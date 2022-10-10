Twitter explodes as Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club career goal in 2-1 Everton win

Cristiano Ronaldo emerged as Manchester United's match-winner in a tricky away game at Goodison Park as he scored the winning goal in a deserved 2-1 win in the Premier League. The Red Devils went behind in the opening stages of the game but rallied back to stage a brilliant comeback.
It was Everton who scored first, with Alex Iwobi marking the game with a spectacular strike past Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea. The midfielder broke the deadlock in style, latching onto a loose ball during an attack after Casemiro misplaced possession. Iwobi took a nice touch to set himself up and curled a brilliant shot into the top corner of the net.
Ten minutes later, the Red Devils reacted vibrantly to find the equalizer. Idrissa Gueye misplaced possession in the middle third, with Bruno Fernandes stealing it off him and sending it forward to Anthony Martial. The forward drove into the area before sending a pinpoint pass to Antony, who put the ball into the back of the net to restore parity.
Notably, Casemiro had a massive chance to put Manchester United ahead with a header from close range. However, the former Real Madrid man could only put it wide, missing the opportunity to mark his first goal in the Premier League.
Two minutes after the miss, with half-time looming, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who scored the goal to put the Red Devils ahead. The Portuguese forward scored his 700th career goal with a brilliantly dispatched effort that snuck past Pickford to give United their second goal of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro who provided the assist, with the duo linking up exceptionally to put the Red Devils in front.
Cristiano Ronaldo's effort wins all three points for Manchester United
Both sides began the second half with intent, but struggled to find the chance required to add another goal to the scoreline. Everton notably came close a number of times, with Iwobi providing creativity in the final third. However, the biggest chance came for the Red Devils, with Marcus Rashford finding the net.
The forward received a brilliant pass from Cristiano Ronaldo, cut past Pickford and put the ball into the net, much to the frustration of the hosts. However, the goal was canceled by VAR due to Rashford supposedly handling the ball in the build-up. This left Ronaldo's first-half effort as the goal that sealed the game for Manchester United, and here is how Twitter reacted to the Red Devils' win:
