messi's dream of lifting the trophy moves closer.
It was a frustrating first twenty minutes for Argentina as Croatia enjoyed 65% possession of the ball in their semi-final meeting at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Lionel Scaloni's side sprang into life in the 32nd minute when Julian Alvarez was sent through on goal.
He collided with the Croatian shot-stopper and Argentina were awarded a controversial penalty.
Lionel Messi stepped up and smashed the spot-kick into the roof of the net to give Argentina a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute.
The iconic forward is now La Albiceleste's all-time top goalscorer in FIFA World Cup football with 11 goals, beating Gabriel Bautista's record.
He has also moved level with German icon Lothar Matthaus with the most amount of caps at a World Cup with 25.
Alvarez grabbed the second in the 39th minute in spectacular style thanks to his persistence.
The City forward ran from glided through midfield towards Croatia's box.
A couple of lucky deflections kept the ball in Alvarez's possession and he poked it past Livakovic to extend Argentina's lead.
It was the first time Croatia had gone in at half-time, two goals down and they had a mountain to climb. Lionel Messi and co had one foot in the final.
Croatia came out in search of a vital goal, but left themselves vulnerable to an Argentine break.
Lionel Messi had the chance to add another in the 56th minute, skipping away from the Croatian defenders with ease.
He then placed the ball at Livakovic's near post but the Zagreb keeper made a smart save.
However, magical Messi was at his very best in the 68th minute, breaking past one of the rising stars of the tournament Josko Gvardiol.
The Argentine skipper found Alvarez, who couldn't miss from six yards out to make it 3-0.
Messi and co saw out a decisive 3-0 semi-final victory over Vatreni and head into the final on Sunday, 18 December.
Remembering Lionel Messi's heartbreaking 2014 FIFA World Cup final defeat as Argentina head into this year's showpiece
Lionel Messi suffered an agonizing defeat to Germany in the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
He was at the peak of his powers, scoring four goals and providing an assist in seven appearances.
The Argentine great was awarded the Golden Ball for his magnificent displays in Brazil, but it didn't matter to him.
Mario Gotze's extra time goal broke his and Argentina's hearts, and he said in the aftermath (via NDTV Sports):
"I don't care about the prize. I don't care about anything. Right now, nothing can console me -- not the award or anything else. I wanted to take Argentina to the World Cup for all the people."
He now has the chance to do that on 18 December against either the reigning champions France or the the tournament's underdogs Morocco.
