Twitter explodes as Liverpool record statement victory against Arsenal

Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Premier League to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City to one point.
Arsenal were unchanged from their 2-0 win over Leicester City last time out. Liverpool, on the other hand, started with a front three of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.
The first-half was pretty equal in terms of play. Both sides dominated the ball at different stages of the half, but neither were able to fashion any considerable chances.
The second-half started much livelier, with Mane having a goal disallowed for offside in the 47th minute. Less than five minutes later, Odegaard spurned a great opportunity to give Arsenal the lead. Alexandre Lacazette latched on to Thiago's back pass and found the Norwegian in the box, but Alisson made a great save to keep out the midfielder.
The Gunners would go on to be punished for missing the opportunity to take the lead as two minutes later, Jota raced on to Thiago's through ball and drilled a shot past Aaron Ramsdale at the near post. The Englishman should have done better with the shot, given that he got a hand to it.
Ten minutes later, Liverpool doubled their lead, with Roberto Firmino scoring a cute finish at the near post following some good work by Andy Robertson down the flank. The goal basically ended the game as a contest as the Reds managed to keep Arsenal at bay for the rest of the game.
The Reds are now one point behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side will know that if they win all their remaining league games this season, they will be crowned champions.
The Gunners, on the other hand, are still 4th, one point above Manchester United, with two games in hand. Mikel Arteta's side should, however, still be confident of finishing in the top 4 despite the loss.
Liverpool's win against Arsenal puts pressure on Manchester City
Liverpool's win is a huge result in terms of the title-race. The Reds will travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City on 10th April, with everything to play for. The Reds know that anything less than a win could potentially hand Pep Guardiola's side the title.
