Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah misses penalty in Liverpool’s defeat to Leicester City

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in the first-half as Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool started the game six points behind league leaders Manchester City by virtue of playing a game less than Pep Guardiola's side. They had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first half when Mohamed Salah was fouled in the box. However, the 29-year-old winger had his penalty saved before heading the rebound onto the crossbar.

The Reds were forced to rue their missed chances as Leicester City claimed all three points. Ademola Lookman scored in the 59th minute to hand Liverpool their second league defeat of the campaign.

Football fans online took to Twitter to react to the Reds dropping vital points in the Premier League title race. A certain section of fans claimed that Manchester City are now the favorites to defend their league title. Here are some of the best tweets:

Jamie Vardy @vardy7 Leicester City @LCFC



#LeiLiv The Foxes sign off in 2021 with a massive win over Liverpool 🔵 The Foxes sign off in 2021 with a massive win over Liverpool 🔵#LeiLiv What way to finish the year...proud of the lads 💙🦊⚽️ See you all in 2022 twitter.com/lcfc/status/14… What way to finish the year...proud of the lads 💙🦊⚽️ See you all in 2022 twitter.com/lcfc/status/14…

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC FT: Leicester 1 #LFC 0: That's a highly damaging defeat for Liverpool. Got exactly what they deserved. Miles off it, especially second half. Leicester missing nine players and playing for the 2nd time in just over 48hrs. So many basic errors from Klopp's side. So poor FT: Leicester 1 #LFC 0: That's a highly damaging defeat for Liverpool. Got exactly what they deserved. Miles off it, especially second half. Leicester missing nine players and playing for the 2nd time in just over 48hrs. So many basic errors from Klopp's side. So poor

Lewis @Iewis20 @LFC One of Firmino, Mane or Salah need to go. We need a change man. @LFC One of Firmino, Mane or Salah need to go. We need a change man.

Papa🇿🇦 @qurqurqo @LFC Title conceded. Congrats @ManCity . Maybe we should focus on the Carabao and the FA cup, so we don't go trophyless. @LFC Title conceded. Congrats @ManCity. Maybe we should focus on the Carabao and the FA cup, so we don't go trophyless.

BenchWarmers @BeWarmers Congratulations Manchester City on winning the 2021/22 Premier League title 👏🏆 Congratulations Manchester City on winning the 2021/22 Premier League title 👏🏆 https://t.co/uOnmoJZm3I

DRacarys @Dr_Kopite It's Manchester City's title to lose. It's Manchester City's title to lose.

Yo Pierre @tk_churu Klopp booking Salah and Mane’s tickets to Afcon after this game Klopp booking Salah and Mane’s tickets to Afcon after this game https://t.co/4jSELx6YT7

GOAL @goal Mohamed Salah proving that he is human after all 😳 Mohamed Salah proving that he is human after all 😳 https://t.co/Pp9mIxd136

Meet Rajani  @Rajani_Meet i wld have taken league cup loss over this shit show... i wld have taken league cup loss over this shit show...

🍹 @LFCSai7 6 points lead for City and our next game is against Chelsea yeah forget about the league season focus on Champions League and Carabao Cup 6 points lead for City and our next game is against Chelsea yeah forget about the league season focus on Champions League and Carabao Cup

❀ S ❀ @VetteIista @brfootball so let me get this straight, finished Chelsea are level on points with best XI itw Liverpool? 😭😭😭😭 @brfootball so let me get this straight, finished Chelsea are level on points with best XI itw Liverpool? 😭😭😭😭

Ashraff Rahman @AshraffRahman3 Brendan Rodgers might have just cost Liverpool another title. Brendan Rodgers might have just cost Liverpool another title.

