Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah nets stunning goal in massive win for Liverpool over Watford

Vicarage Road bowed down to footballing royalty on Saturday as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reinstated his credentials as the best player on the planet at the moment. The Egyptian was at the peak of his powers yet again and ensured Liverpool climbed to the summit of the Premier League table, albeit playing an extra game.

Notably, with his sumptuous individual goal in the 54th minute, Mohamed Salah became the joint-highest African goalscorer (104) in the Premier League alongside Didier Drogba. Although Liverpool had comfortably put the result beyond any doubt before the moment of brilliance from Mohamed Salah, the forward ensured his finish proved to be a party piece.

Reminiscent of his remarkable individual goal against Manchester City prior to the international break, Mohamed Salah twisted and turned before finding the finishing touch. The 29-year-old drifted away from as many as three Watford defenders before leaving Craig Cathcart on the floor and curling his shot past a hapless Ben Foster.

The away supporters vociferously cheered the divine finish from Mohamed Salah, who is nothing short of a Messiah at Liverpool. Despite his other-worldly form this season, the celebration was much more casual from Mohamed Salah. He maintained his calmness as if this was scored during a casual training session.

Of course, we can't blame him for feeling that way, he treated the Watford defenders as if they were cones at Liverpool's training base in Kirkby after all.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah among the goals for Liverpool

It took Jurgen Klopp's men just nine minutes to open the scoring as Mohamed Salah produced an excellent pass for Sadio Mane to break the deadlock. The pass with the outside of his foot was inch-perfect and Mane made no mistake to stab home after making a well-timed run.

Roberto Firmino then completed his brace either side of half-time to ensure Liverpool were 3-0 up and on their way to securing maximum points. Then Mohamed Salah stepped up to do what he does best. A moment of jaw-dropping quality, produced without breaking a sweat by arguably the best player on the planet right now. Firmino later completed his hat-trick with literally the final kick of the ball.

In the wake of the breath-taking Liverpool display masterminded by Mohamed Salah, Twitter went into a frenzy. Several fans from across the globe were quick to acknowledge the genius at work and heaped praise on him. Here are some of the best reactions as Liverpool secured a 5-0 win over Watford on Saturday:

JohnDykes @JohnDykesFC Seriously, the things #Salah is doing these days. Every game! Haven’t seen anyone this dominant in the @premierleague since the likes of Henry, Zola, Shearer maybe Drogba for a spell … and the handful of other true greats. #WATLIV Seriously, the things #Salah is doing these days. Every game! Haven’t seen anyone this dominant in the @premierleague since the likes of Henry, Zola, Shearer maybe Drogba for a spell … and the handful of other true greats. #WATLIV

𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝘿𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙮🌙 @justshayneeee

#WATLIV Disgusting scenes at Vicarage Road, Watford as Steward force the Hornets supporters to stay and watch the game. Disgusting scenes at Vicarage Road, Watford as Steward force the Hornets supporters to stay and watch the game.

#WATLIV https://t.co/5jJwPS3kUK

ʀᴇᴇɢᴀɴ... @ReeganXRS Mo Salah you little dancer! 🕺🏼 HE’S THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD. #WATLIV Mo Salah you little dancer! 🕺🏼 HE’S THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD.#WATLIV https://t.co/dt1pbqbTwI

Shumii @Shumiii88 Tap on the badge again. Give him 500k/week even if his demand is 400k. #WATLIV Tap on the badge again. Give him 500k/week even if his demand is 400k.#WATLIV https://t.co/XgVCCyo16X

Ronard Addo @ronard_addo #WATLIV #Liverpool #PremierLeague

Watford 0 - [1] Liverpool | GOAL! Sadio Mané Follow me to never miss any goal highlights

Watford 0 - [1] Liverpool | GOAL! Sadio Mané Follow me to never miss any goal highlights #WATLIV #Liverpool #PremierLeague

Watford 0 - [1] Liverpool | GOAL! Sadio Mané Follow me to never miss any goal highlights

https://t.co/haJ0iRQ0zb

FPL Mylo @FPL_Mylo Can't argue against Mo Salah being the best player on the planet. Take a bow. #WATLIV Can't argue against Mo Salah being the best player on the planet. Take a bow. #WATLIV

Leo @LeoMerritt_ #WATLIV Salah best player in the premier right now. Liverpool back to their best this season, this title race is getting interesting. #PL Salah best player in the premier right now. Liverpool back to their best this season, this title race is getting interesting. #PL #WATLIV

Tiptoes @Tiptoes80971140 #WATLIV #LFC

Fuck Me, if Mo Salah isn’t the best player on the planet, in your opinion, what fucking world planet are you on? 🌍⚽️❤️ Fuck Me, if Mo Salah isn’t the best player on the planet, in your opinion, what fucking world planet are you on? 🌍⚽️❤️ #WATLIV #LFC

Fuck Me, if Mo Salah isn’t the best player on the planet, in your opinion, what fucking world planet are you on? 🌍⚽️❤️

the one... @nike76 #WATLIV We are watching the current best footballer on the planet. Walk around him, admire him, enjoy him. Mesmerizing. #salah We are watching the current best footballer on the planet. Walk around him, admire him, enjoy him. Mesmerizing. #salah #WATLIV

Josh❤️⚫️🔰 @Joshmufc113 How anyone can say salah isn’t the best in the world is laughable he’s a joke #WATLIV How anyone can say salah isn’t the best in the world is laughable he’s a joke #WATLIV

Gregory Edwards @GME1982 #knobheads #WATLIV Salah proves why he is the best in the world right now! But I'm sure the @premierleague will give player of the month to #Ronaldo Salah proves why he is the best in the world right now! But I'm sure the @premierleague will give player of the month to #Ronaldo #knobheads #WATLIV

Ben Teesdale @Ben201990 #WATLIV Just pay him whatever he wants, Mo Salah is the best in the world. Absolute genius. #LFC Just pay him whatever he wants, Mo Salah is the best in the world. Absolute genius. #LFC #WATLIV

FOOTBALL TIPSTERS @Bet9jaTipsters Absolutely majestic performance from Mo Salah.... The best player in the world right now.Totally deserved scoring in 8 consecutive games #WATLIV Absolutely majestic performance from Mo Salah.... The best player in the world right now.Totally deserved scoring in 8 consecutive games#WATLIV

Black Birder @WaynePatricks When Mo Salah bargains for a bigger contract, I hope the fans will remember such performances.. you know fans forget easily! #WATLIV When Mo Salah bargains for a bigger contract, I hope the fans will remember such performances.. you know fans forget easily! #WATLIV

𝙂𝙖𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩 @AfcGabeast #PL I'm not kidding this might be the only way to stop Salah this season. #WATLIV I'm not kidding this might be the only way to stop Salah this season.#WATLIV #PL https://t.co/kmCH3iUivO

