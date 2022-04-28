Twitter explodes as Liverpool record comfortable 2-0 win against Villarreal

A packed Anfield crowd witnessed Liverpool secure a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Wednesday night.

The game got off to a nervy start with both sides settling into the tie. Villarreal came into the match with a gameplan of sitting deep and hitting their opponents on the counter-attack. Unai Emery's tactics were on points as they contained Liverpool in the first 45 minutes.

The game was locked level heading into the break. The Reds, however, did have a few decent opportunities to score past Villarreal shot-stopper Geronimo Rulli. January signing Luis Diaz looked lively on the left flank and had a couple of long-range shots which were dealt by the goalkeeper.

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara also had a long-range shot hit the post late in the first-half.

Liverpool were a different side in the second half after a closely-contested first half

Liverpool started the second-half on the front foot and even had a goal scored by midfielder Fabinho disallowed for offside after five minutes. However, soon after, the Reds took the lead after Jordan Henderson's cross was deflected into the goal by Pervis Estupinan.

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane doubled the Reds' advantage just two minutes later after Mohamed Salah found him one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Jurgen Klopp's side could have had a third goal but Andy Robertson's goal was once again ruled out for offside.

Liverpool will now take a healthy lead into the second leg in Spain, which will be contested in a week's time on the 3rd of May. They will look to reach their third Champions League final in the last five seasons.

It is worth mentioning that the winner of this tie will either face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Champions League final next month in Paris. Man City are currently leading a closely-fought tie 4-3.

Liverpool continue to chase an unprecedented quadruple this season after already securing the League Cup earlier this year. The Reds have booked a place in the final of the FA Cup and are now a step closer to reaching the showpiece game in the Champions League as well.

Following the game at Anfield, there were numerous different reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets in regards to the Champions League semifinal involving Liverpool's emphatic second-half performance:

Adwin @adwinugroho I’m so glad that Jurgen is a red I’m so glad that Jurgen is a red🎶

Deniz @MusialaEra Feel like Liverpool will win it all. They have a team, not 11 individual players on the pitch. Gives me Flick 2020 vibes lowkey Feel like Liverpool will win it all. They have a team, not 11 individual players on the pitch. Gives me Flick 2020 vibes lowkey

Sean @SeanDOlfc We might’ve put 8 past Bayern We might’ve put 8 past Bayern

Rebeca Tavares @reebecatavares What a player Fab is, he’s everywhere What a player Fab is, he’s everywhere 😍😍

Ifedayo @zvronsnifsky Villareal? More like Villafake Villareal? More like Villafake

Arif Jalaludin @ArifOnVita I just feel safe whenever Van dijk plays at the back. Hes too good bro I just feel safe whenever Van dijk plays at the back. Hes too good bro

Eromosele @aeleo92 VVD makes defending easy VVD makes defending easy

Twitter Sports @TwitterSports Mané of the hour Mané of the hour

Sean @SeanDOlfc Salah nutmeg assist you dirty mess Salah nutmeg assist you dirty mess

Samuel @SamueILFC Nothing is more satisfying than Salah and Mane setting each other for a goal, one of the best forward duos in football history. Nothing is more satisfying than Salah and Mane setting each other for a goal, one of the best forward duos in football history.

Raghav Mittal @mittalrag What a nutmeg by Salah to get the ball to Mane. Absolutely perfect What a nutmeg by Salah to get the ball to Mane. Absolutely perfect

Godlist3n @godlisten3 Villareal giving Puyol, Vidic and Maldini defense quality. Villareal giving Puyol, Vidic and Maldini defense quality.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition What formation are Villarreal playing tonight 🤣🤣🤣 What formation are Villarreal playing tonight 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/WvYkxCD0wF

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 12 - Since 2003-04 (when this data is available), no team have had more first half shots in a UEFA Champions League semi-final without scoring than Liverpool this evening (12). Knocking. 12 - Since 2003-04 (when this data is available), no team have had more first half shots in a UEFA Champions League semi-final without scoring than Liverpool this evening (12). Knocking.

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal Luis Diaz's energy and workrate is fantastic. Luis Diaz's energy and workrate is fantastic.

Radhiya 🤍. @radzjeewa7 That would’ve been an absolutely glorious goal That would’ve been an absolutely glorious goal 😩

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch This Anfield noise This Anfield noise 😍

