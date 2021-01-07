Create
Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi steals the show in Barcelona's 3-2 win against Athletic Club

Lionel Messi was the star of the show for Barcelona
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Modified 07 Jan 2021, 03:36 IST
News
Barcelona recorded a deserved 3-2 victory against Athletic Club, with Lionel Messi and Pedri getting their names on the scoresheet.

After an early goal was scored by Inaki Williams in Athletic's very first attacking move, Pedri restored parity for Barcelona.

Since then, it was all Lionel Messi's movement, finishing and link-up play. The Barcelona skipper's remarkable record against Athletic Bilbao continued and he is now on nine goals for the season - as many as Luis Suarez.

Williams broke through the high line of Barcelona after being released from midfield, stroking through effortlessly to give the hosts a vital lead.

Lionel Messi takes center stage for Barcelona yet again

Pedri's goal came on the back of a move started by Lionel Messi, who found Frenkie de Jong near the far post. The midfielder then squared it to an unmarked Pedri, who headed home the equalizer.

The youngster then turned provider with an excellent back-heel to Lionel Messi.

Messi then put Athletic Bilbao to the sword, netting his side's third and continuing Barcelona's unbeaten run in the La Liga to seven matches. Iker Muniain's late goal only proved to be a consolation.

Barcelona are now third in the table, having shown glimpses of promising, enterprising football in recent games. On that note, here are the best tweets from the game.

Athletic Club 2-3 Barcelona Twitter reactions

Also Read: “It’s a pride to have reached this number of matches in the Barcelona shirt” - Lionel Messi on reaching a massive milestone

Published 07 Jan 2021, 03:36 IST
