Twitter explodes as Manchester United secure Champions League qualification in dramatic fashion

Manchester United and Leicester City locked horns at the King Power Stadium with a place in the Premier League top-four up for grabs. The most dramatic top-flight season in the modern era drew to a close on Sunday, with the Champions League spots being decided on the last day of the season.

The Red Devils recorded a hard-fought 2-0 victory away from home, as they confirmed their participation in the Champions League next season. Leicester will have to settle for a spot in the Europa League after their dramatic collapse in the second half of the season.

Manchester United have now been awarded 14 penalties in the Premier League, the most for a team in a single season in the competition's history.



All in the first season of VAR. 📺 pic.twitter.com/mr0xtryfWv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 26, 2020

0.6% of all penalties ever awarded to any team in PL history have been given to Manchester United in 2019-20 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 26, 2020

Mane goes to ground in the area and Manchester United appeal for a penalty. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 26, 2020

Bruno Fernandes every weekend: pic.twitter.com/7d9xmVmQjr — Fan account 🅧 (@AgueroSZN_) July 26, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes have got haters on strings... pic.twitter.com/cYvRHWwTIq — TC. (@totalcristiano) July 26, 2020

Bruno Fernandes has been phenomenal in such a short amount of time 🤙🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 26, 2020

Manchester United were nervy in the first half and failed to make a real impression, as Leicester pressed hard for the breakthrough. However, neither side was able to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes, as they went into the interval with the scores level.

Advertisement

With Chelsea leading 2-0 at halftime against Wolves, Manchester United knew a draw would be enough for them to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

Why do Man Utd never make it easy for themselves? Ridiculous. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 26, 2020

Manchester United 2019/20 Season Highlights 🔥 | The next invincibles??? 🤯🥵 pic.twitter.com/aiVIjSExrP — 𝚃𝚃 (@PrimeOxlade) July 26, 2020

Despite Leicester's best efforts, it was the Red Devils who broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the second half. Anthony Martial was fouled inside the box by Jonny Evans, as the referee had no option but to award a penalty.

Have to feel for this lad. Jesse Lingard's ruined his day. #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/3BeUx2AZzD — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) July 26, 2020

Imagine betting on Jesse Lingard not scoring or assisting for the entire 19/20 season. That guy exists btw and he’s about to jump off a bridge. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) July 26, 2020

Jesse Lingard scored the last goal of the 2019/20 Premier League season. Legend!! pic.twitter.com/2qaGIO1R8A — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 26, 2020

Bruno Fernandes stepped up and converted the resulting spotkick, as he put Solskjaer's side within touching distance of the Champions League.

Manchester United have had 14 penalties this season, a new Premier League record pic.twitter.com/a5GmyftRYY — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) July 26, 2020

If you complain about penalties advice the opponents to play fair! Or advice FIFA to ban penalties from football.... If we qualify for champions league it's thanks to Bruno Fernandes, the player of the season for us even though he just came in January #MUFC #LEIMUN — MOHNICE (@Official_mohnyc) July 26, 2020

Bruno Fernandes becomes the 4th Man Utd player to score double figures in all competitions this season:



🇫🇷 Anthony Martial [22]

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford [22]

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason Greenwood [17]

🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes [10]



G/A magnet. 🧲 pic.twitter.com/mIl6p5mK8Y — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 26, 2020

Leicester pushed hard for an equalizer but couldn't find one despite their best efforts. Jesse Lingard added a late goal with virtually the last kick of the game to seal the deal for his side and give them a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea booked their places in the Champions League next season, as the Red Devils capped off a stunning renaissance since the turn of the year to secure a third-placed finish.