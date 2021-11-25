×
Twitter explodes as Manchester United reach agreement to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

Manchester United seem to have found their man!
Nived Zenith
Modified Nov 25, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to take over as interim manager at Old Trafford till the end of the season. The Red Devils, who parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, have been actively involved in finding a replacement over the last few days.

While names like Mauricio Pochettino and Ernesto Valverde dominated the discussions, Manchester United seem to have finally decided on Ralf Rangnick. The German tactician is expected to put pen-to-paper on a six-month deal.

If reports are to be believed, Ralf Rangnick will also be offered an advisory role at Manchester United for an additional two years after his contract runs out.

𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘Manchester United have agreed a deal to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.The German is poised to join #MUFC on a six-month contract but won’t be in charge this weekend vs. Chelsea while he waits for his work permit.📝 @lauriewhitwell @David_Ornstein

Although both parties have reached an agreement, there are still a few other details to be finalized. Ralf Rangnick is currently serving as managing director of sporting and communications at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Manchester United still have work to do before welcoming Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United must now reach an agreement with the Russian club before they can secure a work permit for Ralf Rangnick. As such, the German will not be on the touchline when Manchester United face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

As things stand, Manchester United are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table. Notably, they have lost four out of their last five league games. During that time, Manchester United have conceded 15 goals and fixing their leaky defense will be the primary task for the new manager.

Following the news of the Red Devils striking an agreement with Ralf Rangnick, several users on Twitter were quick to express their opinion. While many of the Manchester United fans shared their excitement, several rival fans did not shy away from poking fun.

Here are some of the best reactions to Manchester United securing an agreement for the German manager:

Ralf Rangnick. We are cooking again 🥰 @ManUtd
Ralf Rangnick on interim and Ten Haag/ Poch end of season is a dream come true, we’re finally gonna be back competing for titles again
Ralf Rangnick is the best choice out of the potential interim managers
I'm sure everyone is now an expert on Ralf Rangnick. 👀
From rejecting the chance to become Chelsea's interim manager in January, Ralf Rangnick has accepted the offer to become Manchester United's interim manager for six months https://t.co/cDbKB8nVlk
Ralf Rangnick's 8 seconds rule means we'll see more of Fred and Donny.
RALF RANGNICK! OMG WE ARE BACK WE ARE BACKKKKKK!
Ronaldo after 20 minutes of pressing under Ralf rangnick https://t.co/xRxx9MAhPP
Harry maguire Geggenpressing under Ralf Rangnick. The world ain't ready https://t.co/rSmjhmGkU4
F***ck!!!! Now I have to learn how to pronounce RALF RANGNICK??🥴
Alaaar!!! Ralf Rangnick is the father of gegenpressing.Premier league clubs should fear this team now
No more crap football,no more favoritism in selection. Thanks to Ralf Rangnick for saving a top squad from pathetic style of play. Hey, Manchester United fans, lets f*cking Go! https://t.co/nNOgRbvQXJ
Ralf Rangnick till the end of the season, Ten Hag next season, Van der Sar as DoF. Get it done. https://t.co/H67zOYZLeq
Man United have now gotten Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. So shocking that this club can actually make smart decisions!
The Ralf Rangnick appointment if true is finally an sensible football decision from united and a great football coach and brain to bring onboard. If true then credit is due in regards to the decision. Fingers crossed it made official soon.
Ralf Rangnick after the first training session with pogba https://t.co/t0d8WOladi
I’m so unbelievably confident that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be one of the winners under Ralf Rangnick and the future of Man United. The light will soon show, just you wait 😉🕷 never been more confident bout something https://t.co/MUB0o78idw
90% of Manchester United fans before claiming that Ralf Rangnick is better than Tuchel & Klopp: https://t.co/Mhgs6ckU4x
RALF RANGNICK - Father of Thomas Tuchel and Klopp!!! https://t.co/rkVrSjFA4y
Ralf Rangnick. Heavy metal is coming to OT. 🔥
*Googles 'Ralf Rangnick'*
Damn they getting Ralf Rangnick 👀
United fans pretending they knew of Ralf Rangnick before the links😭😭
Ralf Rangnick on his style of play:“We like to press high, with a very intense counter pressure. When we have the ball, we do not like any square or back passes.”Fred and Mctominay right now🤣🤣 https://t.co/6tjk4qxNxt
Ralf Rangnick good manager but couldn’t beat Brendan Rodgers Celtic so I don’t wanna hear it

Ralf Rangnick at the wheel.Ralf Rangnick at the wheel.Ralf Rangnick at the wheel.

