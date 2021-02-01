Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah inspires Liverpool to impressive 3-1 win against West Ham

Mohamed Salah scored a brace in Liverpool
Mohamed Salah scored a brace in Liverpool's 3-1 win against West Ham
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 01 Feb 2021, 02:13 IST
News
Advertisement

Premier League champions Liverpool continued their revival with another impressive showing in London, as they brushed aside West Ham at the London Stadium with a clinical second-half performance. Jurgen Klopp's side put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword by the same scoreline in midweek and built on their result with another solid performance.

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show for the Reds, as his stunning second-half double put the away side 2-0 up after a goalless first half. Gini Wijnaldum finished off a brilliant team goal to give Liverpool a 3-0 lead, but West Ham reduced the deficit late on through a Craig Dawson header.

Liverpool make it successive league victories to strike back in title race

With his second-half brace, Salah extending his lead in the race for the Golden Boot, as he took his tally up to 15 league goals this season.

Liverpool still trail Manchester City by four points, but the defending champions are firmly back in the title race and will look to build on their recent run.

Here are the best tweets from another stunning Liverpool performance away from home.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published 01 Feb 2021, 02:13 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool Football West Indies Cricket Mohamed Salah Georginio Wijnaldum Jurgen Klopp Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी