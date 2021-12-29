Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah misses penalty in Liverpool’s defeat to Leicester City

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in the first-half as Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Liverpool started the game six points behind league leaders Manchester City by virtue of playing a game less than Pep Guardiola's side. They had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first half when Mohamed Salah was fouled in the box. However, the 29-year-old winger had his penalty saved before heading the rebound onto the crossbar.
The Reds were forced to rue their missed chances as Leicester City claimed all three points. Ademola Lookman scored in the 59th minute to hand Liverpool their second league defeat of the campaign.
Football fans online took to Twitter to react to the Reds dropping vital points in the Premier League title race. A certain section of fans claimed that Manchester City are now the favorites to defend their league title. Here are some of the best tweets:
Following Chelsea's recent run of poor form, Liverpool were the closest to challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title. However, the Reds dropped points and are now six points behind the league leaders.
Klopp's side were incredibly wasteful in front of goal. Liverpool took 21 shots during the game out of which only four were on target. Kasper Schmeichel made some important saves, including one to keep Mohamed Salah's penalty out.
Leicester, on the other hand, secured a much-needed win in the Premier League. The Foxes suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the weekend. It is worth noting that Leicester City lost to Liverpool a week ago in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool will take on fellow title-rivals Chelsea on the 2nd of January 2022 at Stamford Bridge.
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will soon leave Liverpool to play in the Africa Cup of Nations
Liverpool's title challenge could suffer another serious blow in the coming weeks. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to leave to represent their respective national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The attacking duo are amongst the top three highest goalscorers for the Reds this season and will leave after Liverpool's game against Chelsea. Sadio Mane has scored nine goals this season while Salah is Liverpool's highest goalscorer. The 29-year-old winger has scored 22 goals in 25 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.
Salah's departure will a huge loss for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side have important games in January, including a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Arsenal.
