×
Create
Notifications

Twitter explodes as Liverpool secure 2-0 win against Everton at Anfield 

Divock Origi scored in a Merseyside derby yet again for Liverpool
Divock Origi scored in a Merseyside derby yet again for Liverpool
Vishal Subramanian
Vishal Subramanian
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified Apr 24, 2022 10:58 PM IST
News

Liverpool recorded a hard-fought 2-0 win against Everton at Anfield and reduced the gap at the top of the table to just one point, as Andy Robertson and Divock Origi got their names on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Naby Keita was preferred to Jordan Henderson in midfield and with the Liverpool captain on the bench, Virgil van Dijk wore the armband in the Merseyside derby. With Luis Diaz on the bench, Jurgen Klopp opted to go with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane as Roberto Firmino missed out altogether due to an injury.

Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but were unable to trouble Jordan Pickford between the sticks for Everton, as the Toffees stood their ground and defended resolutely. However, Frank Lampard and co were guilty of going down easily and keeping the ball out of play for long periods in order to derail the home side's momentum.

The major talking point of the first half arrived moments before the interval when tempers flared between both sets of players after an incident involving Brazilian striker Richarlison.

Liverpool produce improved second-half performance to secure important 3 points

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League
Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

Much like the first half, Liverpool dominated possession after the interval but looked more assured on the ball, as they probed in search of an important goal. Jurgen Klopp threw on Luis Diaz and derby specialist Divock Origi after the 60th-minute mark and he was instantly rewarded, as the Belgian was involved in the passage of play that led to Andy Robertson's goal.

The Scottish international scored his second goal of the season from close range after being played in by Salah, as he wheeled away in celebration in front of the Kop end. Late in the game, Origi doubled the scoreline and headed home from close range after Diaz's overhead kick fell kindly to him.

Liverpool saw off the game comfortably, barring a nervy moment or two, as they reduced the gap at the top of the table to just one point again. Everton, on the other hand, are currently in the relegation zone with just 29 points from 32 games.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

ORIGI IMPACT AND SALAH RIGHT LETS GOOOOOOO
Lord in heaven https://t.co/JUwGagF2sA
Divock Origi and scoring headers last Pickford. Name a better iconic duo than that. 😍
Always and forever, Divock Origi ❤️
Anfield asked for him, Klopp give him to them...He Delivered !!@DivockOrigi @LFC 2 vs 0 Everton
Nothing raises the atmosphere at Anfield like introducing Divock Origi into a game. I’ve never known anything quite like it. He injects life into everyone.
Hahah Origi loves the blues
Origi is a Liverpool legend, genuinely deserves a statue
Acrobatic volley from Diaz and Origi is there to nod home. He's done it against Everton yet again
Diaz showing tech at a footballing establishment that doesnt even appreciate his style. We lost https://t.co/ggHE4M2rm1
Diaz omggg we got our own Neymar
DIAZ OMG THE COLOMBIAN MAN HAS A PLAN FOR MEEEEEEEE
THIS GUYYY WOWWWWW https://t.co/PQ3oXZefD3
Naughty from Luis Diaz 🔥 https://t.co/bthMtU3tgS
Diaz does everything holding down L2
FT has the weirdest agendas should’ve seen the all timer shouts Thiago got in his CL final performance against PSG on this app now he can’t play football apparently lmao twitter.com/isoquince/stat…
Thiago got so many rival fans insecure😂😂😂😂😂😂
Mohamed Salah has now the most assists and most goals in the Premier League.
I would actually bring on Henderson you know, just to run his head off to create space for Salah and Trent. I didn’t want both Keita and Thiago playing in first place too
I would actually bring on Henderson you know, just to run his head off to create space for Salah and Trent. I didn’t want both Keita and Thiago playing in first place too
There’s no greater aura of a player in an individual fixture than Divock Origi vs Everton 😂😂 Involved in both goals. Incredible.
DIVOCK ORIGI IS A LIVERPOOL LEGEND
the mere presence of origi kicked these into gear
Divock Origi is back above Jack Grealish for goals/assists this season
Divock Origi is an absolute chaos agent in close games and I mean that as the highest praise.
Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: "A very lucky lad" - Liverpool legend says Frank Lampard doesn't deserve to be Everton manager

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी