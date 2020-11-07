Twitter explodes as Manchester United record comeback victory against Everton

Everton hosted Manchester United at Goodison Park in the Premier League and looked to inflict more misery on the Red Devils, who arrived in Merseyside on the back of successive defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir. In what was a captivating encounter, the Red Devils came from behind to record a 3-1 victory away from home.

Everton took the lead through Brazilian attacker Bernard, who scored a well-taken goal from the edge of the penalty area after a well-worked move. Manchester United seemed to be heading towards a third straight defeat in all competitions, but those fears were quickly eased thanks to Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes steals the show for Manchester United yet again

The talisman midfielder scored two quickfire goals for his side to turn the game on its head, as Manchester United breathed a huge sigh of relief and headed into the interval with a 2-1 lead.

Both sides carved out a handful of chances in the second half, with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford once again coming under the scanner for a horrible challenge. The Englishman, much like what was the case with his challenge against Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, went unpunished once again after a rash tackle.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw picked up an injury in the second half and was replaced by Axel Tuanzebe. As Manchester United looked to see off the game, new signing Edinson Cavani sealed the deal for his side with a stoppage time goal after Fernandes unselfishly played him through on goal.

Here are the best Tweets from an eventful game at Goodison Park.

Bernard breaks the deadlock for Everton....

This Bernard guy actually has tears in his eyes who hurt you bro😭 — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) November 7, 2020

Poor Bernard looks like he’s just been grounded by his mom 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/i7C4Lw6BWd — Matt (@MattyReilly1985) November 7, 2020

We let Bernard score. I feel sick. — Ali. (@UtdAlii) November 7, 2020

Bruno Fernandes the savior for Manchester United, again!

Bruno fernandes has 33 G/A in 2020, more than any other midfielder in Europe



That's it. That's the tweet pic.twitter.com/INoUh1ThXR — Mack (@MacckkUTD) November 7, 2020

Bruno Fernandes in the first half against Everton:



◉ =Most touches (50)

◉ Most contested duels (11)

◉ Most shots (5)

◉ Most shots on target (3)

◉ Most goals (2)

◉ Most tackles (2)



Running the show. pic.twitter.com/e0W6FB62NJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

2 - The two longest passing sequences leading to a goal in the Premier League so far this season have both been scored by Manchester United; Aaron Wan-Bissaka against Newcastle (21 passes) and Bruno Fernandes' equaliser today against Everton (20 passes). Building. #EVEMNU pic.twitter.com/Z6HrIyMnO6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2020

Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd in the Premier League:



◉ 21 games

◉ 12 goals

◉ 9 assists



Averaging a goal involvement a game. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/amaYb5rWEb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

No midfielder has scored more non-penalty goals than Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League since his debut (7) #mulive [@StatmanDave] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 7, 2020

⭐ Bruno Fernandes has scored the 100th goal of his club career in all competitions (4 Novara, 11 Udinese, 5 Sampdoria, 63 Sporting Lisbon, 17 Man Utd)



First 50 goals – 235 appearances

Last 50 goals – 88 appearances pic.twitter.com/GY5umKyEIa — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 7, 2020

Bruno Fernandes’ 30th goal contribution since joining Manchester United btw. — TC. (@totalcristiano) November 7, 2020

⚽️ 10 goals

🎯 4 assists



Bruno Fernandes has more goal involvements in his first 10 Premier League away matches than any player in the league's history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8PbWEO7otm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 7, 2020

10 goals in his first 10 away games in the Premier League.



Bruno Fernandes. 👊 pic.twitter.com/C7sZFNfroB — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 7, 2020

Since Bruno Fernandes made his Premier League debut, only Mohamed Salah (14) has scored more goals than his 13. No player has registered as many assists (9).



Some player. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QuC6VRfhml — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 7, 2020

Jordan Pickford is not a popular man...

If Pickford had a pet mouse he’d accidentally kill it — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 7, 2020

Jordan Pickford 🤝 karate kicking players in the knee. pic.twitter.com/7XNyLUVBLy — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 7, 2020

Jordan Pickford coming to collect a cross pic.twitter.com/VjYycLHYTw — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) November 7, 2020

•Liverpool fans: Pickford literally has a history of endangering players



•FT: YOU ARENT THE FIRST CLUB TO HAVE INJURED PLAYERS. ALWAYS THE VICTIMS



•Few weeks later Pickford volleys Maguire's stomach#EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/5WPHga2PIs — Irvin_ (@LfcOkx) November 7, 2020

Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford turning up to England training this week pic.twitter.com/yq9bhqigxa — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 7, 2020

Ball drops into the Everton box:



Pickford: pic.twitter.com/fbxjYuB8c2 — Wôrən Антоний jän (@W_D_MUFC) November 7, 2020

On the Pickford penalty shout. Premier League penalties are very rarely given for contact made after a shot and goalkeepers are afforded far more reckless contact than outfield defenders. Neither of those ideas are necessarily 'correct', but both are apparently true. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) November 7, 2020

Solskjaer lives to fight another day...

Everton taking the hit and keeping Ole in the job.



Pure class. — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) November 7, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is such an influential player. He’s United’s biggest factor in somewhat staying competitive. If it wasn’t for him, Ole’s drivers license to be at the wheel would’ve been taken away from him. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) November 7, 2020

The way the whole tl is supporting United just so Ole can stay longer is jokes 😭 — Ahmed (@ahmedIdn) November 7, 2020

Man Utd when Ole's job is on ropes: pic.twitter.com/vYGgqrSYqY — tøby (@sfctoby) November 7, 2020

Ole manages Rashford like the Dad who volunteers to take over the Sunday League team his son plays for. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) November 7, 2020

Luke Shaw assisting a goal to help save Ole’s job. He truly is an enemy of progress at United. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) November 7, 2020

Bruno Fernandes trying to save ole pic.twitter.com/6NuCoTWwGf — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) November 7, 2020

"How can we win this in such a way that Ole can still be sacked? " pic.twitter.com/iqYsk0XjeI — kenna (@kennagq) November 7, 2020

Even VAR has turned on United. Ole really has lost the dressing room. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) November 7, 2020

Man United when Ole’s job is under threat pic.twitter.com/XVFvzwMdNa — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) November 7, 2020

Ole whenever his job is on the line pic.twitter.com/P6Nq8bZikX — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) November 7, 2020

Cavani opens his Manchester United account

Cavani is the best striker in the world. — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) November 7, 2020

MUFC win seventh straight league game away and inflict Everton’s first home defeat. Once again, OGS gets a win when he needs one. And the reds go baffling their fans on, on, on. Cavani! Ratings to follow. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) November 7, 2020

Edinson Cavani’s first goal for Man Utd pic.twitter.com/eKKst31PFt — shirtless plantain show (@Nigerianscamsss) November 7, 2020