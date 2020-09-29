Twitter explodes as Liverpool record comfortable 3-1 win over Arsenal

Liverpool recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over Arsenal to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League campaign. It was Mikel Arteta's side who took the lead through Alexandre Lacazette, with the forward bundling home from a few yards out after some scrappy clearances in the Liverpool box.

Jurgen Klopp's side immediately hit back, as Sadio Mane bundled home from a few yards out after Bernd Leno parried Mohamed Salah's shot into his path. Andy Robertson, who was guilty of a poor clearance for the first goal, scored Liverpool's second as he got on the end of a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

The Premier League holders then added a third in the 88th minute, when Diogo Jota scored on his Premier League debut for the club. Lacazette was put through on goal twice, but the Frenchman squandered both chances.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in trolling the Frenchman, while congratulating Liverpool on yet another defeat.

Here are the best tweets:

Lacazette squandered two great chances, with Alisson making two great saves...

All three of Arsenal's shots on target so far have fallen to Alexandre Lacazette. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2020

How many sitters do you want against Liverpool? They’re too good to need 5 chances against. — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) September 28, 2020

Alisson's first six shots on target faced at Anfield in the Premier League this season:



⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

👐

👐



First saves in the books. pic.twitter.com/m1TlIDfYDS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2020

Quite the output, eh?

Arsenal have scored 10 goals from just 15 shots on target in their last four and a half meetings with Liverpool.



Having shots on target is good. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) September 28, 2020

Oops...

Four players have made errors leading to goals in this season's Premier League:



🔵 Kepa Arrizabalaga (2)

🔴 Virgil van Dijk (1)

🔵 Thiago Silva (1)

🔴 Andrew Robertson (1)



Chelsea and Liverpool's finest. pic.twitter.com/H1bJPwkVEf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2020

A day that started bad for Scottish full-backs, turned into a fairytale for Robertson...

Awful three mins for the Scottish left footed defender community — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) September 28, 2020

25': Andrew Robertson makes an error leading to Arsenal taking the lead.



34': Andrew Robertson sores to give Liverpool the lead.



From zero to hero. pic.twitter.com/8IpoJorqMI — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 28, 2020

Sadio Mane! Whadaaaa playaaa!

It's Sadio Mane's fifth season at Liverpool.



He's scored against Arsenal in all of them 💥 pic.twitter.com/oaeKoKSOxM — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 28, 2020

Arsenal scored but Liverpool equalized immediately and took the lead soon after...

147 - There were just 147 seconds between Arsenal and Liverpool's first goals of the game. Snookered. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2020

Just 147 seconds between the two goals. ⏱ https://t.co/KLtuFRMIpB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2020

Arsenal are making a habit of it? Aren't they?

That's Arteta ball. All the way from Bernd Leno to Liverpool's net. Kids (read Lampard and Ole) take notes. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) September 28, 2020

Clinical much?

Arsenal have scored with their first shot of the game against Liverpool. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2020

The transfer window is still open...

Caption what Lacazette is thinking rn 👇 pic.twitter.com/KfcS0Jck9r — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) September 28, 2020

Isn't it beautiful?

From one full-back to another 😍 pic.twitter.com/oqV7jAgdJQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2020

Arsenal would look back and rue at the chances and this decision...

3 minutes in and @LFC could’ve been a Mane down. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 28, 2020

The truth...

43 points.



That's the gap we've to close.



43 points. — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) September 28, 2020

We are not as good as liverpool. We were one terrible miss from being 2-2 with 10 to go. Arteta is pretty good at working out this sort of game, but you can’t always win despite being clearly worse. — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) September 28, 2020

Really, there’s only so much you can do against this Liverpool team. You plan. But you also hope. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) September 28, 2020

Not verified, but incredible numbers...