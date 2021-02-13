Twitter explodes as Liverpool suffer embarrassing 3-1 defeat against Leicester City

Liverpool's Premier League title defense went from bad to worse at the King Power Stadium, as Leicester City recorded a 3-1 comeback victory after a stunning second-half showing. The Reds were coming on the back of a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City and were eager to return to winning ways away from home.

However, that wasn't to be the case, as Brendan Rodgers got his first win against Liverpool as Leicester City manager.

With Fabinho out injured, new signing Ozan Kabak partnered Jordan Henderson in central defense. The Reds dominated proceedings in the first half but failed to break the deadlock.

Liverpool capitulate in six second-half minutes against Leicester

In the second half, Mohamed Salah scored his 17th goal of the season after a brilliant piece of skill from Roberto Firmino to put the away side ahead. However, Leicester stepped up to the plate and turned the game on its head in six second-half minutes, as James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes scored to complete the comeback for the Foxes.

Liverpool's title defense is effectively over and the Reds remain in serious danger of finishing outside the top four.

On that note, here are the best tweets from yet another Liverpool defeat this season.

We’re gonna let a team in Chelsea who have zero world class players get top 4 because they don’t have any pure garbage littered among the squad and actually have depth that means they aren’t playing kante in CB — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) February 13, 2021

Most ball recoveries made [Leicester City vs. Liverpool]:



19 — Ndidi

18 —

17 —

16 —

15 —

14 —

13 — Wijnaldum

12 — Henderson



Back to his best. 🇳🇬🦊 pic.twitter.com/ubPGuzwAT5 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 13, 2021

First time Liverpool have lost three consecutive Premier League games under Jurgen Klopp. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Liverpool could be seventh by the time they play again. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) February 13, 2021

Thank you @LFC for ruining our weekend once again. — • (@The_Gerrard_Era) February 13, 2021

Liverpool fans after losing 3-1 to Leicester but realising Thiago finished the game with a pass completion rate of 91% and 68 completed passes. pic.twitter.com/oZ5lNpdqzM — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

🤯 Only Newcastle (6) have lost more Premier League matches in 2021 than Liverpool (5) pic.twitter.com/VW1FlqWUSv — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 13, 2021

Liverpool have lost a Premier League game after scoring first for the first time since April 2017 (1-2 vs. Palace).



The first time in almost four years. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Oc9YuA7RRx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2021

Liverpool when Thiago has played 60+ mins in the Premier League this season:



◉ 9 games

◉ 5 defeats

◉ 2 draws

◉ 2 wins



A 22% win-rate with him in the team. 😬 pic.twitter.com/pjamuLrjEv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2021

3 - Liverpool have lost three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2014, when managed by current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. Regressed. pic.twitter.com/EKJu9rHM0y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Liverpool have gone from mentality giants to mentally unwell. — Anfield Ftbl (@AnfieldFtbl) February 13, 2021

A Leicester win isn’t ideal for Man Utd, but Liverpool lost so who cares. 😂😂 — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) February 13, 2021

78’: Leicester 0-1 Liverpool

FT: Leicester 3-1 Liverpool



That escalated quickly. pic.twitter.com/a9hZjKK7FH — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 13, 2021

Liverpool Football Club without any crowd: pic.twitter.com/MnNy2CCeKp — Nico (@DeBrxyne17) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Liverpool could be 9th if Chelsea, Westham, Everton, Spurs and Villa win their game(s)-in-hand. pic.twitter.com/uVGrcdI3i3 — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonWay) February 13, 2021

When Liverpool signed Thiago and thought they stumbled on a gem pic.twitter.com/bgy3tRSnxs — Wachira. (@Thee_mavERIC) February 13, 2021

This recent spell feels a bit like the inverse of 17/18.



Somewhat balanced games, then LFC run away with the contest in a 10-20 minute spell.



Except now, Liverpool are dictating for significant chunks of the game, only to be undone by random periods of madness. — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) February 13, 2021

Top reds scrambling through their phone for a photo of our starting line-up in a 10/11 Europa League group match as we speak — Chris (@CM__LFC) February 13, 2021