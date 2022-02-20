Twitter explodes as Manchester United beat Leeds in thrilling Premier League encounter

Manchester United and Leeds United played out a Premier League classic at Elland Road, with the Red Devils securing a 4-2 win in what turned out to be an entertaining game in rainy conditions.

Manchester United looked the better team in the first half and broke the deadlock through Harry Maguire, who nodded home Luke Shaw's cross from close range. The Red Devils piled on the pressure and doubled their advantage moments before the interval, as Bruno Fernandes scored his team's second headed goal of the first half after a brilliant passage of play involving Victor Lindelof and Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United went into half-time with a two-goal lead, but Leeds United turned the game on its head in a stunning two-minute spell in the second half. They halved the deficit through Rodrigo Moreno, whose miscued cross found its way into the back of the net as David de Gea seemingly misjudged the flight of the ball.

Brazilian attacker Raphinha restored parity on the night from close range moments later, with former Manchester United man Daniel James playing an instrumental role in the goal for the home side.

Manchester United dig deep to secure all 3 points

Despite being rocked early in the second half, Manchester United continued to probe and went ahead through Fred, who came on as a substitute to lash the ball home from close range with his left foot.

In the closing moments of the game, Anthony Elanga added gloss to the result with a close-range finish, with Fernandes once again playing an instrumental role in the build-up with a delightful through ball.

Manchester United and Leeds United rolled back the years and played out one of the games of the season, with the Red Devils staying in contention for a top-four spot with a morale-boosting victory.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

🎥™️ @EvkProductions Maguire knee slide is so coldd mannn the way he turns his back at the corner flag to show his name>>> Maguire knee slide is so coldd mannn the way he turns his back at the corner flag to show his name>>> https://t.co/fLWiyySEoT

Trey @UTDTrey HARRY MAGUIRE MY CAPTAINNN AHHHH HARRY MAGUIRE MY CAPTAINNN AHHHH

. @mufcAH “Maguire won’t be able to cope with the Elland Road atmosphere” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 HOLD DAT ALL OF YOU “Maguire won’t be able to cope with the Elland Road atmosphere” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 HOLD DAT ALL OF YOU

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten Harry Maguire marks his return to Yorkshire with his side's first goal from a corner since electricity came to the county. Harry Maguire marks his return to Yorkshire with his side's first goal from a corner since electricity came to the county.

Pheelzey @passingdemtears Maguire debunked the fake captain news on Friday & broke the set piece curse on match day.. that side of Twitter is currently having it tough thoughts & prayers Maguire debunked the fake captain news on Friday & broke the set piece curse on match day.. that side of Twitter is currently having it tough thoughts & prayers

22 @ar_carterr The way Maguire celebrates like he’s the coldestttt guy kills me The way Maguire celebrates like he’s the coldestttt guy kills me

Hamza @lapulgafreak “Ronaldo gets no service in United, imagine him with Mbappe and Neymar” “Ronaldo gets no service in United, imagine him with Mbappe and Neymar” https://t.co/hEDAs5ONJX

85 GOAL CONTRIBUTIONS SINCE SIGNING FOR MANCHESTER UNITED.

TAKE A BOW, BRUNO FERNANDES!



Statman Dave @StatmanDave



17/18 - 28 (15 13 )

18/19 - 38 (23 15 )

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 19/20 - 43 (25 18 )

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 20/21 - 46 (28 18 )

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 21/22* - 20 (9 11 )



Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 20 goals in all comps for a fifth successive season:

🇵🇹 17/18 - 28 (15⚽️ 13🅰️)
🇵🇹 18/19 - 38 (23⚽️ 15🅰️)
🇵🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 19/20 - 43 (25⚽️ 18🅰️)
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 20/21 - 46 (28⚽️ 18🅰️)
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 21/22* - 20 (9⚽️ 11🅰️)

World class! 🤝

This assist from Bruno Fernandes for Elanga's goal 🥶



William Hill @WilliamHill Most Premier League assists since Bruno Fernandes made his Premier League debut:



25 - Bruno

24

23

22

21 - Robertson

20 - TAA

19 - KDB

18 - Salah, Son



Trey @UTDTrey BRUNO FERNANDES BEST MIDFIELDER IN THE WORLDDD BRUNO FERNANDES BEST MIDFIELDER IN THE WORLDDD

utdreport @utdreport Bruno Fernandes is the first #mufc player to score four league goals against Leeds United in a single season #mulive [opta] Bruno Fernandes is the first #mufc player to score four league goals against Leeds United in a single season #mulive [opta]

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Elanga stares at the Leeds fans and points to the United badge Elanga stares at the Leeds fans and points to the United badge ❤️

UtdArena @UtdArena The space for Lindelöf to run into off the ball comes as a result of Ronaldo dropping deeper to look for the ball. The point here is that movement creates the space for runners and passes and that movement can either be intentional or unintentional. The space for Lindelöf to run into off the ball comes as a result of Ronaldo dropping deeper to look for the ball. The point here is that movement creates the space for runners and passes and that movement can either be intentional or unintentional.

Madrid Fan @cristiano_peak Unpopular opinion: Mohamed Salah has been clear of Cristiano Ronaldo since 2018. Unpopular opinion: Mohamed Salah has been clear of Cristiano Ronaldo since 2018.

Madrid Fan @cristiano_peak Ronaldo has 17 assists in his last 161 games Ronaldo has 17 assists in his last 161 games 😭😭😭

