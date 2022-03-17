Twitter explodes as Liverpool record statement victory against Arsenal

Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Premier League to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City to one point.

Arsenal were unchanged from their 2-0 win over Leicester City last time out. Liverpool, on the other hand, started with a front three of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

The first-half was pretty equal in terms of play. Both sides dominated the ball at different stages of the half, but neither were able to fashion any considerable chances.

The second-half started much livelier, with Mane having a goal disallowed for offside in the 47th minute. Less than five minutes later, Odegaard spurned a great opportunity to give Arsenal the lead. Alexandre Lacazette latched on to Thiago's back pass and found the Norwegian in the box, but Alisson made a great save to keep out the midfielder.

The Gunners would go on to be punished for missing the opportunity to take the lead as two minutes later, Jota raced on to Thiago's through ball and drilled a shot past Aaron Ramsdale at the near post. The Englishman should have done better with the shot, given that he got a hand to it.

Ten minutes later, Liverpool doubled their lead, with Roberto Firmino scoring a cute finish at the near post following some good work by Andy Robertson down the flank. The goal basically ended the game as a contest as the Reds managed to keep Arsenal at bay for the rest of the game.

The Reds are now one point behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side will know that if they win all their remaining league games this season, they will be crowned champions.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are still 4th, one point above Manchester United, with two games in hand. Mikel Arteta's side should, however, still be confident of finishing in the top 4 despite the loss.

Liverpool's win against Arsenal puts pressure on Manchester City

Liverpool's win is a huge result in terms of the title-race. The Reds will travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City on 10th April, with everything to play for. The Reds know that anything less than a win could potentially hand Pep Guardiola's side the title.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Liverpool's 2-0 win against Arsenal:

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Liverpool are incredible. No shame in losing to a side like that. Proud of our efforts. Tonight won’t decide our season. Another cup final on Saturday. Time to focus on bouncing back. Liverpool are incredible. No shame in losing to a side like that. Proud of our efforts. Tonight won’t decide our season. Another cup final on Saturday. Time to focus on bouncing back.

Chunkz @Chunkz Liverpool is the best team in the league i can’t lie 🥲 Liverpool is the best team in the league i can’t lie 🥲

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Every victory is important but this victory feels extra important against a good Arsenal side. The Liverpool juggernaut keeps rolling... Every victory is important but this victory feels extra important against a good Arsenal side. The Liverpool juggernaut keeps rolling... https://t.co/zcbABlymI2

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Just the two losses in their previous 11 Premier League games with 9 wins in that time. I’ll take it given they came against Man City and Liverpool. Onto the next one. Top four remains in Arsenal’s hands. Just the two losses in their previous 11 Premier League games with 9 wins in that time. I’ll take it given they came against Man City and Liverpool. Onto the next one. Top four remains in Arsenal’s hands.

EBL @EBL2017 Arsenal lost but what makes the project so, so special is they played *THAT* well against Liverpool and they're still nowhere near end-game project wise. Arteta's men are here to stay. This is only the beginning.



What a special coach & set of players - the future is *SO* bright. Arsenal lost but what makes the project so, so special is they played *THAT* well against Liverpool and they're still nowhere near end-game project wise. Arteta's men are here to stay. This is only the beginning.What a special coach & set of players - the future is *SO* bright. https://t.co/VTSRuS9HkG

Squawka Football @Squawka Longest winning runs in a top-five European league this season:



◎ Man City (Nov 2021 - Jan 2022)

WWWWWWWWWWWW



◉ Liverpool (Jan 2022 - present)

WWWWWWWWW



One. Point. Gap. 🍿 Longest winning runs in a top-five European league this season:◎ Man City (Nov 2021 - Jan 2022)WWWWWWWWWWWW◉ Liverpool (Jan 2022 - present)WWWWWWWWWOne. Point. Gap. 🍿 https://t.co/MSC24hmQL1

Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_ That, in essence, is this Liverpool. They can navigate daunting spells, give opponents either nothing or the sense they could really get something - and then bang, bang! Even if they're not at their best, they have the capacity to punish teams the worst. That, in essence, is this Liverpool. They can navigate daunting spells, give opponents either nothing or the sense they could really get something - and then bang, bang! Even if they're not at their best, they have the capacity to punish teams the worst.

arseblog @arseblog Liverpool’s greater strength/depth obvious when they can bring on Salah/Mane, but even so you can’t give them soft goals the way we did this evening.



Martinelli the big positive from an Arsenal perspective.



Great to hear the fans back the team after the final whistle though! Liverpool’s greater strength/depth obvious when they can bring on Salah/Mane, but even so you can’t give them soft goals the way we did this evening.Martinelli the big positive from an Arsenal perspective. Great to hear the fans back the team after the final whistle though!

Troll Football @TrollFootball Arsenal fans seeing Jota score against them again



Arsenal fans seeing Jota score against them againhttps://t.co/kxED0JvED1

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: No player in history has ever scored more league goals for Liverpool against Arsenal than Roberto Firmino [9]. @michael_reid11] STAT: No player in history has ever scored more league goals for Liverpool against Arsenal than Roberto Firmino [9]. #awlive 📊 STAT: No player in history has ever scored more league goals for Liverpool against Arsenal than Roberto Firmino [9]. #awlive [@michael_reid11] https://t.co/oYpOywXMaC

AJ @Aj_RMA Trent Alexander Arnold against Martinelli right now Trent Alexander Arnold against Martinelli right now https://t.co/tViIOqKtx5

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Martinelli will be a world class player. Martinelli will be a world class player.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Gabriel Martinelli. €5m. He was the best winger on the pitch against some of the best players in the world in that position. More to come from him. Gabriel Martinelli. €5m. He was the best winger on the pitch against some of the best players in the world in that position. More to come from him. ✨ https://t.co/YWmcqDq7WP

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Arsenal may have lost but they’re heading in the right direction under Arteta. No doubt. Arsenal may have lost but they’re heading in the right direction under Arteta. No doubt.

Chunkz @Chunkz 3 things guaranteed in life, death, taxes and Jota scoring against Arsenal. 3 things guaranteed in life, death, taxes and Jota scoring against Arsenal.

Luis Garcia @luchogarcia14 Massive 3 point vs a rebirth Arsenal. Consistency makes teams win trophies and today is one of those moment. No matter how you do it. Just get the points and NEXT...

Arsenal 0 vs 2 LFC

PS: Never seen Fullbacks giving so many assists and being so influential evey match. Massive 3 point vs a rebirth Arsenal. Consistency makes teams win trophies and today is one of those moment. No matter how you do it. Just get the points and NEXT...Arsenal 0 vs 2 LFC PS: Never seen Fullbacks giving so many assists and being so influential evey match.

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Diogo Jota has now scored as many PL goals at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli Diogo Jota has now scored as many PL goals at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Arsenal haven’t been bad. Liverpool are just ridiculously good. No shame in losing to this lot. Arsenal haven’t been bad. Liverpool are just ridiculously good. No shame in losing to this lot.

Edited by Adit Jaganathan