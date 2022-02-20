Twitter explodes as Manchester United beat Leeds in thrilling Premier League encounter

Manchester United and Leeds United played out a Premier League classic at Elland Road, with the Red Devils securing a 4-2 win in what turned out to be an entertaining game in rainy conditions.
Manchester United looked the better team in the first half and broke the deadlock through Harry Maguire, who nodded home Luke Shaw's cross from close range. The Red Devils piled on the pressure and doubled their advantage moments before the interval, as Bruno Fernandes scored his team's second headed goal of the first half after a brilliant passage of play involving Victor Lindelof and Jadon Sancho.
Manchester United went into half-time with a two-goal lead, but Leeds United turned the game on its head in a stunning two-minute spell in the second half. They halved the deficit through Rodrigo Moreno, whose miscued cross found its way into the back of the net as David de Gea seemingly misjudged the flight of the ball.
Brazilian attacker Raphinha restored parity on the night from close range moments later, with former Manchester United man Daniel James playing an instrumental role in the goal for the home side.
Manchester United dig deep to secure all 3 points
Despite being rocked early in the second half, Manchester United continued to probe and went ahead through Fred, who came on as a substitute to lash the ball home from close range with his left foot.
In the closing moments of the game, Anthony Elanga added gloss to the result with a close-range finish, with Fernandes once again playing an instrumental role in the build-up with a delightful through ball.
Manchester United and Leeds United rolled back the years and played out one of the games of the season, with the Red Devils staying in contention for a top-four spot with a morale-boosting victory.
On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.