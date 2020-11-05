Twitter explodes as Manchester United suffer 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Istanbul Basaksehir in their UEFA Champions League Group H clash. The Red Devils conceded the first goal in under 15 minutes, when Demba Ba was allowed to race through on goal from a counter-attack. The striker calmly slotted past an onrushing Dean Henderson to put the home side ahead.
The hosts then doubled their lead through Edin Visca, as the United defence was once again found wanting. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side scored a consolation goal through Anthony Martial before the end of first half. However, a goalless second half ensured that Istanbul Basaksehir recorded a memorable win over the Red Devils.
Here are the best tweets as Twitter didn't hold back in trolling the Red Devils as they suffered their second successive defeat after their 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in the weekend.
Manchester United concede the opener in comical fashion!
Ouch! Look away Manchester United fans.
Manchester United can't defend to save their lives...
Ole's at the wheel... And the opposition fans are loving it!
You can't let Demba Ba slip away... Ask Liverpool or Steven Gerrard!
Edin Visca, remember the name!
