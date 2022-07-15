Twitter explodes as Manchester United secure 4-1 comeback win over Melbourne Victory in pre-season clash

Manchester United secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory in their second pre-season friendly on Friday. That comes after they secured an emphatic 4-0 victory over Liverpool in Bangkok earlier this week.

Melbourne took the lead through Chris Ikonomidis after just five minutes. The Australia international received an inch-perfect low cross from the right side and scored from close range with a well-timed shot.

United, though, ended the first half with two late goals to take the lead. Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay levelled proceedings after his shot was deflected off a Melbourne Victory player and looped over the goalkeeper. The Red Devils then took the lead through Frenchman Anthony Martial on the cusp of half-time.

The visitors took some time to settle into the second half but eventually added a third goal in the 78th minute through Marcus Rashford. Eric Bailly made a brilliant run from the back and provided a through ball for Rashford, who made no mistake.

Erik ten Hag's side added a fourth late in the game. Tahith Chong's cross was deflected into the back of the net by Edmond Lupancu for an own goal. Manchester United were understandably ecstatic with the result and the performance put in by the likes of Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Manuel @Kinq__manuel A fit Eric Bailly is 100% better than Van dijk A fit Eric Bailly is 100% better than Van dijk

Dan Coombs @DanCFootball No idea if Chong will ever play a competitive game for United again, probably not, but that was quality No idea if Chong will ever play a competitive game for United again, probably not, but that was quality

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 MBAPPÉ COME THE FUCK OUTSIDE!!! MBAPPÉ COME THE FUCK OUTSIDE!!!

B/R Football @brfootball Nani makes his Melbourne Victory debut against Manchester United.



Before the game, his former club gave the longtime player this season's kit with his name on it 🤗 Nani makes his Melbourne Victory debut against Manchester United.Before the game, his former club gave the longtime player this season's kit with his name on it 🤗 https://t.co/sYX4bfOlU2

Trey @UTDTrey There were United fans that actually wanted Bailly sold lmao There were United fans that actually wanted Bailly sold lmao

DavzyFolamz5000 @DavzyF Lets hope old Rashford is on his way back.



#MUFCTour Bailly really feeling himself lately.Lets hope old Rashford is on his way back. Bailly really feeling himself lately. 😊 Lets hope old Rashford is on his way back.#MUFCTour

Ryan @Itshaber That is what I love to see from Marcus Rashford. Using that pace, making runs in behind and scoring goals!



I hope we have Rashy back to his best this season! Top quality player when he's on form! That is what I love to see from Marcus Rashford. Using that pace, making runs in behind and scoring goals! I hope we have Rashy back to his best this season! Top quality player when he's on form!

call_me_tegan ‼️ @Teganmosi_ I'm liking this ten hag ball...this season looks promising already I'm liking this ten hag ball...this season looks promising already

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Love what I’m seeing. There is a clear Ten Hag influence, and most of it is actual coaching in final third movements and activity. Probably the thing these players have lacked most. Love what I’m seeing. There is a clear Ten Hag influence, and most of it is actual coaching in final third movements and activity. Probably the thing these players have lacked most.

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Martial with another goal, he's looking sharp! Martial with another goal, he's looking sharp!

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 Realistically what’s stopping Martial from winning the golden boot this season? Realistically what’s stopping Martial from winning the golden boot this season?

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk



Big air of confidence about him, dropping to get involved with link-up and getting into good positions.



Most importantly it looks like he’s bought into Ten Hag’s philosophy. Relentless pressing from the front. Really promising. Martial looks so sharp and resurgent.Big air of confidence about him, dropping to get involved with link-up and getting into good positions.Most importantly it looks like he’s bought into Ten Hag’s philosophy. Relentless pressing from the front. Really promising. #mufc Martial looks so sharp and resurgent.Big air of confidence about him, dropping to get involved with link-up and getting into good positions.Most importantly it looks like he’s bought into Ten Hag’s philosophy. Relentless pressing from the front. Really promising. #mufc

One Black Bloy Like That🖤 @_jkmf I’m eager to watch Zidane Iqbal play. Such a talent🥹 I’m eager to watch Zidane Iqbal play. Such a talent🥹

jeffery. @jayone2saucy same old united same old united

🔰 RPD 🔰 @icedcoffee_____ Same old same old United's shit defense 🤣 Same old same old United's shit defense 🤣

Tony Grey 💫 @uncle_greyy New season same false 5 maguire .

Melbourne come on Manchester United 🤦🏽‍♂️. New season same false 5 maguire .Melbourne come on Manchester United 🤦🏽‍♂️. https://t.co/7W3CBm2NBw

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Melbourne Victory fans: "Sacked in the morning." Melbourne Victory fans: "Sacked in the morning."

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Maguire and Lindelof can't play a high line and be left on their own as a two like most modern CB's can. Maguire and Lindelof can't play a high line and be left on their own as a two like most modern CB's can.

Squawka @Squawka Melbourne Victory have scored more pre-season goals against Manchester United after five minutes (1) than Liverpool (0). Melbourne Victory have scored more pre-season goals against Manchester United after five minutes (1) than Liverpool (0). 😉

nergy @nergy21 you can’t make this up Maguire start and United concedeyou can’t make this up Maguire start and United concede😂😂you can’t make this up😭

UtdInterest @UtdInterest Maguire and McTominay must have the worst football IQ ever man how are they so bad and still play for Manchester United Maguire and McTominay must have the worst football IQ ever man how are they so bad and still play for Manchester United

Manchester United will next face two Premier League teams

Following their game against Melbourne Victory, Erik ten Hag's will now take on two Premier League teams in their pre-season tour of Australia. United will face Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on July 19.

They will then travel to Perth to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side on July 23 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

United will then return to Europe for their remaining two pre-season friendlies ahead of the new season. The Red Devils will take on Atletico Madrid on July 30 in Oslo, Norway, before they return to Old Trafford to face Rayo Vallecano the next day.

