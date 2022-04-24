Twitter explodes as Liverpool secure 2-0 win against Everton at Anfield 

Liverpool recorded a hard-fought 2-0 win against Everton at Anfield and reduced the gap at the top of the table to just one point, as Andy Robertson and Divock Origi got their names on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Naby Keita was preferred to Jordan Henderson in midfield and with the Liverpool captain on the bench, Virgil van Dijk wore the armband in the Merseyside derby. With Luis Diaz on the bench, Jurgen Klopp opted to go with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane as Roberto Firmino missed out altogether due to an injury.

Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but were unable to trouble Jordan Pickford between the sticks for Everton, as the Toffees stood their ground and defended resolutely. However, Frank Lampard and co were guilty of going down easily and keeping the ball out of play for long periods in order to derail the home side's momentum.

The major talking point of the first half arrived moments before the interval when tempers flared between both sets of players after an incident involving Brazilian striker Richarlison.

Liverpool produce improved second-half performance to secure important 3 points

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

Much like the first half, Liverpool dominated possession after the interval but looked more assured on the ball, as they probed in search of an important goal. Jurgen Klopp threw on Luis Diaz and derby specialist Divock Origi after the 60th-minute mark and he was instantly rewarded, as the Belgian was involved in the passage of play that led to Andy Robertson's goal.

The Scottish international scored his second goal of the season from close range after being played in by Salah, as he wheeled away in celebration in front of the Kop end. Late in the game, Origi doubled the scoreline and headed home from close range after Diaz's overhead kick fell kindly to him.

Liverpool saw off the game comfortably, barring a nervy moment or two, as they reduced the gap at the top of the table to just one point again. Everton, on the other hand, are currently in the relegation zone with just 29 points from 32 games.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

Sean @SeanDOlfc ORIGI IMPACT AND SALAH RIGHT LETS GOOOOOOO ORIGI IMPACT AND SALAH RIGHT LETS GOOOOOOO

Samuel @SamueILFC Divock Origi and scoring headers last Pickford. Name a better iconic duo than that. Divock Origi and scoring headers last Pickford. Name a better iconic duo than that. 😍

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Always and forever, Divock Origi Always and forever, Divock Origi ❤️

Luis Garcia @luchogarcia14

@DivockOrigi

2 vs 0 Everton Anfield asked for him, Klopp give him to them...He Delivered !! @LFC 2 vs 0 Everton Anfield asked for him, Klopp give him to them...He Delivered !!@DivockOrigi @LFC 2 vs 0 Everton

Anfield Fix 🇵🇸 @AnfieIdFix Nothing raises the atmosphere at Anfield like introducing Divock Origi into a game. I’ve never known anything quite like it. He injects life into everyone. Nothing raises the atmosphere at Anfield like introducing Divock Origi into a game. I’ve never known anything quite like it. He injects life into everyone.

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Hahah Origi loves the blues Hahah Origi loves the blues

🥤 @TheImmortalKop Origi is a Liverpool legend, genuinely deserves a statue Origi is a Liverpool legend, genuinely deserves a statue

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Acrobatic volley from Diaz and Origi is there to nod home. He's done it against Everton yet again Acrobatic volley from Diaz and Origi is there to nod home. He's done it against Everton yet again

🤕 @_camaza Diaz showing tech at a footballing establishment that doesnt even appreciate his style. We lost Diaz showing tech at a footballing establishment that doesnt even appreciate his style. We lost https://t.co/ggHE4M2rm1

Harry @HS_10Ftbol Diaz omggg we got our own Neymar Diaz omggg we got our own Neymar

Big Stepper @419simsim DIAZ OMG THE COLOMBIAN MAN HAS A PLAN FOR MEEEEEEEE DIAZ OMG THE COLOMBIAN MAN HAS A PLAN FOR MEEEEEEEE

Harry @hmann27 Naughty from Luis Diaz Naughty from Luis Diaz 🔥 https://t.co/bthMtU3tgS

Sean @SeanDOlfc Diaz does everything holding down L2 Diaz does everything holding down L2

S @chimaevsmash 10 @isoquince Thiago midweek gass was too funny. Against a team that literally didn’t have a midfield you know Thiago midweek gass was too funny. Against a team that literally didn’t have a midfield you know FT has the weirdest agendas should’ve seen the all timer shouts Thiago got in his CL final performance against PSG on this app now he can’t play football apparently lmao twitter.com/isoquince/stat… FT has the weirdest agendas should’ve seen the all timer shouts Thiago got in his CL final performance against PSG on this app now he can’t play football apparently lmao twitter.com/isoquince/stat…

J7 @lfcJ7_ Thiago got so many rival fans insecure Thiago got so many rival fans insecure😂😂😂😂😂😂

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Mohamed Salah has now the most assists and most goals in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah has now the most assists and most goals in the Premier League.

SQ @9squeeze I would actually bring on Henderson you know, just to run his head off to create space for Salah and Trent. I didn’t want both Keita and Thiago playing in first place too I would actually bring on Henderson you know, just to run his head off to create space for Salah and Trent. I didn’t want both Keita and Thiago playing in first place too

SQ @9squeeze I would actually bring on Henderson you know, just to run his head off to create space for Salah and Trent. I didn’t want both Keita and Thiago playing in first place too I would actually bring on Henderson you know, just to run his head off to create space for Salah and Trent. I didn’t want both Keita and Thiago playing in first place too

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Involved in both goals. Incredible. There’s no greater aura of a player in an individual fixture than Divock Origi vs EvertonInvolved in both goals. Incredible. There’s no greater aura of a player in an individual fixture than Divock Origi vs Everton 😂😂 Involved in both goals. Incredible.

Scouser Chris @ScouserChrisLFC DIVOCK ORIGI IS A LIVERPOOL LEGEND DIVOCK ORIGI IS A LIVERPOOL LEGEND

sister laura @lauraw97_ the mere presence of origi kicked these into gear the mere presence of origi kicked these into gear

Jimmy Rice @JimmyRiceWriter Divock Origi is back above Jack Grealish for goals/assists this season Divock Origi is back above Jack Grealish for goals/assists this season

Musa Okwonga @Okwonga Divock Origi is an absolute chaos agent in close games and I mean that as the highest praise. Divock Origi is an absolute chaos agent in close games and I mean that as the highest praise.

Also Read: "A very lucky lad" - Liverpool legend says Frank Lampard doesn't deserve to be Everton manager

Edited by Vishal Subramanian