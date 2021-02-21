Twitter explodes as Liverpool lose to Everton at Anfield for the first time since 1999

Liverpool's Premier League campaign went from bad to worse as they lost 2-0 at home to arch-rivals Everton. The Reds were downed on their home turf by their blue neighbors for the first time since 1999, with Carlo Ancelotti's side moving level on points with the Reds despite having a game in hand.

Richarlison broke the deadlock in the second minute of the game after being played in by a brilliant James Rodriguez through ball. The Brazilian moved cleverly behind Ozan Kabak and latched a low shot past the despairing dive of Alisson Becker to give his side an unlikely lead.

Liverpool lose at Anfield against arch-rivals for the first time in the 21st century

Liverpool saw a lot of the ball but lacked the cutting edge on the night, as they failed to clear too many clear-cut opportunities against a rock-solid Everton rearguard.

Gylfi Sigurdsson virtually sealed the game for his side late in the game, as his second-half penalty put Liverpool to the sword against the run of play.

Jurgen Klopp's side are now in a full-blown crisis and will need to pull up their socks in the coming weeks to stop the rot.

On that note, here are the best tweets from a monumental result for Everton at Anfield.

1999 - Everton have won their first Premier League away game against Liverpool since September 1999, ending a run of 20 such matches without victory. Relief. pic.twitter.com/6TFemVHOpO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2021

Liverpool (1.54) 0-2 (2.04) Everton — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) February 20, 2021

EVERTON HAVE FINALLY BEATEN LIVERPOOL AT ANFIELD FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1999! 🔵



Look what it means to the players and Big Duncan Ferguson! 💪 pic.twitter.com/GcIplAOuNO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 20, 2021

Liverpool have not scored any open play goals or won any games at Anfield that Thiago "Tempo controller" Alcantara has played. pic.twitter.com/QEP9zkov9B — Trey (@UTDTrey) February 20, 2021

Despite locomotioning Liverpool to 4 successive premier league losses, no other player on the pitch accumulated more xRTBG (reviving the beautiful game) Or more xRBTL (retention between the lines) than Thiago.



Spanish Regista proving his worth 🇪🇸 💫 pic.twitter.com/HyyjbYtyQI — M¹⁰ (@GreaIishhh) February 20, 2021

first time Liverpool have lost four in a row at home since television was invented — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 20, 2021

The answer to ‘What has happened to Liverpool this season?’ is a very, very straightforward one. They have been completely decimated by injuries. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 20, 2021

Liverpool, Manchester and England is blue. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 20, 2021

Winning at Anfield is so difficult even Liverpool can’t win there pic.twitter.com/lIoT4F8yMH — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 20, 2021

Alexander-Arnold was the big positive for Liverpool. He seemed to do the running of six players, at the very least the running of those three Liverpool attackers. He seemed to be the only one who remembered how much this game should mean. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) February 20, 2021

Thiago since joining Liverpool:



14 games

4 wins

0 goals

0 assists

425 thumbs up pic.twitter.com/VoIVt3HP2r — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 20, 2021

Last September, if you had said to me that we’d be 6 points behind Liverpool with a game at hand by mid-February, I would have been delighted.



This isn’t exactly what I had in mind. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 20, 2021

Liverpool have now lost all 4 of their games and failed to score a single open play goal at Anfield since Bruno Fernandes showed up there. It's not a coincidence. — Trey (@UTDTrey) February 20, 2021

Great win for Everton but honestly it’s not even special anymore if you beat Liverpool nowadays. Their downfall, as Chris Eubank would say, is stupendous. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) February 20, 2021

Liverpool have lost four straight league home games for the first time since 1923 😳



0-2 vs. Everton

1-4 vs. Man City

0-1 vs. Brighton

0-1 vs. Burnley pic.twitter.com/5NCnuIz8lL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 20, 2021

Liverpool Football Club can make you feel on top of the world and 4 days later make you feel like shit. — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) February 20, 2021

FT: Liverpool 0-2 Everton



Everton win their first Merseyside derby at Anfield since 1999 😳 pic.twitter.com/TupsTReqis — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 20, 2021

Beating Liverpool is in Carlo’s DNA. pic.twitter.com/CQj7RkrLQZ — S — Z (@Mystic__SI) February 20, 2021

Liverpool breaking all the wrong records this season, crazy — evan 》 (@afcevan) February 20, 2021

The RB Liverpool The RB his

Fans wanted Turning into

Trent to be pic.twitter.com/UUB78LnTUx — Tinka 🔴 (@UtdCode) February 20, 2021

Everton fans are letting off fireworks in Liverpool. Duncan Ferguson in tears. #EFC — indykaila News (@indykaila) February 20, 2021

FT | Liverpool 0-2 EVERTON! - Everton have won their first Anfield Merseyside Derby since 1999! Wow!



Thoughts blues? pic.twitter.com/QMVSFh3OZF — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) February 20, 2021

Everton have beaten Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 1999, when the Nokia 3210 was the worlds best-selling mobile phone. 📱 pic.twitter.com/HdzwLnjAlY — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 20, 2021