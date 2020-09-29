Twitter explodes as Liverpool record comfortable 3-1 win over Arsenal

Liverpool recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over Arsenal to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League campaign. It was Mikel Arteta's side who took the lead through Alexandre Lacazette, with the forward bundling home from a few yards out after some scrappy clearances in the Liverpool box.
Jurgen Klopp's side immediately hit back, as Sadio Mane bundled home from a few yards out after Bernd Leno parried Mohamed Salah's shot into his path. Andy Robertson, who was guilty of a poor clearance for the first goal, scored Liverpool's second as he got on the end of a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.
The Premier League holders then added a third in the 88th minute, when Diogo Jota scored on his Premier League debut for the club. Lacazette was put through on goal twice, but the Frenchman squandered both chances.
Lacazette squandered two great chances, with Alisson making two great saves...
A day that started bad for Scottish full-backs, turned into a fairytale for Robertson...
Arsenal scored but Liverpool equalized immediately and took the lead soon after...
Arsenal would look back and rue at the chances and this decision...
Published 29 Sep 2020, 02:40 IST