Twitter explodes as Manchester United leapfrog Liverpool with well-deserved 2-1 win at Old Trafford

United defeated Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.
Vatsal Vora
Modified Aug 23, 2022 02:44 AM IST

Manchester United secured their first Premier League win of the season by beating rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22). Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were the goalscorers for the triumphant Red Devils.

The result meant United (14th) leapfrogged Liverpool (16th) in the standings after losing their first two games. Meanwhile, the Reds are still without a league win this season, having picked up just two points from their first three games.

United made a rousing start and had their first opportunity to score in the tenth minute. Bruno Fernandes squared the ball to an unmarked Anthony Elanga. The Swede, though, struck the post despite being one-on-one with goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Five minutes later United's early pressure bore fruit, as Jadon Sancho showed excellent composure in the box to give the Red Devils a deserved lead. Erik ten Hag's side led 1-0 at half-time despite the Merseysiders' late charge to find an equaliser.

United scored again in the first eight minutes of the second half through Marcus Rashford. The England international beat Liverpool's offside trap to beat Alisson and send Old Trafford into raptures.

Liverpool were given a lifeline with nine minutes to go when Mohamed Salah pulled one back. Fabio Carvalho's shot was saved by David de Gea, but the ricochet fell kindly to Salah, who headed home.

Manchester United, though, resisted a flurry of attacks from the Reds as Erik ten Hag secured his first win at Old Trafford. Fans had plenty of reactions from an entertaining game at Old Trafford.

Here are a few tweets from the game:

ronaldo being utilised like bobby zamora
I thought Chelsea were bad this season but appreciate Liverpool for making us feel better lmao
I don’t miss Sadio. I miss having a available team that includes Jota, Nunez, Ibou, Matip, Thiago and Keita.
Mo Salah rarely ever disappoints. FPL royalty
Bruno Fernandes is a shithouse artist.Should be off with a second yellow card. Ridiculous stuff. And Michael Oliver does nothing. #MUFCLIV
Please hold on 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Antony’s agent on Instagram 👀 https://t.co/6B1mDHDE2j
Yellow for a needless Bruno dive, all is not lost.
All this without Ronaldo I rate that
"You're just a shit Casemiro."Man Utd fans chanting to Fabinho as he comes on for Liverpool. https://t.co/JtfafOrrdE
Van Dijk and Milner about to do a Lee Bowyer vs Kieran Dyer remake.
Bobby is absolutely finished
Ronaldo has to leave. He won't be a starter under ten hag
Please refer to the preview where we told you Rashford vs Trent is a one winner match up. Y’all doubted.
Just a friendly reminder @LFC you sacked me for being 10th https://t.co/rRWHIXGSEU
That felt like 2017 Rashford
Marcus Rashford has scored for the first time since 22 January against West Ham, ending a 17-game run without a goal.Just what the Doctor ordered. 🩺 https://t.co/TS5qYvmR4b
Casemiro steps foot at old Trafford and then Manchester United are finally playing with big balls mentality. Casemiro effect in my books
WHO NEEDS RONALDO?
Ten Hag ball Godamn Beautiful stuff
Elanga destroying Trent.So good to see Rashford and Sancho looking motivated as well.
Yes. Jadon Sancho did send me for a hot-dog before he scored, but I really thought Virgil Van Dijk should have done better.
At least F1 is back this week. Can go from being sad about Liverpool to being sad about Ferrari strategy again
That midfield is so so disgraceful and it’s not even a freak situation. It’s literally just the usual midfielders out 😂
@LisandrMartinez is a gem. A beast of a player #MUFC
Bruno you lucky lucky boy
Fully respect Liverpool's trolling by playing a young fan and his dad together in midfield, but it doesn't seem to be working.
.@SkySportsPL interview Klopp at half-time.
Sancho sending James Milner into retirement
That’s superb from @Sanchooo10. Saw that kind of brilliance regularly at @BlackYellow
Sancho’s composure was a million percent there.
Sancho sends Milner back to Leeds! 1-0
Elanga did not score because of poor distribution from De Gea and the inability of Ronaldo to press
📸 - ELANGA HITS THE POST! https://t.co/IxyRnfcxSe
The partnership we’re looking forward to seeing. Fred x Casemiro https://t.co/ADLNjYbW0D

Whom do Liverpool and Manchester United face next in the Premier League?

Manchester United will look to carry continue their momentum when they travel to the south coast to take on Southampton on Saturday (August 27).

The Saints secured their first win of the season, beating Leicester City 2-1. Scottish forward Che Adams netted twice to secure all three points for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men.

WHAT. A. WIN! 😍#MUFC || #MUNLIV

Jurgen Klopp's Reds, meanwhile, will welcome newly promoted Bournemouth to Anfield on August 27. The Reds dropped points against another newly promoted team this season - drawing 2-2 against Fulham in their season opener.

