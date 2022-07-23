Twitter explodes as Manchester United blow two-goal advantage during 2-2 draw against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

Manchester United fans have been left kicking themselves after watching their side slumber to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on July 23 in a pre-season friendly.

A wretched Optus Stadium pitch plagued much of both sides' momentum throughout the game. The Red Devils couldn't manage to see out a 2-1 lead, with Villa being the much better side in the second half.

Jadon Sancho continued his fine pre-season form with the opening goal of the game in the 25th minute following some astute play from Luke Shaw. It was another team goal that showed the influence of Ten Hag's coaching on the side, certainly in attack.

United grabbed a second in the 41st minute through a Matty Cash own-goal following a cross from Sancho which deflected into the Villains net.

The Red Devils' bad habits from last season returned in the second half when terrible defending from Victor Lindelof allowed Leon Bailey to strike.

Bailey caused all sorts of problems throughout the second half and could be one to watch for Steven Gerrard's side heading into next season.

In the dying embers of the game, United's poor second-half showing ended with a deserved goal being conceded thanks to an error from David de Gea. The Spaniard has impressed in pre-season but his lack of presence allowed Callum Chambers to sweep in and equalize right at the death.

Here are some reactions on Twitter to United's disappointing draw against Aston Villa:

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Thoughts on the game? Bit of a reality bite. Slipped in to ole habits when we were under pressure. Lots to be positive about but it's going to take time. And we need those signings asap Thoughts on the game? Bit of a reality bite. Slipped in to ole habits when we were under pressure. Lots to be positive about but it's going to take time. And we need those signings asap

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Hannibal and Bailly when they step onto the pitch: Hannibal and Bailly when they step onto the pitch: https://t.co/1VHBjKyfyz

ً @utdrobbo When you consider that preseason is all about raising health & fitness levels, this pitch should absolutely not be allowed under any circumstances — never mind for two top level teams who have flown across from the other side of the world to play here. When you consider that preseason is all about raising health & fitness levels, this pitch should absolutely not be allowed under any circumstances — never mind for two top level teams who have flown across from the other side of the world to play here.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



This is the Rashford I know. Full of hunger, determination, and lots of running Rashford chasing the ball like his life depends on it.This is the Rashford I know. Full of hunger, determination, and lots of running #mufc Rashford chasing the ball like his life depends on it.This is the Rashford I know. Full of hunger, determination, and lots of running #mufc

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Bailly massively impressive again. Amazes me he's not been used more over the years. He's clearly in the conversation for being better than most of what we have Bailly massively impressive again. Amazes me he's not been used more over the years. He's clearly in the conversation for being better than most of what we have

James Robson @jamesalanrobson It’s a cliche - but Sancho feels like a new signing #mufc It’s a cliche - but Sancho feels like a new signing #mufc

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ De Gea they did the boxing you out thing when you first came to the league man, we can’t be doing this again De Gea they did the boxing you out thing when you first came to the league man, we can’t be doing this again

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers No Maguire tax. No Maguire tax.

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



A second weak effort at punching from De Gea sees United's perfect record on tour ended.



Really poor. He's off down tunnel while everyone else stays on.



Sloppy half generally. #MUFC 2-2 Aston VillaA second weak effort at punching from De Gea sees United's perfect record on tour ended.Really poor. He's off down tunnel while everyone else stays on.Sloppy half generally. #MUFC 2-2 Aston Villa A second weak effort at punching from De Gea sees United's perfect record on tour ended.Really poor. He's off down tunnel while everyone else stays on.Sloppy half generally.

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams DDG will cost Utd about 10-15pts this season mate DDG will cost Utd about 10-15pts this season mate😂

vctr. @ohvictorr 🏾 Injury free season for Bailey Injury free season for Bailey🙏🏾

Regan' @AvfcRegan Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial



#ICONPerth A brilliant second-half fightback earns a draw in the final game of our Australia tour. A brilliant second-half fightback earns a draw in the final game of our Australia tour. 💪#ICONPerth https://t.co/LfGK8a70rB Really Really Happy with our second half Performance!!! Bailey Changed the Game! Good result that we wouldn’t have got in years gone by, it’s only Pre Season yes but we can build on this! Buendia and Bailey have to play for me! Great second half showing! Onwards and Upwards UTFV! twitter.com/avfcofficial/s… Really Really Happy with our second half Performance!!! Bailey Changed the Game! Good result that we wouldn’t have got in years gone by, it’s only Pre Season yes but we can build on this! Buendia and Bailey have to play for me! Great second half showing! Onwards and Upwards UTFV! twitter.com/avfcofficial/s…

Nath @Nathhhavfc Hearing that Leon Bailey had a masterclass is making me extremely horny Hearing that Leon Bailey had a masterclass is making me extremely horny

Michael Nott @BillBones84

He needs to find a way to get Buendia, Bailey and Coutinho in the team

Centre back partnership still up in the air Some big calls for Gerrard to make now Watkins has to start over IngsHe needs to find a way to get Buendia, Bailey and Coutinho in the teamCentre back partnership still up in the air #AVFC Some big calls for Gerrard to make now Watkins has to start over Ings He needs to find a way to get Buendia, Bailey and Coutinho in the teamCentre back partnership still up in the air #AVFC

Setz @SxnchoHive

Unbelievable @Muppetiers David De Gea did really DUCK when the ball cane inUnbelievable @Muppetiers David De Gea did really DUCK when the ball cane inUnbelievable

Andrew Berry @AndrewBerry5 @samuelluckhurst On the basis of that performance nothing has changed since last season- de Gea lets in too many soft goals, lindelof and fred aren't good enough, Shaw is always out of position and van de Beek and Martial are anonymous @samuelluckhurst On the basis of that performance nothing has changed since last season- de Gea lets in too many soft goals, lindelof and fred aren't good enough, Shaw is always out of position and van de Beek and Martial are anonymous

Lachlan MacNeil @thisiswgc #MUFC I'll tell you this now. Donny Van De Beek is NOT getting a regular start for @ManUtd and David De Gea will NOT be 1st choice Goalkeeper next season. #mufctour I'll tell you this now. Donny Van De Beek is NOT getting a regular start for @ManUtd and David De Gea will NOT be 1st choice Goalkeeper next season. #mufctour #MUFC

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Erik ten Hag is clearly improving this team with his ideas but that was a reminder that he needs new signings, and a coach cannot perform magic.



Man Utd have several players who are not just good enough and no level of coaching will make them better. Erik ten Hag is clearly improving this team with his ideas but that was a reminder that he needs new signings, and a coach cannot perform magic.Man Utd have several players who are not just good enough and no level of coaching will make them better.

WHF!🇾🇪 @UtdWesleyy That’s why you need a goalkeeper with presence. That’s why you need a goalkeeper with presence.

Manchester United's second-half performance a wake-up call

David de Gea was at fault for Villa's equalizer.

It was all going so well for Manchester United in pre-season, with three wins in three games and eleven goals scored. The Red Devils looked much more improved than the side that faltered throughout last season.

In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial had stepped up to the plate. His performances alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in attack had excited United fans heading into the game against Villa.

David de Gea had also been in fine form, showing his capabilities of playing out from the back.

Defensively, there were no real issues for United. However, was before a torturous second-half showing from Erik ten Hag's side against Villa. The performance was one that many Manchester United fans are so familiar with as they showed nervousness and apprehension.

It is somewhat of a wake-up call, that Manchester United are still a work in progress and will not be the finished article for quite some time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far