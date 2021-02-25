Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi steals the show for Barcelona in 3-0 win against Elche

Barcelona returned to winning ways with a commanding 3-0 win against Elche at the Camp Nou, as Lionel Messi once again stole the show with a stunning second-half brace. Ronald Koeman's side were coming on the back of disappointing results against Paris Saint-Germain and Elche and were eager to get their title challenge back on track with a victory.
The Catalan giants did just that, as they cruised to a deserved win with a brilliant showing in the second half. Martin Braithwaite got a rare start ahead of Antoine Griezmann, and the Danish striker played a telling role for the opening goal of the game.
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi heads to the top of La Liga goalscorers chart with stunning brace
He teed up Lionel Messi shortly after the interval, who made no mistake to break the deadlock for Barcelona. The Argentine great doubled his tally with a stunning goal after an exquisite piece of combination play with Frenkie de Jong.
Jordi Alba added gloss to the result with a late goal, with Braithwaite the provider once again. Koeman's side are now just two points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid and could well be set for a late push for the title.
With his match-winning brace, Lionel Messi also took his goal tally up to 18 in the league and looks set to finish as the top scorer once again.
On that note, here are the best tweets from Barcelona's routine victory at the Camp Nou.