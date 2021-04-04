Twitter explodes as Liverpool thrash Arsenal 3-0 to blow open Premier League top 4 race

Liverpool brushed aside an uninspiring Arsenal side 3-0 courtesy of a Mohamed Salah strike sandwiched between a brace from super-sub Diogo Jota.
It was a splendid performance from the champions, who made it three wins on the trot after a stunning performance away from home. They penned Arsenal back from the get-go and backed up their first-half performance with a clinical showing in the second.
The Gunners blocked channels for Liverpool early on, frustrating them with resolute defending. However, they were undone by constant pressure from the Reds.
James Milner's fluffed chance in the first half was the closest Liverpool came to breaking the deadlock. Andy Robertson was sacrificed for Jota on the hour-mark and four minutes later, the former Wolves forward scored a wonderful header after being teed up by a sensational delivery from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Mohamed Salah then scored his 26th goal of the season with a clever finish through the legs of Bernd Leno, as he shrugged off Gabriel before slotting the ball home. It was far too easy for the visitors then, with Arsenal lacking inspiration and creativity.
It was by far one of the Gunners' worst performances of the season in terms of attacking fluidity. Later in the game, Salah, in acres of space, found Mane in the box, who miscontrolled the pass. A lively Jota then arrived to slot home the loose ball for his second goal of the game.
Liverpool seem to be back to their best, which is a positive sign ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. As for Arsenal, there's a lot of work that needs to be done if they are to participate in Europe next season.
