Twitter explodes as Manchester United leapfrog Liverpool with well-deserved 2-1 win at Old Trafford

Manchester United secured their first Premier League win of the season by beating rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22). Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were the goalscorers for the triumphant Red Devils.
The result meant United (14th) leapfrogged Liverpool (16th) in the standings after losing their first two games. Meanwhile, the Reds are still without a league win this season, having picked up just two points from their first three games.
United made a rousing start and had their first opportunity to score in the tenth minute. Bruno Fernandes squared the ball to an unmarked Anthony Elanga. The Swede, though, struck the post despite being one-on-one with goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
Five minutes later United's early pressure bore fruit, as Jadon Sancho showed excellent composure in the box to give the Red Devils a deserved lead. Erik ten Hag's side led 1-0 at half-time despite the Merseysiders' late charge to find an equaliser.
United scored again in the first eight minutes of the second half through Marcus Rashford. The England international beat Liverpool's offside trap to beat Alisson and send Old Trafford into raptures.
Liverpool were given a lifeline with nine minutes to go when Mohamed Salah pulled one back. Fabio Carvalho's shot was saved by David de Gea, but the ricochet fell kindly to Salah, who headed home.
Manchester United, though, resisted a flurry of attacks from the Reds as Erik ten Hag secured his first win at Old Trafford. Fans had plenty of reactions from an entertaining game at Old Trafford.
Whom do Liverpool and Manchester United face next in the Premier League?
Manchester United will look to carry continue their momentum when they travel to the south coast to take on Southampton on Saturday (August 27).
The Saints secured their first win of the season, beating Leicester City 2-1. Scottish forward Che Adams netted twice to secure all three points for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds, meanwhile, will welcome newly promoted Bournemouth to Anfield on August 27. The Reds dropped points against another newly promoted team this season - drawing 2-2 against Fulham in their season opener.