Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi steals the show in Barcelona's 3-2 win against Athletic Club

Barcelona recorded a deserved 3-2 victory against Athletic Club, with Lionel Messi and Pedri getting their names on the scoresheet.

After an early goal was scored by Inaki Williams in Athletic's very first attacking move, Pedri restored parity for Barcelona.

Since then, it was all Lionel Messi's movement, finishing and link-up play. The Barcelona skipper's remarkable record against Athletic Bilbao continued and he is now on nine goals for the season - as many as Luis Suarez.

Williams broke through the high line of Barcelona after being released from midfield, stroking through effortlessly to give the hosts a vital lead.

Lionel Messi takes center stage for Barcelona yet again

Pedri's goal came on the back of a move started by Lionel Messi, who found Frenkie de Jong near the far post. The midfielder then squared it to an unmarked Pedri, who headed home the equalizer.

The youngster then turned provider with an excellent back-heel to Lionel Messi.

Messi then put Athletic Bilbao to the sword, netting his side's third and continuing Barcelona's unbeaten run in the La Liga to seven matches. Iker Muniain's late goal only proved to be a consolation.

Barcelona are now third in the table, having shown glimpses of promising, enterprising football in recent games. On that note, here are the best tweets from the game.

Athletic Club 2-3 Barcelona Twitter reactions

FT Athletic 2-3 Barca. Marcelino's Athletic with lots of spirit - but Barca reacted really well, and Messi had best game in a long time. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 6, 2021

Inaki Williams puts Bilbao 1-0 up against Barca after just 3 minutes! — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 6, 2021

1-0 Athletic Bilbao. Inaki Williams opens the score very early vs Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/6zDve2s2s4 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 6, 2021

3' Athletic Club take the lead through Iñaki Williams. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 6, 2021

Another good example of De Jong getting forward to good effect. Two goals and two assists in last six league games — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) January 6, 2021

1 - Aged 18 years and 42 days, @FCBarcelona's Pedri González 🇪🇸 has become the youngest player to both score and assist in a @LaLigaEN game at new San Mamés. Baptism. pic.twitter.com/jkkIK8sFwZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 6, 2021

Messi has always stepped it up against Athletic and today is no different. Great pull back by de Jong and Pedri, the smallest player on the pitch heads it into an open net. Great play moving forward but worrying when it comes to defending. Williams causing Barcelona problems. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) January 6, 2021

A love story pic.twitter.com/83EoFSSS6w — Siempre Positivo (@SiemprePod) January 6, 2021

Pedri could genuinely keep Messi at this club. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) January 6, 2021

Pedri's goal was absolutely poetic ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/rpwPYgZkui — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) January 6, 2021

Good pass from Messi, great pullback from De Jong and Pedri finished. All squad in Bilbao — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) January 6, 2021

Leo scores 26th goal against Athletic Bilbao...his list



Sevilla - 37

Atletico - 32

Valencia - 29 Goals

Real Madrid - 26 Goals

Athletic - 26 Goals pic.twitter.com/d6zQ1i5ww3 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) January 6, 2021

With his two goals tonight, Lionel Messi (9) is now the joint topscorer in La Liga together with Luis Suárez. pic.twitter.com/jMUrjYf2xW — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 6, 2021

I don’t what’s better, Pedri’s vision with that back heel pass or Messi’s smart finish. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 6, 2021

🔥 - Lionel Messi scores his 250th away goal for @FCBarcelona in all competitions. No other player has scored more than 232 competitive goals for the club in total (home, away, neutral). #AthleticBarça — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) January 6, 2021

You know it's a goal when pedri backheels it to Messi 😉 pic.twitter.com/fw6oIgkk5b — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) January 6, 2021

Fitting that Pedri is having an absolute exhibition of football greatness in the third anniversary of Coutinho going to Barcelona, the worst signing of all time. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 6, 2021

Messi and Dembele back near corner flag together stopping Balenziaga getting in a cross. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 6, 2021

Messi starting off 2021 in style. Easily his best game of the season so far, incredible performance. pic.twitter.com/8MMccY7mzD — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 6, 2021

Griezmann with a pass to Messi and his shot hits the crossbar and goes in. Great goal and deserved for Barcelona. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) January 6, 2021

Goal Athletic Club. Iker Muniain. 2-3. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 6, 2021

