Twitter explodes as Liverpool secure 3-1 win over Benfica in first leg of Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over SL Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday night. The Reds will now be confident of reaching the semifinals with the second leg set to be played at Anfield on the 13th of April.

Jurgen Klopp's men opened the scoring on the 17th minute-mark after defender Ibrahima Konate headed home from an Andy Robertson corner. Liverpool doubled their lead 17 minutes later through Senegalese forward Sadio Mane. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold floated in an inch-perfect ball into the box towards Luis Diaz who unselfishly headed the ball into the path of Mane.

The Merseyside club were in control of the tie going into half-time. However, a defensive error from Konate allowed Darwin Nunez to pull a goal back after the interval. The home side were on the ascendancy in the second-half but did not manage to score an equalizer.

Liverpool took advantage of Benfica's missed opportunities after Luis Diaz rounded the goalkeeper to score the third goal in the 87th minute. Here are some of the reactions to the game on Twitter:

Chris Williams @Chris78Williams #UCL That third goal was a biggie for Liverpool, possibly should have been four right at the end for Jota. Diaz picks up the UEFA Player of the Match award, which absolutely thrills the home support.. #BENLIV That third goal was a biggie for Liverpool, possibly should have been four right at the end for Jota. Diaz picks up the UEFA Player of the Match award, which absolutely thrills the home support.. #BENLIV #UCL

Adam Rowe @adamrowecomedy We’re at a point in Liverpool’s history where we’re winning games, 3-1, away, in European quarter-finals and people aren’t satisfied.



What do you want? This is the best it will ever get. Enjoy it. We’re at a point in Liverpool’s history where we’re winning games, 3-1, away, in European quarter-finals and people aren’t satisfied. What do you want? This is the best it will ever get. Enjoy it.

Luis Garcia @luchogarcia14 Superb result in Portugal. Benfica 1 vs @LFC 3 solid performance. 15min of concern buy this is Champions League and ain't going to be easy. Keita was outstanding today. Superb result in Portugal. Benfica 1 vs @LFC 3 solid performance. 15min of concern buy this is Champions League and ain't going to be easy. Keita was outstanding today.

Samuel @SamueILFC LUISSSSSSS DIAZZZZZ AGAINST FAMILAR OPPONENTS, WHAT A SIGNING HE IS LUISSSSSSS DIAZZZZZ AGAINST FAMILAR OPPONENTS, WHAT A SIGNING HE IS

zaakirah 🇵🇸🇵🇸 @zaiku09 ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️



Liverpool second half Liverpool first half‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️Liverpool second half Liverpool first half 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️Liverpool second half 😴😴😴

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Liverpool win five consecutive away games in the European Cup/Champions League for the first time since 1984. Liverpool win five consecutive away games in the European Cup/Champions League for the first time since 1984.

Radhiya 🤍. @radzjeewa7 I cannot believe how awful that defending from Konate was tho I cannot believe how awful that defending from Konate was tho

Paddy Power @paddypower Everton fans: ‘Thank god we aren’t playing tonight. It's nice to have a night off.'



Commentator: 'And Éverton misses a great chance to equalise against Liverpool.' Everton fans: ‘Thank god we aren’t playing tonight. It's nice to have a night off.'Commentator: 'And Éverton misses a great chance to equalise against Liverpool.'

Lu @Lxngelo Konate went from Hero to Villain very quick! Konate went from Hero to Villain very quick!

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Watching these two together Mo Salah is the only player in Liverpool's history that has more Champions League goals than Sadio Mane.Watching these two together Mo Salah is the only player in Liverpool's history that has more Champions League goals than Sadio Mane.Watching these two together 🔥🔥 https://t.co/jTUoeLqCfP

Natasha @tashaaa2000 Put some respect on Mane’s name… Put some respect on Mane’s name… https://t.co/JDeMYmGT71

Sam @Jotalovesme20

LUIS DIAZ Look at what it means to him !!!LUIS DIAZ Look at what it means to him !!!LUIS DIAZ 👑 https://t.co/doIPyt2F94

