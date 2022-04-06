Twitter explodes as Liverpool secure 3-1 win over Benfica in first leg of Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over SL Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday night. The Reds will now be confident of reaching the semifinals with the second leg set to be played at Anfield on the 13th of April.
Jurgen Klopp's men opened the scoring on the 17th minute-mark after defender Ibrahima Konate headed home from an Andy Robertson corner. Liverpool doubled their lead 17 minutes later through Senegalese forward Sadio Mane. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold floated in an inch-perfect ball into the box towards Luis Diaz who unselfishly headed the ball into the path of Mane.
The Merseyside club were in control of the tie going into half-time. However, a defensive error from Konate allowed Darwin Nunez to pull a goal back after the interval. The home side were on the ascendancy in the second-half but did not manage to score an equalizer.
Liverpool took advantage of Benfica's missed opportunities after Luis Diaz rounded the goalkeeper to score the third goal in the 87th minute. Here are some of the reactions to the game on Twitter:
Liverpool picked up a vital win as they look to end the 2021-22 season on a high. The Reds have a vital month ahead of themselves in April, and a 3-1 win against SL Benfica will do them a ton of good going forward.
It is worth mentioning that Jurgen Klopp's side are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple, which makes every game from now until the end of the season a must-win.
If the Reds get past Benfica in the quarterfinals, they would face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal in the semifinals. The other two English sides in Manchester City and Chelsea are on the other side of the draw.
Liverpool will now shift their attention back to the Premier League as they prepare themselves for their away game against Manchester City on the 10th of April. As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are currently one point behind Man City in the league standings. The game at the Etihad Stadium will be vital for both sides in their quest for the league title.
Manchester City, meanwhile, picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side. Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal of the game.
It is also worth noting that both sides have been drawn alongside one another in the semifinals of the FA Cup, which is scheduled to take place on the 16th of April. The game at Wembley Stadium will be three days after the Reds' second leg tie against Benfica at Anfield.