Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi steals the show for Barcelona in 3-0 win against Elche

Barcelona returned to winning ways with a commanding 3-0 win against Elche at the Camp Nou, as Lionel Messi once again stole the show with a stunning second-half brace. Ronald Koeman's side were coming on the back of disappointing results against Paris Saint-Germain and Elche and were eager to get their title challenge back on track with a victory.

The Catalan giants did just that, as they cruised to a deserved win with a brilliant showing in the second half. Martin Braithwaite got a rare start ahead of Antoine Griezmann, and the Danish striker played a telling role for the opening goal of the game.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi heads to the top of La Liga goalscorers chart with stunning brace

He teed up Lionel Messi shortly after the interval, who made no mistake to break the deadlock for Barcelona. The Argentine great doubled his tally with a stunning goal after an exquisite piece of combination play with Frenkie de Jong.

Jordi Alba added gloss to the result with a late goal, with Braithwaite the provider once again. Koeman's side are now just two points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid and could well be set for a late push for the title.

With his match-winning brace, Lionel Messi also took his goal tally up to 18 in the league and looks set to finish as the top scorer once again.

On that note, here are the best tweets from Barcelona's routine victory at the Camp Nou.

And just like that, Leo #Messi is two goals clear atop the La Liga scoring chart. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/DQy6Om8ywx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 24, 2021

Barca’s goals in La Liga...



01/02: 65

02/03: 63

03/04: 63

04/05: 73

05/06: 80

06/07: 78

07/08: 76



[Messi turns 22]



08/09: 105

09/10: 98

10/11: 95

11/12: 114

12/13: 115

13/14: 100

14/15: 110

15/16: 112

16/17: 116

...

The difference Maker.🐐 pic.twitter.com/mt4edo4l4B — Cav¹¹ (@MessiCav10i) February 24, 2021

Lionel Messi has scored the most goals in 2021 in Europe's top 5 leagues:



Messi 13

Lewandowski 12

Haaland 10 pic.twitter.com/WCxyb7aWb4 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 24, 2021

33 year-old Lionel Messi now has the most club goal contributions (G/A) in 2021 (16).



This is nothing surprising, he’s already finished NINE (9) calendar years with the most G/A in comps.



Since 2009, he’s only failed to have the most G/A in 3 calendar years.



🐐 pic.twitter.com/NzqIMWP3ha — Football Threads (@FootyThreads_) February 24, 2021

Lionel Messi in 2021:



🏟 13 Matches

⚽️ 13 Goals

🅰️ 3 Assists



Top Scorer of 2021. He’s 33. pic.twitter.com/ecjiXm8h1g — Exclusive Messi ➐ (@ExclusiveMessi) February 24, 2021

Lionel Messi has now scored more LaLiga goals than any other player in 2020-21 (17).



What an awful season. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/M9nJuf4ElV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 24, 2021

Players with more goals in all comps than Lionel Messi in 2021: pic.twitter.com/mmIh6vUJHF — Football Threads (@FootyThreads_) February 24, 2021

Full-time: Barcelona 3-0 Elche



After a boring first-half, Lionel Messi's opener changed the entire game. A comparatively better performance from the Catalan side. pic.twitter.com/NyCFlvPk03 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 24, 2021

Barcelona really spent €18 million on a 28-year-old Martin Braithwaite, and the only thing they achieved was getting Leganés relegated.



MC Hammer has better financial literacy than the people running that club. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) February 24, 2021

Messi had like 3 chances to score and just kept dribbling and chipped it to score. And the assist by de Jong was just as good. Go out of your way to watch this second Barcelona goal. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 24, 2021

Barcelona are so false image man, they play like Bayern Munich against bottom teams, when it's time to face real team they turn into Barcelona — ' (@TotalElBicho) February 24, 2021