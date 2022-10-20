Twitter explodes as Manchester United overcome Tottenham 2-0 despite stunning showing from Hugo Lloris 

Manchester United secured a brilliant 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19 that has sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Somehow United went in at half-time without scoring a goal, as the hosts had plenty of chances to take the lead.
Antony and Fred both tested the superb Hugo Lloris in the opening ten minutes. The former hit the post in the 10th minute with a delightful effort.
Marcus Rashford should have given the Red Devils the lead in the 21st minute when Fred threaded through an astute pass to the English striker.
He could only strike at Lloris, who parried the ball away for a corner kick.
Bruno Fernandes then went close in the 22nd minute, but again Lloris was on hand to deny the Portuguese from a free-kick effort.
Casemiro then tried his luck from outside the box in the 28th minute with a slick left-footed drive which Lloris could only watch as it sped past his goal.
Manchester United mustered up an incredible 19 shots to Spurs' five in the first half but just lacked the killer instinct to put a chance away.
Any doubts that United wouldn't be able to sustain their first half pressure in the second were quickly put to bed.
Fred, whose inclusion in Erik ten Hag's starting XI had drawn some backlash, netted in the 46th minute through a slight deflection after good work from Jadon Sancho.
Lloris could do nothing about the Brazilian's effort but did then pull off perhaps the save of the night in the 47th minute to deny Rashford.
Tottenham offered little to no threat and the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung Min were anonymous throughout.
Luckily for United, their star man Fernandes was in the mood as he sent a brilliant strike past the outstretched Lloris in the 69th minute to make it 2-0.
Fernandes thought he had grabbed a brace in the 80th minute when he had acres of space as United broke and he wrong footed Lloris before firing home.
However, he was adjudged to have been in an offside position, although it was a tight call.
Manchester United fans will be enthused by the performance of their side as they put in the best performance of Ten Hag's tenure.
For Spurs, it is the opposite as they were diabolical and a sore sight for the eyes.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a great night for the Red Devils:
Manchester United head to Stamford Bridge this weekend
Manchester United's next fixture is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on October 22 in what is now a massive clash between the two top four hopefuls.
The Blues could only manage a 0-0 draw away at Brentford tonight, which means the two sides are separated by a point with United in fifth and Chelsea in fourth.
