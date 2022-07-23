Create
Twitter explodes as Manchester United blow two-goal advantage during 2-2 draw against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

A shock to the system for the Red Devils
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 23, 2022 05:51 PM IST

Manchester United fans have been left kicking themselves after watching their side slumber to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on July 23 in a pre-season friendly.

A wretched Optus Stadium pitch plagued much of both sides' momentum throughout the game. The Red Devils couldn't manage to see out a 2-1 lead, with Villa being the much better side in the second half.

Jadon Sancho continued his fine pre-season form with the opening goal of the game in the 25th minute following some astute play from Luke Shaw. It was another team goal that showed the influence of Ten Hag's coaching on the side, certainly in attack.

United grabbed a second in the 41st minute through a Matty Cash own-goal following a cross from Sancho which deflected into the Villains net.

The Red Devils' bad habits from last season returned in the second half when terrible defending from Victor Lindelof allowed Leon Bailey to strike.

Bailey caused all sorts of problems throughout the second half and could be one to watch for Steven Gerrard's side heading into next season.

In the dying embers of the game, United's poor second-half showing ended with a deserved goal being conceded thanks to an error from David de Gea. The Spaniard has impressed in pre-season but his lack of presence allowed Callum Chambers to sweep in and equalize right at the death.

Here are some reactions on Twitter to United's disappointing draw against Aston Villa:

Thoughts on the game? Bit of a reality bite. Slipped in to ole habits when we were under pressure. Lots to be positive about but it's going to take time. And we need those signings asap
Hannibal and Bailly when they step onto the pitch: https://t.co/1VHBjKyfyz
When you consider that preseason is all about raising health & fitness levels, this pitch should absolutely not be allowed under any circumstances — never mind for two top level teams who have flown across from the other side of the world to play here.
Rashford chasing the ball like his life depends on it.This is the Rashford I know. Full of hunger, determination, and lots of running #mufc
Bailly massively impressive again. Amazes me he's not been used more over the years. He's clearly in the conversation for being better than most of what we have
It’s a cliche - but Sancho feels like a new signing #mufc
De Gea they did the boxing you out thing when you first came to the league man, we can’t be doing this again
No Maguire tax.
@Muppetiers De Gea glued tax
#MUFC 2-2 Aston Villa A second weak effort at punching from De Gea sees United's perfect record on tour ended.Really poor. He's off down tunnel while everyone else stays on.Sloppy half generally.
DDG will cost Utd about 10-15pts this season mate😂
@Culturecams Should have kept Henderson ffs
Injury free season for Bailey🙏🏾
Really Really Happy with our second half Performance!!! Bailey Changed the Game! Good result that we wouldn’t have got in years gone by, it’s only Pre Season yes but we can build on this! Buendia and Bailey have to play for me! Great second half showing! Onwards and Upwards UTFV! twitter.com/avfcofficial/s…
Hearing that Leon Bailey had a masterclass is making me extremely horny
Some big calls for Gerrard to make now Watkins has to start over Ings He needs to find a way to get Buendia, Bailey and Coutinho in the teamCentre back partnership still up in the air #AVFC
@Muppetiers David De Gea did really DUCK when the ball cane inUnbelievable
@samuelluckhurst On the basis of that performance nothing has changed since last season- de Gea lets in too many soft goals, lindelof and fred aren't good enough, Shaw is always out of position and van de Beek and Martial are anonymous
I'll tell you this now. Donny Van De Beek is NOT getting a regular start for @ManUtd and David De Gea will NOT be 1st choice Goalkeeper next season. #mufctour #MUFC
Live Ten Hag reaction.#MUFC https://t.co/I0ipyPvWvp
United definitely a working progress. #MUFC
Erik ten Hag is clearly improving this team with his ideas but that was a reminder that he needs new signings, and a coach cannot perform magic.Man Utd have several players who are not just good enough and no level of coaching will make them better.
I'd ask for a MotM, but let's be honest, it was Sancho wasn't it?⭐️ #MUFC https://t.co/t2sPqF9eOV
That’s why you need a goalkeeper with presence.

Manchester United's second-half performance a wake-up call

David de Gea was at fault for Villa&#039;s equalizer.
David de Gea was at fault for Villa's equalizer.

It was all going so well for Manchester United in pre-season, with three wins in three games and eleven goals scored. The Red Devils looked much more improved than the side that faltered throughout last season.

In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial had stepped up to the plate. His performances alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in attack had excited United fans heading into the game against Villa.

David de Gea had also been in fine form, showing his capabilities of playing out from the back.

Defensively, there were no real issues for United. However, was before a torturous second-half showing from Erik ten Hag's side against Villa. The performance was one that many Manchester United fans are so familiar with as they showed nervousness and apprehension.

It is somewhat of a wake-up call, that Manchester United are still a work in progress and will not be the finished article for quite some time.

