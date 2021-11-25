Twitter explodes as Manchester United reach agreement to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to take over as interim manager at Old Trafford till the end of the season. The Red Devils, who parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, have been actively involved in finding a replacement over the last few days.

While names like Mauricio Pochettino and Ernesto Valverde dominated the discussions, Manchester United seem to have finally decided on Ralf Rangnick. The German tactician is expected to put pen-to-paper on a six-month deal.

If reports are to be believed, Ralf Rangnick will also be offered an advisory role at Manchester United for an additional two years after his contract runs out.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK

Manchester United have agreed a deal to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.



The German is poised to join



📝 @lauriewhitwell @David_Ornstein 𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘Manchester United have agreed a deal to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.The German is poised to join #MUFC on a six-month contract but won’t be in charge this weekend vs. Chelsea while he waits for his work permit. 𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘Manchester United have agreed a deal to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.The German is poised to join #MUFC on a six-month contract but won’t be in charge this weekend vs. Chelsea while he waits for his work permit.📝 @lauriewhitwell @David_Ornstein

Although both parties have reached an agreement, there are still a few other details to be finalized. Ralf Rangnick is currently serving as managing director of sporting and communications at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Manchester United still have work to do before welcoming Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United must now reach an agreement with the Russian club before they can secure a work permit for Ralf Rangnick. As such, the German will not be on the touchline when Manchester United face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

As things stand, Manchester United are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table. Notably, they have lost four out of their last five league games. During that time, Manchester United have conceded 15 goals and fixing their leaky defense will be the primary task for the new manager.

Following the news of the Red Devils striking an agreement with Ralf Rangnick, several users on Twitter were quick to express their opinion. While many of the Manchester United fans shared their excitement, several rival fans did not shy away from poking fun.

Here are some of the best reactions to Manchester United securing an agreement for the German manager:

