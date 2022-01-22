Twitter explodes as Marcus Rashford scores crucial stoppage-time winner for Manchester United 

Manchester United left it late to secure all three points against West Ham as Marcus Rashford scored with virtually the last kick of the game to spearhead his side to a crucial victory. The Red Devils came into the game at Old Trafford on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Brentford and leapfrogged West Ham into the Premier League top four with a dramatic win.
Cristiano Ronaldo started upfront with young Anthony Elanga, with the Portuguese superstar's name dominating the headlines recently due to his furious reaction to being substituted against Brentford. The 36-year-old played the entirety of the 90 minutes but could not get his name on the scoresheet as the two sides played out a goalless first half.
Manchester United started the second half the stronger of the two sides, but West Ham showed their resilience and thwarted everything that came their way. Ralf Rangnick made a raft of substitutions to influence the game, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani thrown onto the pitch to break the deadlock.
Marcus Rashford makes it 2 in 2 to give Manchester United a priceless victory
Having scored after coming on last week, Marcus Rashford made it two in two with a close-range tap-in late in the game, as Old Trafford erupted with a huge roar. Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table and are slowly showing signs of progress under Rangnick, who has overseen just one loss in the league since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm.
On that note, here are some of the best tweets from an eventful game at Old Trafford.
