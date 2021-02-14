Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi spearheads Barcelona to 5-1 win against Deportivo Alaves

Barcelona continued their rich vein of form in all competitions by brushing aside a hapless Deportivo Alaves side 5-1 at the Camp Nou. Two goals each from Lionel Messi and Trincao put the Catalan giants on their way to a commanding victory, while Junior Firpo added gloss to the scoreline late in the game.

After scoring his first goal for the club earlier this month, Trincao once again got his name on the scoresheet by breaking the deadlock in the 29th minute. Lionel Messi also got in on the act before the interval and gave Barcelona a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time.

Lionel Messi scores one of the goals of the season in comprehensive Barcelona win

Luis Rioja pulled one back for the Alaves, but his second-half strike proved to be a mere consolation for the away side. Trincao and Lionel Messi struck in quick succession to effectively seal the game for Barcelona, with the latter scoring one of the goals of the season from outside the penalty area.

Firpo capped off a rare start with a late goal, as Ronald Koeman's side prepared for their hotly-anticipated UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain in style.

Here are the best tweets from a commanding Barcelona victory, as Lionel Messi took center stage yet again with a magnificent display.

How do you write 'goat' in Chinese? pic.twitter.com/TJX0pXcQXD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 13, 2021

Goals from outside the box:



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi - 126

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo - 113 pic.twitter.com/YuSdxDJdMe — TotalMessi (@TotalLeoMessi) February 13, 2021

Lionel Messi is on another level. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 13, 2021

Imagine thinking Messi isn’t the greatest athlete of all time lmao it’s actually ridiculous at this point — ‎ً (@TheImmortalKop) February 13, 2021

Lionel Messi has now equalled C.Ronaldo’s number of career goals from open play (573).



He’s achieved this in 145 fewer games.



Just think about that, he could go 144 games without a single open play goal, and would still have a better ratio than Ronaldo currently has.



🐐 pic.twitter.com/Dw6PkIWtJg — Football Threads (@FootyThreads_) February 13, 2021

Lionel Messi has now scored 2+ goals on 192 occasions...



👉In those games:



⚽️446 Goals

🅰️76 Assists

▶️2.7 G/A per game



G.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/klBNehVhCd — Cav¹¹ (@MessiCav10i) February 13, 2021

Most games with 2+ goals from outside the box in the last 3 La Liga seasons:



Leo Messi: 4

Rest of La Liga: 2



We are not worthy. pic.twitter.com/TOMS4axV4d — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 13, 2021

Lionel Messi has scored in FIVE consecutive La Liga games for the first time since April 2019.



Back to his best 😤 pic.twitter.com/sg5lTxQ0An — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 13, 2021

Just classic Leo Messi 💥 pic.twitter.com/JQllYUnIIH — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 13, 2021

i’m sorry i just don’t understand how anyone can watch football and come to the conclusion that Lionel Messi isn’t the greatest to ever grace the sport, it seriously confuses me. — 𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 (@IeeSZN) February 13, 2021

What a goal from Messi from outside the box 😱



Barcelona 4 - 1 Alaves #BarcaAlaves pic.twitter.com/zFbpy6nh9U — MzBarca (@MzBarca1) February 13, 2021

Barcelona 5-1 Alaves FT:



Shots: 17-6

Shots on target: 9-2

Passing accuracy: 91%-74%

Possession: 74%-26% https://t.co/05ufG5ueNt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2021

Griezmann in 2021



7 goals

8 assists



He has been involved in 15 goals in his last 12 matches for Barcelona 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TaL0mtO5Gv — Griezmann Chief (@griezmannility_) February 13, 2021

That was some goal by Messi. Great goal and changes the dynamic of it going into half time. Barcelona need this win going into the PSG match next week. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 13, 2021

- Lionel Messi scores two stunners 👑

- Francisco Trincao bags a brace ✌

- A debut assist for Ilaix Moriba 🙌

- Junior Firpo's first goal of the season 👏



A very good night for Barcelona 😎 pic.twitter.com/bZidDaIuBw — Goal (@goal) February 13, 2021

▪️ Second goal in consecutive La Liga games for 21-year-old Trincao

▪️ Assist on debut for 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba



Barca’s youngsters combining 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ZGstMJLVci — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 13, 2021

Oh my word. Stop the debate. 🐐 https://t.co/5QEwvaaKq7 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 13, 2021