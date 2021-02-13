Twitter explodes as Liverpool suffer embarrassing 3-1 defeat against Leicester City

Liverpool's Premier League title defense went from bad to worse at the King Power Stadium, as Leicester City recorded a 3-1 comeback victory after a stunning second-half showing. The Reds were coming on the back of a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City and were eager to return to winning ways away from home.
However, that wasn't to be the case, as Brendan Rodgers got his first win against Liverpool as Leicester City manager.
With Fabinho out injured, new signing Ozan Kabak partnered Jordan Henderson in central defense. The Reds dominated proceedings in the first half but failed to break the deadlock.
Liverpool capitulate in six second-half minutes against Leicester
In the second half, Mohamed Salah scored his 17th goal of the season after a brilliant piece of skill from Roberto Firmino to put the away side ahead. However, Leicester stepped up to the plate and turned the game on its head in six second-half minutes, as James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes scored to complete the comeback for the Foxes.
Liverpool's title defense is effectively over and the Reds remain in serious danger of finishing outside the top four.
On that note, here are the best tweets from yet another Liverpool defeat this season.