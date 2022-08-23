Twitter explodes as Manchester United leapfrog Liverpool with well-deserved 2-1 win at Old Trafford

Manchester United secured their first Premier League win of the season by beating rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22). Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were the goalscorers for the triumphant Red Devils.

The result meant United (14th) leapfrogged Liverpool (16th) in the standings after losing their first two games. Meanwhile, the Reds are still without a league win this season, having picked up just two points from their first three games.

United made a rousing start and had their first opportunity to score in the tenth minute. Bruno Fernandes squared the ball to an unmarked Anthony Elanga. The Swede, though, struck the post despite being one-on-one with goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Five minutes later United's early pressure bore fruit, as Jadon Sancho showed excellent composure in the box to give the Red Devils a deserved lead. Erik ten Hag's side led 1-0 at half-time despite the Merseysiders' late charge to find an equaliser.

United scored again in the first eight minutes of the second half through Marcus Rashford. The England international beat Liverpool's offside trap to beat Alisson and send Old Trafford into raptures.

Liverpool were given a lifeline with nine minutes to go when Mohamed Salah pulled one back. Fabio Carvalho's shot was saved by David de Gea, but the ricochet fell kindly to Salah, who headed home.

Manchester United, though, resisted a flurry of attacks from the Reds as Erik ten Hag secured his first win at Old Trafford. Fans had plenty of reactions from an entertaining game at Old Trafford.

Here are a few tweets from the game:

Nico @99_9pct ronaldo being utilised like bobby zamora ronaldo being utilised like bobby zamora

Conn @ConnCFC I thought Chelsea were bad this season but appreciate Liverpool for making us feel better lmao I thought Chelsea were bad this season but appreciate Liverpool for making us feel better lmao

Samuel @SamueILFC I don’t miss Sadio. I miss having a available team that includes Jota, Nunez, Ibou, Matip, Thiago and Keita. I don’t miss Sadio. I miss having a available team that includes Jota, Nunez, Ibou, Matip, Thiago and Keita.

AbuBakar Siddiq @BigManBakar Mo Salah rarely ever disappoints. FPL royalty Mo Salah rarely ever disappoints. FPL royalty

Alex Truica @AlexTruica

Should be off with a second yellow card. Ridiculous stuff. And Michael Oliver does nothing. Bruno Fernandes is a shithouse artist.Should be off with a second yellow card. Ridiculous stuff. And Michael Oliver does nothing. #MUFCLIV Bruno Fernandes is a shithouse artist.Should be off with a second yellow card. Ridiculous stuff. And Michael Oliver does nothing. #MUFCLIV

Sam Billings @sambillings 🏼 🏼 🏼 Please hold on Please hold on 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Captain Shamerica @dopegooner Yellow for a needless Bruno dive, all is not lost. Yellow for a needless Bruno dive, all is not lost.

Poet @poetscorneruk All this without Ronaldo



I rate that All this without Ronaldo I rate that

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet "You're just a shit Casemiro."



Man Utd fans chanting to Fabinho as he comes on for Liverpool. "You're just a shit Casemiro."Man Utd fans chanting to Fabinho as he comes on for Liverpool. https://t.co/JtfafOrrdE

Rebekka @rebekkarnold Van Dijk and Milner about to do a Lee Bowyer vs Kieran Dyer remake. Van Dijk and Milner about to do a Lee Bowyer vs Kieran Dyer remake.

Radhiya 🤍. @radzjeewa7 Bobby is absolutely finished Bobby is absolutely finished

ً @siuuuuuuuuuuu07 Ronaldo has to leave. He won't be a starter under ten hag Ronaldo has to leave. He won't be a starter under ten hag

Ste Howson @MrStephenHowson Please refer to the preview where we told you Rashford vs Trent is a one winner match up.



Y’all doubted. Please refer to the preview where we told you Rashford vs Trent is a one winner match up. Y’all doubted.

Dougie Critchley @DougieCritchley That felt like 2017 Rashford That felt like 2017 Rashford

Squawka @Squawka Marcus Rashford has scored for the first time since 22 January against West Ham, ending a 17-game run without a goal.



Just what the Doctor ordered. 🩺 Marcus Rashford has scored for the first time since 22 January against West Ham, ending a 17-game run without a goal.Just what the Doctor ordered. 🩺 https://t.co/TS5qYvmR4b

Naaaaaaaak𓃵 @Kitogh8 Casemiro steps foot at old Trafford and then Manchester United are finally playing with big balls mentality.

Casemiro effect in my books Casemiro steps foot at old Trafford and then Manchester United are finally playing with big balls mentality. Casemiro effect in my books

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne Ten Hag ball Godamn

Beautiful stuff Ten Hag ball Godamn Beautiful stuff

Lola Podengo @LPodengo Elanga destroying Trent.

So good to see Rashford and Sancho looking motivated as well. Elanga destroying Trent.So good to see Rashford and Sancho looking motivated as well.

Boring James Milner MBE @BoringMilner Yes. Jadon Sancho did send me for a hot-dog before he scored, but I really thought Virgil Van Dijk should have done better. Yes. Jadon Sancho did send me for a hot-dog before he scored, but I really thought Virgil Van Dijk should have done better.

hmm @DodaMeBaby At least F1 is back this week. Can go from being sad about Liverpool to being sad about Ferrari strategy again At least F1 is back this week. Can go from being sad about Liverpool to being sad about Ferrari strategy again

Sean @SeanDOlfc That midfield is so so disgraceful and it’s not even a freak situation. It’s literally just the usual midfielders out That midfield is so so disgraceful and it’s not even a freak situation. It’s literally just the usual midfielders out 😂

James Allcott @jamesallcott Bruno you lucky lucky boy Bruno you lucky lucky boy

Kevin Chapman @lollujo Fully respect Liverpool's trolling by playing a young fan and his dad together in midfield, but it doesn't seem to be working. Fully respect Liverpool's trolling by playing a young fan and his dad together in midfield, but it doesn't seem to be working.

That Lunda Guy @mupuchi Sancho sending James Milner into retirement Sancho sending James Milner into retirement

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Sancho’s composure was a million percent there. Sancho’s composure was a million percent there.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Sancho sends Milner back to Leeds! 1-0 Sancho sends Milner back to Leeds! 1-0

Andy R @ghost_of_kicks Elanga did not score because of poor distribution from De Gea and the inability of Ronaldo to press Elanga did not score because of poor distribution from De Gea and the inability of Ronaldo to press

centredevils. @centredevils The partnership we’re looking forward to seeing. Fred x Casemiro The partnership we’re looking forward to seeing. Fred x Casemiro https://t.co/ADLNjYbW0D

Whom do Liverpool and Manchester United face next in the Premier League?

Manchester United will look to carry continue their momentum when they travel to the south coast to take on Southampton on Saturday (August 27).

The Saints secured their first win of the season, beating Leicester City 2-1. Scottish forward Che Adams netted twice to secure all three points for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds, meanwhile, will welcome newly promoted Bournemouth to Anfield on August 27. The Reds dropped points against another newly promoted team this season - drawing 2-2 against Fulham in their season opener.

