Twitter explodes as Manchester United smash Southampton by NINE goals at Old Trafford

It was a historic night in the Premier League as Manchester United put NINE goals past a hapless Southampton at Old Trafford. The Red Devils registered a record-equalling 9-0 win — a feat they managed for the first time since 1995, when they did so against Ipswitch Town at the same venue.
The hope side got off to the worst possible start as they saw Premier League debutant Alex Jankovic got sent off just 80 seconds into the game due to a dangerous tackle on Scott McTominay.
This naturally allowed Manchester to essentially test a ten-man Saints' resolve for 90 minutes on their own turf, which led to a historic nine-goal win. After needing to be patient at first, Aaron Wan-Bissaka opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a superb finish. Luke Shaw was the chief creator of the goal as he put in an accurate cross, allowing Wan-Bissaka to finish from close range.
Star man Marcus Rashford doubled their lead just six minutes later after beating Alex McCarthy from inside the box, and was set-up well by Mason Greenwood. Rashford forced a third after Jan Bednarek deflected his cross into his own net in the 34th minute. Edinson Cavani made amends for a poor display at the weekend as the Uruguayan planted a header to Alex McCarthy's right, taking the first-half tally to four.
Southampton began the second 45 with more resilience and attempted to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men at bay, but United broke through and went for the kill, with their assault beginning in the 69th minute. Second-half substitute Anthony Martial turned Bednarek and smahed the roof the net to score their fifth. Scott McToninay made it six just two minutes later after an exquisite finish from range, finding the bottom right corner.
Then came one of the most controversial moments of the season, perhaps, as Jan Bednarek was sensationally sent off after a foul on Anthony Martial, albeit a decision that was met with much criticism. The penalty as well as the red came as a double blow for Southampton as they were reduced to nine men and saw Bruno Fernandes scored United's seventh from the spot.
The hosts were relentless, to say the least, as they scored two more goals in the dying embers of the game. Martial scored his second and the Red Devils' eighth after a good piece of skill to control the ball before finding the near post. Fellow substitute Dan James delivered the ninth and final blow of the night in the last minute of extra time, with a neat finish from close range.
It was a night of incredible records and unbelievable goals against a Southampton side that have conceded twelve goals across two games this season against Man United. It was also the first time Manchester United by a margin of five goals or more since Sir Alex Ferguson departed the club, a man who was at Old Trafford to witness this surreal fixture.
On the other hand, this result also puts the spotlight firmly on Saints coach Ralph Hasenhuttl, a man who has to lift his team after their second 9-0 scoreline in as many seasons. This also makes S'oton the only side ever to concede nine goals twice in Premier League history.
