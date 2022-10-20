Twitter explodes as Manchester United overcome Tottenham 2-0 despite stunning showing from Hugo Lloris 

Manchester United secured a brilliant 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19 that has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Somehow United went in at half-time without scoring a goal, as the hosts had plenty of chances to take the lead.

Antony and Fred both tested the superb Hugo Lloris in the opening ten minutes. The former hit the post in the 10th minute with a delightful effort.

Marcus Rashford should have given the Red Devils the lead in the 21st minute when Fred threaded through an astute pass to the English striker.

He could only strike at Lloris, who parried the ball away for a corner kick.

Bruno Fernandes then went close in the 22nd minute, but again Lloris was on hand to deny the Portuguese from a free-kick effort.

Casemiro then tried his luck from outside the box in the 28th minute with a slick left-footed drive which Lloris could only watch as it sped past his goal.

Manchester United mustered up an incredible 19 shots to Spurs' five in the first half but just lacked the killer instinct to put a chance away.

Any doubts that United wouldn't be able to sustain their first half pressure in the second were quickly put to bed.

Fred, whose inclusion in Erik ten Hag's starting XI had drawn some backlash, netted in the 46th minute through a slight deflection after good work from Jadon Sancho.

Lloris could do nothing about the Brazilian's effort but did then pull off perhaps the save of the night in the 47th minute to deny Rashford.

Tottenham offered little to no threat and the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung Min were anonymous throughout.

Luckily for United, their star man Fernandes was in the mood as he sent a brilliant strike past the outstretched Lloris in the 69th minute to make it 2-0.

Fernandes thought he had grabbed a brace in the 80th minute when he had acres of space as United broke and he wrong footed Lloris before firing home.

However, he was adjudged to have been in an offside position, although it was a tight call.

Manchester United fans will be enthused by the performance of their side as they put in the best performance of Ten Hag's tenure.

For Spurs, it is the opposite as they were diabolical and a sore sight for the eyes.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a great night for the Red Devils:

Manchester United @ManUtd Old Trafford is ROCKING! Old Trafford is ROCKING! 🎶🎸

神様 ♛ @ijs_mufc @ManUtd We have absolutely DOMINATED this game, best game ETH has managed by a mile @ManUtd We have absolutely DOMINATED this game, best game ETH has managed by a mile

Odin @OdinReborn_ @ManUtd Look at Bruno balling when Ronaldo is not on the pitch @ManUtd Look at Bruno balling when Ronaldo is not on the pitch😍

Observation Chairman @thewiseone98 @ManUtd Casemiro is the best blocking 4 in the world @ManUtd Casemiro is the best blocking 4 in the world

Trey @UTDTrey Casemiro is still the best DM in the world btw, just thought I should let you know Casemiro is still the best DM in the world btw, just thought I should let you know

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Super player Casemiro looking very settled in this Manchester United side, and adapting to Premier League football.Super player Casemiro looking very settled in this Manchester United side, and adapting to Premier League football.Super player 👑🇧🇷 https://t.co/9lzRkcE0WA

PME 🚭🕊 @mariEscobarPAWG Spuds thought 352 was their 2017 Chelsea moment Spuds thought 352 was their 2017 Chelsea moment https://t.co/AS6ZO3yZgD

h @htomufc IM HAVING WAY TOO MUCH FUN. ERIK TEN HAG YOU'VE WORKED WONDERRRRRSSS. IM HAVING WAY TOO MUCH FUN. ERIK TEN HAG YOU'VE WORKED WONDERRRRRSSS.

Adroit Cadet @Adroit_Cadet 2-0 and pressing is such a refreshing thing to see after all those years of unnecessrily inviting pressure in these gamestates and losing points... 2-0 and pressing is such a refreshing thing to see after all those years of unnecessrily inviting pressure in these gamestates and losing points...

LJ 🐬 @LJxmes Antony sent Perisic back to negotiations over a swap deal with Martial Antony sent Perisic back to negotiations over a swap deal with Martial

Sash ~ @ltarsenal I can’t believe we had such a big meltdown when Bissouma went to Tottenham I can’t believe we had such a big meltdown when Bissouma went to Tottenham

Culenaldo 🦍 @Peak_Cule @ManUtd This proves Penaldo isn’t even top 2 Portuguese in his team @ManUtd This proves Penaldo isn’t even top 2 Portuguese in his team 😭😭

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge When's Son back fit for Spurs? They've really missed him tonight When's Son back fit for Spurs? They've really missed him tonight

Ten Hag done bits with this squad. Spurs been absolutely bullied here tonight. Think they’re the team that’ll come out of the top 4. Referees cost us 3 points Sunday - or we’d already be in there. Frustrating. But we’ve been brilliant tonight. Ten Hag done bits with this squad.

LJ 🐬 @LJxmes Why am I seeing Kane and Son slander?? They didn’t even play tonight?? Why am I seeing Kane and Son slander?? They didn’t even play tonight??

🇵🇸 عامر (MUFC) خان ™🔰 @Amir_Khan1990 Anyone Seen Son & Kane ??? Last Spotted Entering Old Trafford 🤣 Anyone Seen Son & Kane ??? Last Spotted Entering Old Trafford 🤣😂

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5 Lloris got something against Marcus Lloris got something against Marcus 😱

Trey @UTDTrey This has probably been our easiest game of the season, Spurs just aren’t good bro This has probably been our easiest game of the season, Spurs just aren’t good bro😭

Paul O Keefe @pokeefe1 Deserved absolutely nothing tonight. Feel sorry for Lloris who’s the only one who can hold his head up. Could have genuinely been a proper hiding. Deserved absolutely nothing tonight. Feel sorry for Lloris who’s the only one who can hold his head up. Could have genuinely been a proper hiding.

ًE. @UtdEIIis Rashford waiting for Hugo Lloris after the game. Rashford waiting for Hugo Lloris after the game. https://t.co/v6dV0crdPU

🇾🇪🇾🇪 @ah99_____ If Rashford shot John Lennon he would be 82 today If Rashford shot John Lennon he would be 82 today

Manchester United head to Stamford Bridge this weekend

Manchester United's next fixture is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on October 22 in what is now a massive clash between the two top four hopefuls.

The Blues could only manage a 0-0 draw away at Brentford tonight, which means the two sides are separated by a point with United in fifth and Chelsea in fourth.

