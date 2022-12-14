Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi spearheads Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup final in record-breaking night 

Argentina sealed their place in the final of the FIFA World Cup with a 3-0 win over Croatia as record-breaker Lionel Messi's dream of lifting the trophy moves closer.

It was a frustrating first twenty minutes for Argentina as Croatia enjoyed 65% possession of the ball in their semi-final meeting at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Lionel Scaloni's side sprang into life in the 32nd minute when Julian Alvarez was sent through on goal.

He collided with the Croatian shot-stopper and Argentina were awarded a controversial penalty.

Lionel Messi stepped up and smashed the spot-kick into the roof of the net to give Argentina a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute.

The iconic forward is now La Albiceleste's all-time top goalscorer in FIFA World Cup football with 11 goals, beating Gabriel Bautista's record.

He has also moved level with German icon Lothar Matthaus with the most amount of caps at a World Cup with 25.

Alvarez grabbed the second in the 39th minute in spectacular style thanks to his persistence.

The City forward ran from glided through midfield towards Croatia's box.

A couple of lucky deflections kept the ball in Alvarez's possession and he poked it past Livakovic to extend Argentina's lead.

It was the first time Croatia had gone in at half-time, two goals down and they had a mountain to climb. Lionel Messi and co had one foot in the final.

Croatia came out in search of a vital goal, but left themselves vulnerable to an Argentine break.

Lionel Messi had the chance to add another in the 56th minute, skipping away from the Croatian defenders with ease.

He then placed the ball at Livakovic's near post but the Zagreb keeper made a smart save.

However, magical Messi was at his very best in the 68th minute, breaking past one of the rising stars of the tournament Josko Gvardiol.

The Argentine skipper found Alvarez, who couldn't miss from six yards out to make it 3-0.

Messi and co saw out a decisive 3-0 semi-final victory over Vatreni and head into the final on Sunday, 18 December.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to a night where Messi's dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup edged ever closer:

OptaJavier @OptaJavier 3 - Lionel Messi is the first #ARG player to score in three different knockout rounds of a World Cup. Before #Qatar2022 he had no goals in these phases. Legend. 3 - Lionel Messi is the first #ARG player to score in three different knockout rounds of a World Cup. Before #Qatar2022 he had no goals in these phases. Legend. https://t.co/kNEppH0a99

Sean @SeanDOlfc If Gvardiol is the future of CB, Messi has just insulted a generation If Gvardiol is the future of CB, Messi has just insulted a generation

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Tonight: Julián Álvarez from Calchín scores in World Cup semifinal.



🕷️ #Qatar2022 10 years ago: asking Leo Messi for a pic as big fan, dreaming of World Cup one day…Tonight: Julián Álvarez from Calchín scores in World Cup semifinal.🕷️ 10 years ago: asking Leo Messi for a pic as big fan, dreaming of World Cup one day…Tonight: Julián Álvarez from Calchín scores in World Cup semifinal.🕷️🇦🇷 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/DhwozBijJu

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Julián Álvarez has scored in six of his eight starts for Argentina in all competitions (6 goals), with three of his goals coming at World Cup 2022. Determined. 6 - Julián Álvarez has scored in six of his eight starts for Argentina in all competitions (6 goals), with three of his goals coming at World Cup 2022. Determined. https://t.co/4yFDJfL6kC

Phil Hay @PhilHay_ R9 had it right. Cristiano Ronaldo can do remarkable things but Lionel Messi does things virtually no-one else can. There’s a difference R9 had it right. Cristiano Ronaldo can do remarkable things but Lionel Messi does things virtually no-one else can. There’s a difference

Trey @UTDTrey Already accepted it for a while that the world will do anything for Messi to win this trophy, handing him pens everywhere for nothing Already accepted it for a while that the world will do anything for Messi to win this trophy, handing him pens everywhere for nothing

george @StokeyyG2 OH MY GOD WE REALLY ARE GONNA GET THAT LIONEL MESSI WORLD CUP WIN ARENT WE OH MY GOD WE REALLY ARE GONNA GET THAT LIONEL MESSI WORLD CUP WIN ARENT WE

