Twitter explodes as Manchester United secure 4-1 comeback win over Melbourne Victory in pre-season clash

Manchester United secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory in their second pre-season friendly on Friday. That comes after they secured an emphatic 4-0 victory over Liverpool in Bangkok earlier this week.
Melbourne took the lead through Chris Ikonomidis after just five minutes. The Australia international received an inch-perfect low cross from the right side and scored from close range with a well-timed shot.
United, though, ended the first half with two late goals to take the lead. Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay levelled proceedings after his shot was deflected off a Melbourne Victory player and looped over the goalkeeper. The Red Devils then took the lead through Frenchman Anthony Martial on the cusp of half-time.
The visitors took some time to settle into the second half but eventually added a third goal in the 78th minute through Marcus Rashford. Eric Bailly made a brilliant run from the back and provided a through ball for Rashford, who made no mistake.
Erik ten Hag's side added a fourth late in the game. Tahith Chong's cross was deflected into the back of the net by Edmond Lupancu for an own goal. Manchester United were understandably ecstatic with the result and the performance put in by the likes of Rashford and Anthony Martial.
Manchester United will next face two Premier League teams
Following their game against Melbourne Victory, Erik ten Hag's will now take on two Premier League teams in their pre-season tour of Australia. United will face Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on July 19.
They will then travel to Perth to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side on July 23 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
United will then return to Europe for their remaining two pre-season friendlies ahead of the new season. The Red Devils will take on Atletico Madrid on July 30 in Oslo, Norway, before they return to Old Trafford to face Rayo Vallecano the next day.