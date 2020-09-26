Twitter explodes as Manchester United score late penalty to secure dramatic victory

Manchester United travelled to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, as they looked to return to winning ways after their disappointing defeat against Crystal Palace.
In what was a tightly contested encounter filled with drama, the Red Devils recorded a hard-fought 3-2 victory away from home.
Neal Maupay opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was brought down inside the area in the first half. The French striker scored a stunning panenka past David de Gea, as the Seagulls looked like they could add to Manchester United's misery.
However, their lead lasted just three minutes, as Lewis Drunk turned the ball into his own net for the equalizer. Brighton hit the post as many as five times in the game, as Graham Potter's side were soon made to pay for not finishing their chances.
Marcus Rashford a stunning solo effort to put Manchester United ahead for the first time this season, as he latched onto a Bruno Fernandes pass and beat several players before slotting the ball home.
Having missed several chances, Brighton scored a richly-deserved equalizer through Solly March, who nodded home from close range in virtually the last kick of the game.
Just when the game looked to be done, there was more late drama, as Manchester United were awarded a penalty.
Maupay, who got his name on the scoresheet earlier, was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area. Fernandes stepped up and planted the ball into the top corner, as the Red Devils recorded one of the most dramatic victories in recent history.
In what was a captivating encounter that Manchester United could have so easily lost, here are the best Twitter reactions from the game.