Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi spearheads Barcelona to 5-1 win against Deportivo Alaves

Barcelona continued their rich vein of form in all competitions by brushing aside a hapless Deportivo Alaves side 5-1 at the Camp Nou. Two goals each from Lionel Messi and Trincao put the Catalan giants on their way to a commanding victory, while Junior Firpo added gloss to the scoreline late in the game.
After scoring his first goal for the club earlier this month, Trincao once again got his name on the scoresheet by breaking the deadlock in the 29th minute. Lionel Messi also got in on the act before the interval and gave Barcelona a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time.
Lionel Messi scores one of the goals of the season in comprehensive Barcelona win
Luis Rioja pulled one back for the Alaves, but his second-half strike proved to be a mere consolation for the away side. Trincao and Lionel Messi struck in quick succession to effectively seal the game for Barcelona, with the latter scoring one of the goals of the season from outside the penalty area.
Firpo capped off a rare start with a late goal, as Ronald Koeman's side prepared for their hotly-anticipated UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain in style.
Here are the best tweets from a commanding Barcelona victory, as Lionel Messi took center stage yet again with a magnificent display.