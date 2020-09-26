Twitter explodes as Manchester United score late penalty to secure dramatic victory

Manchester United travelled to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, as they looked to return to winning ways after their disappointing defeat against Crystal Palace.

In what was a tightly contested encounter filled with drama, the Red Devils recorded a hard-fought 3-2 victory away from home.

Neal Maupay opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was brought down inside the area in the first half. The French striker scored a stunning panenka past David de Gea, as the Seagulls looked like they could add to Manchester United's misery.

However, their lead lasted just three minutes, as Lewis Drunk turned the ball into his own net for the equalizer. Brighton hit the post as many as five times in the game, as Graham Potter's side were soon made to pay for not finishing their chances.

Marcus Rashford a stunning solo effort to put Manchester United ahead for the first time this season, as he latched onto a Bruno Fernandes pass and beat several players before slotting the ball home.

Having missed several chances, Brighton scored a richly-deserved equalizer through Solly March, who nodded home from close range in virtually the last kick of the game.

Just when the game looked to be done, there was more late drama, as Manchester United were awarded a penalty.

Maupay, who got his name on the scoresheet earlier, was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area. Fernandes stepped up and planted the ball into the top corner, as the Red Devils recorded one of the most dramatic victories in recent history.

In what was a captivating encounter that Manchester United could have so easily lost, here are the best Twitter reactions from the game.

Brother Teresa 🙏 — No (@RootKanal) September 26, 2020

Leandro Trossard just missed a perfect hatrick ffs — R8 (@Nabyllionaire) September 26, 2020

Graham Potter after this game: pic.twitter.com/vm75vLu54t — PressRes (@PressRes) September 26, 2020

Looks like this season we've traded in the penalties for our opponents hitting the post with every shot they take — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) September 26, 2020

Trossard has been so unlucky, hit the right post, left post and now the crossbar. — TC. (@totalcristiano) September 26, 2020

Brighton just broke the Premier League record for most times a team hit the woodwork in one game. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) September 26, 2020

So what you're saying is you needed ANOTHER midfielder to unlock Pogba? https://t.co/OxUvkhwIbC — Ahmed (@ahmedIdn) September 26, 2020

Trossard mate, just place it. You're not Podolski — Undercover Asshole (@Benjvillain) September 26, 2020

Paul Pogba failed to create a chance, produce a shot, make a tackle or interception during his time on the pitch against Brighton and had the lowest pass accuracy of any Man Utd player (71%).



A day to forget. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2020

And I thought we were lucky against Brighton...😂😂😂 — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) September 26, 2020

Do you think the referee awards the second one on Connolly if he didn't incorrectly award the first? I bet he does. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) September 26, 2020

M. Pochettino is still a free agent. — Lavogez (@captainkoke) September 26, 2020

Pogba hooked again? Yeah he's dusted — Ahmed (@ahmedIdn) September 26, 2020

Rashford will end a defender's career so they can't feed their kids and then he'll go by himself and feed their kids — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) September 26, 2020

This is a revenge penalty season — Aakash Bhatt (@aakashbhatt97) September 26, 2020

Leandro Trossard hit both posts in the opening 21 minutes against Man Utd:



💥 08:46 - Hits the left post

💥 20:12 - Hits the right post



From almost-identical positions. pic.twitter.com/bFSUXfOyV6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2020

You can screenshot your TL whenever Man Utd are playing, then read everything in the screenshot every week...and it wouldn’t be outdated. Permanent current affairs. — Cerebronè (@Cerebrone) September 26, 2020

Bruno Fernandes giving away a penalty rather than winning one. 2020 is broken. pic.twitter.com/dzDkpuMSZf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 26, 2020

Bruno Fernandes conceding a penalty? pic.twitter.com/QgMOq8JHPg — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) September 26, 2020

United should play their free penalty card #BHAMUN — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) September 26, 2020

Pogba is (one of) the least press-resistant 'elite' midfielders in the world, consistently poor v. well-coached teams that press high. — matt (@HaIeEndEra) September 26, 2020

Yet he didn’t need 300m for a rebuild, weird. https://t.co/UhWQ0v5fbZ — fergietime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUUU) September 26, 2020

Adam Lallana is dominating this midfield battle vs Pogba, Matic and Bruno.



What a player. — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) September 26, 2020

When you support Manchester United pic.twitter.com/HznGAlNdKX — No (@RootKanal) September 26, 2020

I think decision to go Pogba over VDB has backfired already! Pogba doesn't look fit again — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 26, 2020

Starting Lindelöf despite Bailly being the much better player, only to bring Bailly on 82 minutes in when Brighton are all over us. pic.twitter.com/nHFJ8JPqEm — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) September 26, 2020

Brighton proving their top performance vs. Chelsea was no fluke, but once again they’ve been so unlucky.



5 times off the post / bar in one game is insane. Someone will surely get out the record book soon, but can’t remember that ever happening before. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 26, 2020

Manchester United should be focusing more on signing quality defenders over signing Jadon Sancho. — TC. (@totalcristiano) September 26, 2020

How can a team be this lucky, yet so awful at the same time? — Tommy (@TLister77) September 26, 2020

swear to god the only way the win is pens 😭😭 — ‏ً (@twfootbaII) September 26, 2020

5 minutes stoppage time. Manchester United score a pen (which was a penalty) in the 99th minute.



Crazy stuff.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) September 26, 2020