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Luis Diaz needs a lot of credit for the second goal. Most of our forwards try something crazy there but he was unselfish and put it on a plate for Mane Luis Diaz needs a lot of credit for the second goal. Most of our forwards try something crazy there but he was unselfish and put it on a plate for Mane 👏

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Trent really is a cheat code Trent really is a cheat code https://t.co/xK9JhkTBxM

Mozo Football @MozoFootball



88 Touches

55 Passes

86% Pass Accuracy

2 Chances Created

1 Big Chance Created

11/13 Long Balls

4 Crosses

3 Clearances

1 Tackle

1 Interception



Fantastic. #LFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold against Benfica:88 Touches55 Passes86% Pass Accuracy2 Chances Created1 Big Chance Created11/13 Long Balls4 Crosses3 Clearances1 Tackle1 InterceptionFantastic. #SLBLIV 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold against Benfica: 🔘 88 Touches 🔘 55 Passes 🔘 86% Pass Accuracy 🔘 2 Chances Created 🔘 1 Big Chance Created 🔘 11/13 Long Balls 🔘 4 Crosses 🔘 3 Clearances 🔘 1 Tackle 🔘 1 Interception Fantastic. #SLBLIV #LFC https://t.co/tas4xQ18gf

Kayman @KaymanKenny Top first half red men! Trent is an absolute joke. I don’t think there is a better passer of the ball in world football whether that’s over 5 yards or 55 yards he’s unreal #BENLIV Top first half red men! Trent is an absolute joke. I don’t think there is a better passer of the ball in world football whether that’s over 5 yards or 55 yards he’s unreal #BENLIV

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Following Ibrahima Konate's goal, @LFC have had 20 different goalscorers in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League side. Plenty. #BENLIV 20 - Following Ibrahima Konate's goal, @LFC have had 20 different goalscorers in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League side. Plenty. #BENLIV

Jay @Jay82_LFC Diaz feels far more a creator than goal scorer. Unselfish workaholic like Bobby Diaz feels far more a creator than goal scorer. Unselfish workaholic like Bobby

Liverpool picked up a vital win as they look to end the 2021-22 season on a high. The Reds have a vital month ahead of themselves in April, and a 3-1 win against SL Benfica will do them a ton of good going forward.

It is worth mentioning that Jurgen Klopp's side are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple, which makes every game from now until the end of the season a must-win.

If the Reds get past Benfica in the quarterfinals, they would face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal in the semifinals. The other two English sides in Manchester City and Chelsea are on the other side of the draw.

Liverpool will now shift their attention towards their Premier League clash against Manchester City

Liverpool will now shift their attention back to the Premier League as they prepare themselves for their away game against Manchester City on the 10th of April. As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are currently one point behind Man City in the league standings. The game at the Etihad Stadium will be vital for both sides in their quest for the league title.

Manchester City, meanwhile, picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side. Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal of the game.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague RESULTS



Quarter-finals



Man. City claim first-leg win; De Bruyne nets second-half clincher



Konaté, Mané & Luis Díaz inspire Liverpool in Lisbon; Darwin Núñez scores Benfica consolation



🤔 Second-leg predictions?



#UCL RESULTSQuarter-finalsMan. City claim first-leg win; De Bruyne nets second-half clincherKonaté, Mané & Luis Díaz inspire Liverpool in Lisbon; Darwin Núñez scores Benfica consolation🤔 Second-leg predictions? ⏰ RESULTS ⏰Quarter-finals 🔥🔵 Man. City claim first-leg win; De Bruyne nets second-half clincher 🔴 Konaté, Mané & Luis Díaz inspire Liverpool in Lisbon; Darwin Núñez scores Benfica consolation 🤔 Second-leg predictions?#UCL

It is also worth noting that both sides have been drawn alongside one another in the semifinals of the FA Cup, which is scheduled to take place on the 16th of April. The game at Wembley Stadium will be three days after the Reds' second leg tie against Benfica at Anfield.

Edited by Nived Zenith