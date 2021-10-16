Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah nets stunning goal in massive win for Liverpool over Watford

Vicarage Road bowed down to footballing royalty on Saturday as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reinstated his credentials as the best player on the planet at the moment. The Egyptian was at the peak of his powers yet again and ensured Liverpool climbed to the summit of the Premier League table, albeit playing an extra game.
Notably, with his sumptuous individual goal in the 54th minute, Mohamed Salah became the joint-highest African goalscorer (104) in the Premier League alongside Didier Drogba. Although Liverpool had comfortably put the result beyond any doubt before the moment of brilliance from Mohamed Salah, the forward ensured his finish proved to be a party piece.
Reminiscent of his remarkable individual goal against Manchester City prior to the international break, Mohamed Salah twisted and turned before finding the finishing touch. The 29-year-old drifted away from as many as three Watford defenders before leaving Craig Cathcart on the floor and curling his shot past a hapless Ben Foster.
The away supporters vociferously cheered the divine finish from Mohamed Salah, who is nothing short of a Messiah at Liverpool. Despite his other-worldly form this season, the celebration was much more casual from Mohamed Salah. He maintained his calmness as if this was scored during a casual training session.
Of course, we can't blame him for feeling that way, he treated the Watford defenders as if they were cones at Liverpool's training base in Kirkby after all.
Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah among the goals for Liverpool
It took Jurgen Klopp's men just nine minutes to open the scoring as Mohamed Salah produced an excellent pass for Sadio Mane to break the deadlock. The pass with the outside of his foot was inch-perfect and Mane made no mistake to stab home after making a well-timed run.
Roberto Firmino then completed his brace either side of half-time to ensure Liverpool were 3-0 up and on their way to securing maximum points. Then Mohamed Salah stepped up to do what he does best. A moment of jaw-dropping quality, produced without breaking a sweat by arguably the best player on the planet right now. Firmino later completed his hat-trick with literally the final kick of the ball.
In the wake of the breath-taking Liverpool display masterminded by Mohamed Salah, Twitter went into a frenzy. Several fans from across the globe were quick to acknowledge the genius at work and heaped praise on him. Here are some of the best reactions as Liverpool secured a 5-0 win over Watford on Saturday:
