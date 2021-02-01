Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah inspires Liverpool to impressive 3-1 win against West Ham

Premier League champions Liverpool continued their revival with another impressive showing in London, as they brushed aside West Ham at the London Stadium with a clinical second-half performance. Jurgen Klopp's side put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword by the same scoreline in midweek and built on their result with another solid performance.
Mohamed Salah was the star of the show for the Reds, as his stunning second-half double put the away side 2-0 up after a goalless first half. Gini Wijnaldum finished off a brilliant team goal to give Liverpool a 3-0 lead, but West Ham reduced the deficit late on through a Craig Dawson header.
Liverpool make it successive league victories to strike back in title race
With his second-half brace, Salah extending his lead in the race for the Golden Boot, as he took his tally up to 15 league goals this season.
Liverpool still trail Manchester City by four points, but the defending champions are firmly back in the title race and will look to build on their recent run.
