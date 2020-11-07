Create
Twitter explodes as Manchester United record comeback victory against Everton

Manchester United came from behind to secure a much-needed victory
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 07 Nov 2020, 20:02 IST
News
Everton hosted Manchester United at Goodison Park in the Premier League and looked to inflict more misery on the Red Devils, who arrived in Merseyside on the back of successive defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir. In what was a captivating encounter, the Red Devils came from behind to record a 3-1 victory away from home.

Everton took the lead through Brazilian attacker Bernard, who scored a well-taken goal from the edge of the penalty area after a well-worked move. Manchester United seemed to be heading towards a third straight defeat in all competitions, but those fears were quickly eased thanks to Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes steals the show for Manchester United yet again

The talisman midfielder scored two quickfire goals for his side to turn the game on its head, as Manchester United breathed a huge sigh of relief and headed into the interval with a 2-1 lead.

Both sides carved out a handful of chances in the second half, with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford once again coming under the scanner for a horrible challenge. The Englishman, much like what was the case with his challenge against Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, went unpunished once again after a rash tackle.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw picked up an injury in the second half and was replaced by Axel Tuanzebe. As Manchester United looked to see off the game, new signing Edinson Cavani sealed the deal for his side with a stoppage time goal after Fernandes unselfishly played him through on goal.

Here are the best Tweets from an eventful game at Goodison Park.

Bernard breaks the deadlock for Everton....

Bruno Fernandes the savior for Manchester United, again!

Jordan Pickford is not a popular man...

Solskjaer lives to fight another day...

Cavani opens his Manchester United account

Published 07 Nov 2020, 20:02 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Everton Manchester United Edinson Cavani Bruno Fernandes Ole Gunnar Solskjær Twitter Reactions
