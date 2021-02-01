Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah inspires Liverpool to impressive 3-1 win against West Ham

Premier League champions Liverpool continued their revival with another impressive showing in London, as they brushed aside West Ham at the London Stadium with a clinical second-half performance. Jurgen Klopp's side put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword by the same scoreline in midweek and built on their result with another solid performance.

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show for the Reds, as his stunning second-half double put the away side 2-0 up after a goalless first half. Gini Wijnaldum finished off a brilliant team goal to give Liverpool a 3-0 lead, but West Ham reduced the deficit late on through a Craig Dawson header.

Liverpool make it successive league victories to strike back in title race

With his second-half brace, Salah extending his lead in the race for the Golden Boot, as he took his tally up to 15 league goals this season.

Liverpool still trail Manchester City by four points, but the defending champions are firmly back in the title race and will look to build on their recent run.

Here are the best tweets from another stunning Liverpool performance away from home.

𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆👑



Two (𝐚𝐛𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞) goals and the Man of the Match award for @MoSalah 🔥 #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/OJ5PHMGzsG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2021

Another big performance from @MoSalah and the Reds 🔥 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2021

Mo Salah is 19 goals away from being the highest scoring winger in PL history, surpassing Ryan Giggs’ tally of 109.



Salah has played 491 less games. pic.twitter.com/SObWUvMGt4 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 31, 2021

SCOUT: In Mohamed Salah's 21 #PL starts for Liverpool without Sadio Mane, he has scored 20 goals#WHULIV #FPL pic.twitter.com/2DLUOxgKUK — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) January 31, 2021

Advertisement

Salah is still top scorer after 5 games of bad form pic.twitter.com/BUMhDF3tfx — ‏ً (@Ifcjoseph) January 31, 2021

Mohamed Salah had never scored 20 goals in a season before he joined Liverpool. He’s now scored 20+ four years in a row. We might be in danger of becoming a bit numb to his consistent brilliance — Ryan Baldi (@RyanBaldiFW) January 31, 2021

Salah quietly on 15 league goals from 18 starts despite not scoring in his last six. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 31, 2021

Advertisement

Doesn’t register as a goal or assist but Trent’s playmaking being back to somewhere near his best is key for LFC’s attack to function - the cross-field pass to Shaqiri sets up the whole attack for Salah’s 2nd goal.



He is Liverpool’s main playmaker pic.twitter.com/ZWKLs1lkDc — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) January 31, 2021

Correct me if I'm wrong, but even after performances like today, I feel that Salah never truly gets the credit he deserves. There's an expectation that he'll score and win us games, which takes the shine off how special he is. First to be criticised, but often not fairly praised. — Matt (@FalseFMatt) January 31, 2021

Mohamed Salah becomes the first Liverpool player since Ian Rush in 1984-85 to score 20+ goals in four straight seasons 💪 pic.twitter.com/xYMnFv1dW7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 31, 2021

Liquid football, no clean sheet, Salah deadly - we actually time travelled back to 17/18 — Ak🎯 (@Akzyy) January 31, 2021

Advertisement

This’ll be 3 golden boots in 4 seasons for Salah but he doesn’t get in the all time PL XI because Ronaldo hit a free kick against Portsmouth — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) January 31, 2021

Liverpool fans watching Mohamed Salah's two goals for them today: pic.twitter.com/ukliXbeDIT — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 31, 2021

Mohamed Salah has scored 20+ goals in every season with Liverpool 👑 pic.twitter.com/SXpvR7zjE6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 31, 2021

Jurgen Klopp hails Mo Salah's appetite for goals as Liverpool close in on January signing - @JamesNurseyhttps://t.co/K0ceITXzKR — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 31, 2021

Advertisement

This notion that Thiago makes Liverpool worse or has harmed the style is absolutely wild. Couldn’t possibly be to do with mounting injuries or an incredibly intense schedule, no? Such a lazy narrative. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 31, 2021

Love the idea that Thiago was coming to Liverpool as this delicate little playmaker and not a tenacious ankle-biter of a centre mid. He tackles like Scholes. A yellow card on legs. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 31, 2021

Thiago Alcantara vs. West Ham



89% Pass accuracy (91/102)

4/7 Accurate long passes

2 Chances created

13/16 Duels won

2 Interceptions



Thiago has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water. A really really talented duck. A duck I could watch play for hours. Cheers, Bayern. pic.twitter.com/SE6f3vhwvd — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 31, 2021

Thiago’s first 90 minutes without a booking?? pic.twitter.com/Fsu0NM3Nys — Bubbles (@bubbIxs) January 31, 2021

Advertisement

Thiago for Liverpool vs. West Ham:



◉ Most touches (119)

◉ Most passes (102)

◉ Most final third entries (15)

◉ Most duels won (8)

◉ Most tackles made (5)



A big influence. pic.twitter.com/zigAiLYa32 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 31, 2021

Mo Salah. Just the 115 goals and 45 assists in 182 Liverpool games. — SH (@SenneH90) January 31, 2021

Found it ironic that Sky Sports asked after the game why Mo Salah isn’t loved so much as other players.



Martin Tyler’s comment on him preferring to score than win in the 1st half is exactly why.



False narratives from the media. pic.twitter.com/dbK42ryoOL — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) January 31, 2021

Mo Salah was superb again today, on his way to 20 goals for the 4th season in a row.



[comp by @LFCComps] pic.twitter.com/y399EuVkuh — 🔴 The Red Debate 🎙 (@TheRedDebate) January 31, 2021