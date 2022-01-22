Twitter explodes as Marcus Rashford scores crucial stoppage-time winner for Manchester United 

Manchester United left it late to secure all three points against West Ham as Marcus Rashford scored with virtually the last kick of the game to spearhead his side to a crucial victory. The Red Devils came into the game at Old Trafford on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Brentford and leapfrogged West Ham into the Premier League top four with a dramatic win.

Cristiano Ronaldo started upfront with young Anthony Elanga, with the Portuguese superstar's name dominating the headlines recently due to his furious reaction to being substituted against Brentford. The 36-year-old played the entirety of the 90 minutes but could not get his name on the scoresheet as the two sides played out a goalless first half.

Manchester United started the second half the stronger of the two sides, but West Ham showed their resilience and thwarted everything that came their way. Ralf Rangnick made a raft of substitutions to influence the game, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani thrown onto the pitch to break the deadlock.

Marcus Rashford makes it 2 in 2 to give Manchester United a priceless victory

Having scored after coming on last week, Marcus Rashford made it two in two with a close-range tap-in late in the game, as Old Trafford erupted with a huge roar. Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table and are slowly showing signs of progress under Rangnick, who has overseen just one loss in the league since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from an eventful game at Old Trafford.

B/R Football @brfootball MARCUS RASHFORD WINS IT AT THE DEATH FOR MANCHESTER UNITED MARCUS RASHFORD WINS IT AT THE DEATH FOR MANCHESTER UNITED https://t.co/KH0A9gfgmA

2 goals in 2 games Big result that for @ManUtd @WestHam will be disappointed with that after a solid performance. @MarcusRashford 2 goals in 2 games Big result that for @ManUtd @WestHam will be disappointed with that after a solid performance.@MarcusRashford 2 goals in 2 games 🚀

CLUTCH! Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in 90 Premier League career goals:59 goals31 assistsCLUTCH! Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in 90 Premier League career goals: ⚽️ 59 goals 🅰️ 31 assists CLUTCH! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/agGbSZ2uYH

All four forwards involved for the winning goal Ronaldo to Martial to Cavani to RashfordAll four forwards involved for the winning goal

He's scored one of them. Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted 90 shots from direct free-kicks in the league since the start of the 2017/18 season.He's scored one of them.

united’s set piece coach going to collect his paycheck knowing he’s given free kick duties to ronaldo https://t.co/PNnTyoWXi6

I wanna see something. Start Martial Ronaldo Sancho I wanna see something.

Even worse when you have Fernandes and Telles standing there as well. It's just mismanagement at this point to allow Ronaldo to keep taking free kicks.Surely the coaching staff decide like penalties.He's awful at them.Even worse when you have Fernandes and Telles standing there as well.

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮 @GreatWhiteNueve How do you ignore when Ronaldo is open on the left flank.. How do you ignore when Ronaldo is open on the left flank..

Aaron Moniz @amonizfootball Oh look Ronaldo set an entire counter against his own team by shooting into traffic and Maguire dealt with Michail Antonio 1v1 Oh look Ronaldo set an entire counter against his own team by shooting into traffic and Maguire dealt with Michail Antonio 1v1

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Ronaldo telling Maguire to chest the ball and keep it, rather than nodding it forward. (Ronaldo was offside.) #mufc Ronaldo telling Maguire to chest the ball and keep it, rather than nodding it forward. (Ronaldo was offside.) #mufc

⛱🇳🇬 @GP1886 ronaldo has 2 NPG in his last 10 league games this guy is fucking shit man ronaldo has 2 NPG in his last 10 league games this guy is fucking shit man

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 This is why I’ll never ever turn my back on Rashford. Form is temporary, class is permanent! This is why I’ll never ever turn my back on Rashford. Form is temporary, class is permanent!

Zito @_Zeets Look at that boy Rashford scoring the winner. Hate to see United fans happy but it’s always nice to see that that young man thriving. Look at that boy Rashford scoring the winner. Hate to see United fans happy but it’s always nice to see that that young man thriving.

A @kyaaboltitu martial to cavani to rashford in fergie time, tears in my eyes. martial to cavani to rashford in fergie time, tears in my eyes.

Kaustubh Pandey @Kaus_Pandey17 Marcus Rashford deserves that. If you stood by him through thick and thin, you deserve that too. Marcus Rashford deserves that. If you stood by him through thick and thin, you deserve that too.

utdreport @utdreport No player has scored more 90th-minute winning goals in Premier League history than Marcus Rashford (4) #mulive [opta] No player has scored more 90th-minute winning goals in Premier League history than Marcus Rashford (4) #mulive [opta]

