Twitter explodes as Manchester United suffer 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Istanbul Basaksehir in their UEFA Champions League Group H clash. The Red Devils conceded the first goal in under 15 minutes, when Demba Ba was allowed to race through on goal from a counter-attack. The striker calmly slotted past an onrushing Dean Henderson to put the home side ahead.

The hosts then doubled their lead through Edin Visca, as the United defence was once again found wanting. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side scored a consolation goal through Anthony Martial before the end of first half. However, a goalless second half ensured that Istanbul Basaksehir recorded a memorable win over the Red Devils.

Here are the best tweets as Twitter didn't hold back in trolling the Red Devils as they suffered their second successive defeat after their 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in the weekend.

Manchester United concede the opener in comical fashion!

This is one of the worst goals I’ve ever seen United concede. It’s like an U10s team rushing forward because everybody wants to be the striker. pic.twitter.com/LxCuKBOsyk — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) November 4, 2020

“Oh United’s defence is shit, and Demba Ba’s in here...” pic.twitter.com/ME1tgQ7yEZ — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 4, 2020

“AND MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE SLIPPED HERE” pic.twitter.com/TXSpaYkxYa — Sonny (@lfcsonny) November 4, 2020

The entire team is the wrong side of a striker who’s 15 metres inside his own half. Golden. https://t.co/3xOwH830Jy — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) November 4, 2020

Ouch! Look away Manchester United fans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to his Manchester United players right now 🙃



Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 Manchester United https://t.co/2ioEI4eQ4Q — Goal (@goal) November 4, 2020

Demba Ba literally just turned the opposite way he was faced and took the entire Utd defence out of the game. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 4, 2020

As a Manchester United fan, I'm ashamed of this team..Also my hair turned gray pic.twitter.com/UK0oovsZHG — Yasin (@yasinizm1907) November 4, 2020

Manchester United can't defend to save their lives...

Who teaches these zebras how to defend? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K6O6ho2CWn — WelBeast (@WelBeast) November 4, 2020

Ole's at the wheel... And the opposition fans are loving it!

Basaksehir 2-0 Man Utd



Watching Manchester United defend: pic.twitter.com/oUgZZNjPuH — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 4, 2020

I never ever want Ole to leave Manchester United man. — Mod (@CFCMod_) November 4, 2020

Manchester United defending is one if the most Manchester United things to ever happen. pic.twitter.com/Y7SkHZtoTu — Saliba🔴. (@SalibaEra_) November 4, 2020

"Maguire, Shaw, Matic all out of the equation for Utd and then Demba Ba comes into play.



The numbers not looking good for Ole." pic.twitter.com/z47qgmXY37 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 4, 2020

You can't let Demba Ba slip away... Ask Liverpool or Steven Gerrard!

Demba Ba has now scored four career goals against Man Utd:



⚽️⚽️ for Newcastle

⚽️ for Chelsea

⚽️ for İstanbul Başakşehir



They left him unmarked... in his own half. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/7mbkgSKY09 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 4, 2020

Edin Visca, remember the name!

1 - Edin Visca is the first player to both score and assist in a single Champions League game against Manchester United since Arjen Robben for Bayern Munich in April 2014. Provider. pic.twitter.com/dEP1LMa85f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2020

Consistency...