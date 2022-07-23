Twitter explodes as Manchester United blow two-goal advantage during 2-2 draw against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

Manchester United fans have been left kicking themselves after watching their side slumber to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on July 23 in a pre-season friendly.
A wretched Optus Stadium pitch plagued much of both sides' momentum throughout the game. The Red Devils couldn't manage to see out a 2-1 lead, with Villa being the much better side in the second half.
Jadon Sancho continued his fine pre-season form with the opening goal of the game in the 25th minute following some astute play from Luke Shaw. It was another team goal that showed the influence of Ten Hag's coaching on the side, certainly in attack.
United grabbed a second in the 41st minute through a Matty Cash own-goal following a cross from Sancho which deflected into the Villains net.
The Red Devils' bad habits from last season returned in the second half when terrible defending from Victor Lindelof allowed Leon Bailey to strike.
Bailey caused all sorts of problems throughout the second half and could be one to watch for Steven Gerrard's side heading into next season.
In the dying embers of the game, United's poor second-half showing ended with a deserved goal being conceded thanks to an error from David de Gea. The Spaniard has impressed in pre-season but his lack of presence allowed Callum Chambers to sweep in and equalize right at the death.
Here are some reactions on Twitter to United's disappointing draw against Aston Villa:
Manchester United's second-half performance a wake-up call
It was all going so well for Manchester United in pre-season, with three wins in three games and eleven goals scored. The Red Devils looked much more improved than the side that faltered throughout last season.
In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial had stepped up to the plate. His performances alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in attack had excited United fans heading into the game against Villa.
David de Gea had also been in fine form, showing his capabilities of playing out from the back.
Defensively, there were no real issues for United. However, was before a torturous second-half showing from Erik ten Hag's side against Villa. The performance was one that many Manchester United fans are so familiar with as they showed nervousness and apprehension.
It is somewhat of a wake-up call, that Manchester United are still a work in progress and will not be the finished article for quite some time.