In My Footballing Opinion @AcretionDisc



✅ Huddersfield

✅ Newcastle

✅ Arsenal

✅ Brighton

✅ Arsenal

✅ Spurs

✅ West Ham

✅ Leeds

✅ Leeds

✅ West Ham

✅ Man City

✅ Fulham

✅ Man City

✅ Chelsea

✅ Aston Villa

❌ Leicester

@goal Mo Salah’s last 16 league penalties:✅ Huddersfield✅ Newcastle✅ Arsenal✅ Brighton✅ Arsenal✅ Spurs✅ West Ham✅ Leeds✅ Leeds✅ West Ham✅ Man City✅ Fulham✅ Man City✅ Chelsea✅ Aston Villa❌ Leicester @goal Mo Salah’s last 16 league penalties:✅ Huddersfield✅ Newcastle✅ Arsenal✅ Brighton✅ Arsenal✅ Spurs✅ West Ham✅ Leeds✅ Leeds✅ West Ham✅ Man City ✅ Fulham ✅ Man City ✅ Chelsea ✅ Aston Villa ❌ Leicester https://t.co/peHlKCTcix

Alfonso♨️ @Primealfonsoo Salah missed a pen and an open goal but no one is going to talk about it because his name isn’t Timo Werner Salah missed a pen and an open goal but no one is going to talk about it because his name isn’t Timo Werner

Ors💉 @deoors When Salah, Mane, Keita and Matip leave for AFCON Liverpool will walk alone. When Salah, Mane, Keita and Matip leave for AFCON Liverpool will walk alone.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Probably our worst performance of the season this. Probably our worst performance of the season this.

Matt @KopMatt Mane’s decision making has been atrocious for a very long time! Mane’s decision making has been atrocious for a very long time!

Conn @ConnCFC If Chelsea players missed the chances Mane and Salah missed tonight you wouldn’t hear the end of it. If Chelsea players missed the chances Mane and Salah missed tonight you wouldn’t hear the end of it.

- @AnfieldRd96 • 6 points behind Man City.

• An utter disgrace of a performance.

• Salah had to score his penalty.

• Mané’s miss was shocking.

• Matip our standout player.

• Absolutely fuming with that.

• What a shit way to end 2021.



Chelsea (A), next. • 6 points behind Man City. • An utter disgrace of a performance. • Salah had to score his penalty. • Mané’s miss was shocking. • Matip our standout player. • Absolutely fuming with that. • What a shit way to end 2021. Chelsea (A), next.

Paddy Power @paddypower Salah and Mane with a last-ditch attempt to not get picked for the AFCON with their performances tonight. Salah and Mane with a last-ditch attempt to not get picked for the AFCON with their performances tonight.

Lennon Veasey 🇿🇲 @Foxyproxy13131 A defence of Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi and Thomas just kept a clean sheet against Mane, Jota and Salah, unreal that A defence of Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi and Thomas just kept a clean sheet against Mane, Jota and Salah, unreal that

Mohammed Fuseini @MfFuseini Daniel Amartey showed Jurgen Klopp why the Afcon is not a little tournament by preventing his best front three from scoring today. Daniel Amartey showed Jurgen Klopp why the Afcon is not a little tournament by preventing his best front three from scoring today.

chlo @chloehenryx Nice of mo and sadio to prepare us for AFCON by not showing up tonight 🥲 Nice of mo and sadio to prepare us for AFCON by not showing up tonight 🥲

Following Chelsea's recent run of poor form, Liverpool were the closest to challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title. However, the Reds dropped points and are now six points behind the league leaders.

Klopp's side were incredibly wasteful in front of goal. Liverpool took 21 shots during the game out of which only four were on target. Kasper Schmeichel made some important saves, including one to keep Mohamed Salah's penalty out.

Leicester, on the other hand, secured a much-needed win in the Premier League. The Foxes suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the weekend. It is worth noting that Leicester City lost to Liverpool a week ago in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool will take on fellow title-rivals Chelsea on the 2nd of January 2022 at Stamford Bridge.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will soon leave Liverpool to play in the Africa Cup of Nations

Liverpool's title challenge could suffer another serious blow in the coming weeks. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to leave to represent their respective national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The attacking duo are amongst the top three highest goalscorers for the Reds this season and will leave after Liverpool's game against Chelsea. Sadio Mane has scored nine goals this season while Salah is Liverpool's highest goalscorer. The 29-year-old winger has scored 22 goals in 25 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

Salah's departure will a huge loss for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side have important games in January, including a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Arsenal.

