Twitter explodes as Marcus Rashford scores crucial stoppage-time winner for Manchester United 

Manchester United have moved into the Premier League top four for the first time since October 2021
Vishal Subramanian
Modified Jan 22, 2022 10:42 PM IST
Manchester United left it late to secure all three points against West Ham as Marcus Rashford scored with virtually the last kick of the game to spearhead his side to a crucial victory. The Red Devils came into the game at Old Trafford on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Brentford and leapfrogged West Ham into the Premier League top four with a dramatic win.

Cristiano Ronaldo started upfront with young Anthony Elanga, with the Portuguese superstar's name dominating the headlines recently due to his furious reaction to being substituted against Brentford. The 36-year-old played the entirety of the 90 minutes but could not get his name on the scoresheet as the two sides played out a goalless first half.

Manchester United started the second half the stronger of the two sides, but West Ham showed their resilience and thwarted everything that came their way. Ralf Rangnick made a raft of substitutions to influence the game, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani thrown onto the pitch to break the deadlock.

Marcus Rashford makes it 2 in 2 to give Manchester United a priceless victory

Having scored after coming on last week, Marcus Rashford made it two in two with a close-range tap-in late in the game, as Old Trafford erupted with a huge roar. Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table and are slowly showing signs of progress under Rangnick, who has overseen just one loss in the league since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from an eventful game at Old Trafford.

MARCUS RASHFORD WINS IT AT THE DEATH FOR MANCHESTER UNITED https://t.co/KH0A9gfgmA
Big result that for @ManUtd @WestHam will be disappointed with that after a solid performance.@MarcusRashford 2 goals in 2 games 🚀
Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in 90 Premier League career goals: ⚽️ 59 goals 🅰️ 31 assists CLUTCH! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/agGbSZ2uYH
Ronaldo to Martial to Cavani to RashfordAll four forwards involved for the winning goal
Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted 90 shots from direct free-kicks in the league since the start of the 2017/18 season.He's scored one of them.
united’s set piece coach going to collect his paycheck knowing he’s given free kick duties to ronaldo https://t.co/PNnTyoWXi6
Start Martial Ronaldo Sancho I wanna see something.
It's just mismanagement at this point to allow Ronaldo to keep taking free kicks.Surely the coaching staff decide like penalties.He's awful at them.Even worse when you have Fernandes and Telles standing there as well.
How do you ignore when Ronaldo is open on the left flank..
Oh look Ronaldo set an entire counter against his own team by shooting into traffic and Maguire dealt with Michail Antonio 1v1
Ronaldo telling Maguire to chest the ball and keep it, rather than nodding it forward. (Ronaldo was offside.) #mufc
ronaldo has 2 NPG in his last 10 league games this guy is fucking shit man
Last gasp winner from @MarcusRashford. Big moment for him and @ManUtd
This is why I’ll never ever turn my back on Rashford. Form is temporary, class is permanent!
MARCUS RASHFORD IS BACK.
Look at that boy Rashford scoring the winner. Hate to see United fans happy but it’s always nice to see that that young man thriving.
martial to cavani to rashford in fergie time, tears in my eyes.
Marcus Rashford deserves that. If you stood by him through thick and thin, you deserve that too.

No player has scored more 90th-minute winning goals in Premier League history than Marcus Rashford (4) #mulive [opta]

Edited by Vishal Subramanian
हिन्दी