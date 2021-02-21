Twitter explodes as Liverpool lose to Everton at Anfield for the first time since 1999

Liverpool's Premier League campaign went from bad to worse as they lost 2-0 at home to arch-rivals Everton. The Reds were downed on their home turf by their blue neighbors for the first time since 1999, with Carlo Ancelotti's side moving level on points with the Reds despite having a game in hand.
Richarlison broke the deadlock in the second minute of the game after being played in by a brilliant James Rodriguez through ball. The Brazilian moved cleverly behind Ozan Kabak and latched a low shot past the despairing dive of Alisson Becker to give his side an unlikely lead.
Liverpool lose at Anfield against arch-rivals for the first time in the 21st century
Liverpool saw a lot of the ball but lacked the cutting edge on the night, as they failed to clear too many clear-cut opportunities against a rock-solid Everton rearguard.
Gylfi Sigurdsson virtually sealed the game for his side late in the game, as his second-half penalty put Liverpool to the sword against the run of play.
Jurgen Klopp's side are now in a full-blown crisis and will need to pull up their socks in the coming weeks to stop the rot.
On that note, here are the best tweets from a monumental result for Everton at Anfield.