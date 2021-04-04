Twitter explodes as Liverpool thrash Arsenal 3-0 to blow open Premier League top 4 race

Liverpool brushed aside an uninspiring Arsenal side 3-0 courtesy of a Mohamed Salah strike sandwiched between a brace from super-sub Diogo Jota.

It was a splendid performance from the champions, who made it three wins on the trot after a stunning performance away from home. They penned Arsenal back from the get-go and backed up their first-half performance with a clinical showing in the second.

The Gunners blocked channels for Liverpool early on, frustrating them with resolute defending. However, they were undone by constant pressure from the Reds.

James Milner's fluffed chance in the first half was the closest Liverpool came to breaking the deadlock. Andy Robertson was sacrificed for Jota on the hour-mark and four minutes later, the former Wolves forward scored a wonderful header after being teed up by a sensational delivery from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mohamed Salah then scored his 26th goal of the season with a clever finish through the legs of Bernd Leno, as he shrugged off Gabriel before slotting the ball home. It was far too easy for the visitors then, with Arsenal lacking inspiration and creativity.

It was by far one of the Gunners' worst performances of the season in terms of attacking fluidity. Later in the game, Salah, in acres of space, found Mane in the box, who miscontrolled the pass. A lively Jota then arrived to slot home the loose ball for his second goal of the game.

Liverpool seem to be back to their best, which is a positive sign ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. As for Arsenal, there's a lot of work that needs to be done if they are to participate in Europe next season.

On that note, here are the best tweets from an impressive Liverpool victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool Twitter Reactions

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool FT:



⚽️ Jota

⚽️ Salah

⚽️ Jota



Reds turn on the style in the second half to sweep below-par Gunners aside. pic.twitter.com/ETYwxOKT3z — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 3, 2021

A rare away victory at Arsenal for @LFC...#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/MzNSK28UNE — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 3, 2021

Liverpool: solid and convincing. Arsenal: wet and rancid. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) April 3, 2021

Kieran Tierney is forced off with an injury in the 45th minute. pic.twitter.com/Zy4BWxjSGa — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 3, 2021

Hopefully a speedy recovery for Kieran Tierney 🙌



Get well soon 💪 pic.twitter.com/fIA2Lm00en — Goal (@goal) April 3, 2021

Highlight of the first half - Alisson's Moustache. pic.twitter.com/vtLgetB7Ns — 90min (@90min_Football) April 3, 2021

HT: Arsenal 0 #LFC 0: Liverpool much the better team at the Emirates but haven’t done enough with their possession and territory. Milner wasting their best chance. Arsenal dreadful — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 3, 2021

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the first half for Arsenal vs. Liverpool:



Touches in opp. box: 1

Touches in own box: 3 pic.twitter.com/CQQgHNIXFX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 3, 2021

1 - Arsenal attempted just one shot in the first half of a Premier League home game for the first time since November 2015 vs Spurs. Pinned. #ARSLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 3, 2021

HT: Arsenal (0.06) 0-0 (0.29) Liverpool — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) April 3, 2021

Dani Ceballos had more touches (45), made more tackles (3) and blocks (2) than any other Arsenal player up until his substitution. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 3, 2021

Everyone: Do something. Literally anything. Just one thing.



Arsenal: pic.twitter.com/ukeQUdoCjk — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 3, 2021

Thoughts on Arsenal vs Liverpool so far? pic.twitter.com/mM1V5qzTll — Goal (@goal) April 3, 2021

Elneny coming on. Screamer iminent. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) April 3, 2021

What a pass, what a header. Incredible by Alexander-Arnold, it's that man Jota again — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 3, 2021

⏱️ Minutes per goal in @premierleague this season (minimum 3 goals):



100 - DIOGO JOTA

112 - Gareth Bale

123 - Jesse Lingard

130 - MOHAMED SALAH pic.twitter.com/3FotBLCjTJ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 3, 2021

Diogo Jota has scored 5 goals in his last 4 appearances for club and country:



⚽️ vs. Wolves

⚽️⚽️ vs. Serbia

⚽️ vs. Luxembourg

⚽️ vs. Arsenal



A decisive impact. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IAvIcvhyox — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 3, 2021

#afc 0-1 #lfc Brilliant cross from Alexander-Arnold finds Jota, on as a substitute, who heads home. Nothing less than Liverpool deserve. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) April 3, 2021

Alisson celebrating that goal. pic.twitter.com/6apoCaKwa3 — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) April 3, 2021

The perfect response from @TrentAA to his bizarre omission from the @England squad. He’s been brilliant tonight. Can’t be left at home in the summer. Just cant be. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2021

Diogo Jota, most in form Portuguese 🇵🇹 player right now. Don’t at me. — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) April 3, 2021

This young #lfc right-back Alexander-Arnold looks good. Constantly involved, intelligent positioning, defending well and putting in some great crosses to Milner, Salah and now Jota who scores. Maybe worth a look for #eng. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 3, 2021

3 - Against no side has Trent Alexander-Arnold provided more Premier League assists than versus Arsenal (3). Whip. #ARSLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 3, 2021

#afc 0-2 #lfc Superb from Salah. Gabriel isn't strong enough in the tackle and Salah stands firm before nutmegging Leno with a cool finish. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) April 3, 2021

Thiago's ball over the top finds Salah, who manages to get past Gabriel's slide tackle.



Nutmegs Leno to score.



Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) April 3, 2021

Mo Salah makes it 2-0. Lovely composed finish through the legs of Leno. Arsenal have been given a right going over from the start here but only now is the scoreline reflecting it. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) April 3, 2021

LETTTSSSSS GOOOO SALLLAHHHHHHHH!!!! pic.twitter.com/eFagkg1W7l — Liverpool FC USA (@LFCUSA) April 3, 2021

Goal number 93 on his 150th Premier League appearance. Pokes it through Leno's legs after getting away from Gabriel. No.26 for the season. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 3, 2021

Diogo Jota (2) has now scored more Premier League goals at the Emirates Stadium in 2021 than Alexandre Lacazette (1). pic.twitter.com/4UZnEiYHHA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 3, 2021

Diogo Jota now has 21 goals/assists in 18 starts this season for club & country - a goal or assist every 85 minutes 🤯



£40 million has proved to be an absolute bargain pic.twitter.com/qLxTJSeoKZ — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) April 3, 2021

61' - Subbed on

64' - Goal

82' - Goal



Is Jota the most in form Portuguese player on the planet right now?! pic.twitter.com/XtgG1Yquic — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 3, 2021

I’m sorry, I love Arsenal, but DAMN IT I’M SO BORED OF BEING SO INCREDIBLY AVERAGE. — Nicole Holliday (@NicoleHolliday) April 3, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal:



46/63 passes completed

20 final third passes

5 ball recoveries

4 chances created

3 interceptions

2/2 tackles won

1 assist



Southgate, are you watching? 👀 pic.twitter.com/OmuBLA9MlE — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 3, 2021

Can't see this happening again any time soon https://t.co/xoTlokpMlX — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) April 3, 2021