×
Create
Notifications

Twitter explodes as Liverpool record comfortable 2-0 win against Villarreal

Twitter exploded as Reds turned the game around in the second half.
Twitter exploded as Reds turned the game around in the second half.
Vatsal Vora
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 28, 2022 02:23 AM IST
News

A packed Anfield crowd witnessed Liverpool secure a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Wednesday night.

The game got off to a nervy start with both sides settling into the tie. Villarreal came into the match with a gameplan of sitting deep and hitting their opponents on the counter-attack. Unai Emery's tactics were on points as they contained Liverpool in the first 45 minutes.

The game was locked level heading into the break. The Reds, however, did have a few decent opportunities to score past Villarreal shot-stopper Geronimo Rulli. January signing Luis Diaz looked lively on the left flank and had a couple of long-range shots which were dealt by the goalkeeper.

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara also had a long-range shot hit the post late in the first-half.

⏸️ HALF-TIME ⏸️🔴 Henderson, Thiago Alcántara hit woodwork; Mané heads wide; Rulli denies Luis Díaz🟡 Villarreal unbeaten in their last four Champions League away games (W3 D1)🔮 What will happen in the second half?#UCL

Liverpool were a different side in the second half after a closely-contested first half

Liverpool started the second-half on the front foot and even had a goal scored by midfielder Fabinho disallowed for offside after five minutes. However, soon after, the Reds took the lead after Jordan Henderson's cross was deflected into the goal by Pervis Estupinan.

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane doubled the Reds' advantage just two minutes later after Mohamed Salah found him one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Jurgen Klopp's side could have had a third goal but Andy Robertson's goal was once again ruled out for offside.

Passion everywhere you look 😍 https://t.co/Gnnq7OQ4Fd

Liverpool will now take a healthy lead into the second leg in Spain, which will be contested in a week's time on the 3rd of May. They will look to reach their third Champions League final in the last five seasons.

It is worth mentioning that the winner of this tie will either face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Champions League final next month in Paris. Man City are currently leading a closely-fought tie 4-3.

Liverpool continue to chase an unprecedented quadruple this season after already securing the League Cup earlier this year. The Reds have booked a place in the final of the FA Cup and are now a step closer to reaching the showpiece game in the Champions League as well.

Following the game at Anfield, there were numerous different reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets in regards to the Champions League semifinal involving Liverpool's emphatic second-half performance:

A big first-leg performance from the Reds 💪#UCL | #LIVVIL https://t.co/jLEMjlQxDr
I’m so glad that Jurgen is a red🎶
Feel like Liverpool will win it all. They have a team, not 11 individual players on the pitch. Gives me Flick 2020 vibes lowkey
We might’ve put 8 past Bayern
People saying it's only #Villarreal tell that to Bayern and Juventus.#LIVVIL #LiverpoolVillarreal #ucl #LFC
What a player Fab is, he’s everywhere 😍😍
Villareal? More like Villafake
I just feel safe whenever Van dijk plays at the back. Hes too good bro
VVD makes defending easy
Mané of the hour
Salah nutmeg assist you dirty mess
Nothing is more satisfying than Salah and Mane setting each other for a goal, one of the best forward duos in football history.
Proper crowd at Anfield.
What a nutmeg by Salah to get the ball to Mane. Absolutely perfect
What has just happened?! Liverpool lead after a goalkeeping howler!twitch.tv/truegeordie https://t.co/GKRMQEOVgV
@brfootball Mane for ballon dor who says no?!
Villareal giving Puyol, Vidic and Maldini defense quality.
Divock…. Warm up #LIVVIL https://t.co/u0BfjwQFMq
OFF THE POST FROM THIAGO!! #UCL #LIVVIL
What formation are Villarreal playing tonight 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/WvYkxCD0wF
Liverpool fans knew just how close that was... 😮#UCL https://t.co/YB3pSnzCnB
12 - Since 2003-04 (when this data is available), no team have had more first half shots in a UEFA Champions League semi-final without scoring than Liverpool this evening (12). Knocking.
Luis Diaz's energy and workrate is fantastic.
That would’ve been an absolutely glorious goal 😩
This Anfield noise 😍
Also Read Article Continues below
Cagey start to the semi-final at Anfield. #UCL 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी