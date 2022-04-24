Twitter explodes as Liverpool secure 2-0 win against Everton at Anfield 

Liverpool recorded a hard-fought 2-0 win against Everton at Anfield and reduced the gap at the top of the table to just one point, as Andy Robertson and Divock Origi got their names on the scoresheet for the Reds.
Naby Keita was preferred to Jordan Henderson in midfield and with the Liverpool captain on the bench, Virgil van Dijk wore the armband in the Merseyside derby. With Luis Diaz on the bench, Jurgen Klopp opted to go with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane as Roberto Firmino missed out altogether due to an injury.
Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but were unable to trouble Jordan Pickford between the sticks for Everton, as the Toffees stood their ground and defended resolutely. However, Frank Lampard and co were guilty of going down easily and keeping the ball out of play for long periods in order to derail the home side's momentum.
The major talking point of the first half arrived moments before the interval when tempers flared between both sets of players after an incident involving Brazilian striker Richarlison.
Liverpool produce improved second-half performance to secure important 3 points
Much like the first half, Liverpool dominated possession after the interval but looked more assured on the ball, as they probed in search of an important goal. Jurgen Klopp threw on Luis Diaz and derby specialist Divock Origi after the 60th-minute mark and he was instantly rewarded, as the Belgian was involved in the passage of play that led to Andy Robertson's goal.
The Scottish international scored his second goal of the season from close range after being played in by Salah, as he wheeled away in celebration in front of the Kop end. Late in the game, Origi doubled the scoreline and headed home from close range after Diaz's overhead kick fell kindly to him.
Liverpool saw off the game comfortably, barring a nervy moment or two, as they reduced the gap at the top of the table to just one point again. Everton, on the other hand, are currently in the relegation zone with just 29 points from 32 games.
On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.