Johyan @JohyanCruyff THE MESSI WORLD CUP DREAM MIGHT ACTUALLY HAPPEN!! THE MESSI WORLD CUP DREAM MIGHT ACTUALLY HAPPEN!! https://t.co/JrGMDGNWue

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Can’t believe we hyped up the stability of Croatias midfield and defence only for it to be undone by a guy running in a straight line Can’t believe we hyped up the stability of Croatias midfield and defence only for it to be undone by a guy running in a straight line

Super Hans @no_context_Hans The Croatia defence looking back at that 2nd Argentina goal at halftime …. The Croatia defence looking back at that 2nd Argentina goal at halftime …. https://t.co/5ohrTEK7kq

HLTCO @HLTCO No footballer makes me look at my TV screen in wonder as often as Lionel Messi. Sublime. No footballer makes me look at my TV screen in wonder as often as Lionel Messi. Sublime.

Football Daily @footballdaily



The end of an era.



#FIFAWorldCup Luka Modrić leaves the field of play at a World Cup for possibly the last time.The end of an era. Luka Modrić leaves the field of play at a World Cup for possibly the last time. 🇭🇷The end of an era. 😢 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/LmYxd6gRtM

Roberto Rojas @RobertoRojas97



“What’s your dream in football?”

“Play in a World Cup.”

“Who’s your idol?”

“Messi.”



11 years on, he will achieve his dream and will do so playing alongside his idol. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… An 11-year-old Julian Alvarez playing for his local club Atletico Calchin in his hometown in Argentina:“What’s your dream in football?”“Play in a World Cup.”“Who’s your idol?”“Messi.”11 years on, he will achieve his dream and will do so playing alongside his idol. An 11-year-old Julian Alvarez playing for his local club Atletico Calchin in his hometown in Argentina: “What’s your dream in football?”“Play in a World Cup.”“Who’s your idol?”“Messi.”11 years on, he will achieve his dream and will do so playing alongside his idol. 🇦🇷⚽️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qcHJNCQkf7

⚡️ @clinicalkai 9 of Messi WC goals are penalties 9 of Messi WC goals are penalties https://t.co/DaX5oXM6c5

Lunihan 🇦🇷 @LunihanV1 Penaldo seeing this Messi masterclass and Argentina reaching the final Penaldo seeing this Messi masterclass and Argentina reaching the final https://t.co/kASrSAAFaZ

Airrack @airrack Lionel Messi might be the GOAT… Lionel Messi might be the GOAT…

Conn @ConnCFC What Messi is doing at the age of 35 is ridiculous. 7 G/A in the World Cup & 21 G/A for PSG this season. Truly the goat. What Messi is doing at the age of 35 is ridiculous. 7 G/A in the World Cup & 21 G/A for PSG this season. Truly the goat.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Gvardiol has been one of the best defenders in this tournament & Lionel Messi has just made him look like an amateur with some of the best close-control dribbling that you will ever see. Gvardiol has been one of the best defenders in this tournament & Lionel Messi has just made him look like an amateur with some of the best close-control dribbling that you will ever see.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen A magical Messi assist, his eighth across five World Cups. He equals Diego Maradona as Argentina's all-time World Cup assister.🤝 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A magical Messi assist, his eighth across five World Cups. He equals Diego Maradona as Argentina's all-time World Cup assister.🤝 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/U3OKj4sbnU

Remembering Lionel Messi's heartbreaking 2014 FIFA World Cup final defeat as Argentina head into this year's showpiece

The Argentine hero missed out on World Cup glory in 2014.

Lionel Messi suffered an agonizing defeat to Germany in the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He was at the peak of his powers, scoring four goals and providing an assist in seven appearances.

The Argentine great was awarded the Golden Ball for his magnificent displays in Brazil, but it didn't matter to him.

Mario Gotze's extra time goal broke his and Argentina's hearts, and he said in the aftermath (via NDTV Sports):

"I don't care about the prize. I don't care about anything. Right now, nothing can console me -- not the award or anything else. I wanted to take Argentina to the World Cup for all the people."

He now has the chance to do that on 18 December against either the reigning champions France or the the tournament's underdogs Morocco.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 1124 votes