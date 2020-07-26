Twitter explodes as Manchester United secure Champions League qualification in dramatic fashion

Manchester United and Leicester City locked horns at the King Power Stadium with a place in the Premier League top-four up for grabs. The most dramatic top-flight season in the modern era drew to a close on Sunday, with the Champions League spots being decided on the last day of the season.
The Red Devils recorded a hard-fought 2-0 victory away from home, as they confirmed their participation in the Champions League next season. Leicester will have to settle for a spot in the Europa League after their dramatic collapse in the second half of the season.
Manchester United were nervy in the first half and failed to make a real impression, as Leicester pressed hard for the breakthrough. However, neither side was able to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes, as they went into the interval with the scores level.
With Chelsea leading 2-0 at halftime against Wolves, Manchester United knew a draw would be enough for them to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.
Despite Leicester's best efforts, it was the Red Devils who broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the second half. Anthony Martial was fouled inside the box by Jonny Evans, as the referee had no option but to award a penalty.
Bruno Fernandes stepped up and converted the resulting spotkick, as he put Solskjaer's side within touching distance of the Champions League.
Leicester pushed hard for an equalizer but couldn't find one despite their best efforts. Jesse Lingard added a late goal with virtually the last kick of the game to seal the deal for his side and give them a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.
Both Manchester United and Chelsea booked their places in the Champions League next season, as the Red Devils capped off a stunning renaissance since the turn of the year to secure a third-placed finish.
Published 26 Jul 2020, 22:35 IST