×
Create
Notifications

Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah nets stunning goal in massive win for Liverpool over Watford

Salah produced a moment of magic, yet again!
Salah produced a moment of magic, yet again!
Nived Zenith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Oct 16, 2021 07:04 PM IST
News

Vicarage Road bowed down to footballing royalty on Saturday as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reinstated his credentials as the best player on the planet at the moment. The Egyptian was at the peak of his powers yet again and ensured Liverpool climbed to the summit of the Premier League table, albeit playing an extra game.

Notably, with his sumptuous individual goal in the 54th minute, Mohamed Salah became the joint-highest African goalscorer (104) in the Premier League alongside Didier Drogba. Although Liverpool had comfortably put the result beyond any doubt before the moment of brilliance from Mohamed Salah, the forward ensured his finish proved to be a party piece.

Reminiscent of his remarkable individual goal against Manchester City prior to the international break, Mohamed Salah twisted and turned before finding the finishing touch. The 29-year-old drifted away from as many as three Watford defenders before leaving Craig Cathcart on the floor and curling his shot past a hapless Ben Foster.

The away supporters vociferously cheered the divine finish from Mohamed Salah, who is nothing short of a Messiah at Liverpool. Despite his other-worldly form this season, the celebration was much more casual from Mohamed Salah. He maintained his calmness as if this was scored during a casual training session.

Of course, we can't blame him for feeling that way, he treated the Watford defenders as if they were cones at Liverpool's training base in Kirkby after all.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah among the goals for Liverpool

It took Jurgen Klopp's men just nine minutes to open the scoring as Mohamed Salah produced an excellent pass for Sadio Mane to break the deadlock. The pass with the outside of his foot was inch-perfect and Mane made no mistake to stab home after making a well-timed run.

Roberto Firmino then completed his brace either side of half-time to ensure Liverpool were 3-0 up and on their way to securing maximum points. Then Mohamed Salah stepped up to do what he does best. A moment of jaw-dropping quality, produced without breaking a sweat by arguably the best player on the planet right now. Firmino later completed his hat-trick with literally the final kick of the ball.

In the wake of the breath-taking Liverpool display masterminded by Mohamed Salah, Twitter went into a frenzy. Several fans from across the globe were quick to acknowledge the genius at work and heaped praise on him. Here are some of the best reactions as Liverpool secured a 5-0 win over Watford on Saturday:

this angle. the footwork is so, so clean.🔥#WATLIV https://t.co/k31im8wshf
Seriously, the things #Salah is doing these days. Every game! Haven’t seen anyone this dominant in the @premierleague since the likes of Henry, Zola, Shearer maybe Drogba for a spell … and the handful of other true greats. #WATLIV
Disgusting scenes at Vicarage Road, Watford as Steward force the Hornets supporters to stay and watch the game.
#WATLIV https://t.co/5jJwPS3kUK
Danny Rose up against Mo Salah today... 😬#WATLIV https://t.co/XwE3bAuzFC
Mo Salah you little dancer! 🕺🏼 HE’S THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD.#WATLIV https://t.co/dt1pbqbTwI
Tap on the badge again. Give him 500k/week even if his demand is 400k.#WATLIV https://t.co/XgVCCyo16X
Danny Rose trying to mark Salah so far #WATLIV https://t.co/x42hohrlth
Mashallah @MoSalah 😉 👏🏼The best! #WATLIV
#WATLIV #Liverpool #PremierLeague
Watford 0 - [1] Liverpool | GOAL! Sadio Mané Follow me to never miss any goal highlights
https://t.co/haJ0iRQ0zb
OH MY FUCKING GOD, SALAH IS TAKING THE PISSSSSS 😱😱😱 #WATLIV
Danny Rose V Liverpool highlights 🔥🔥 #WATLIV https://t.co/JAcJkU3mHD
Caoimhin in the first half @lLFC #WATLIV https://t.co/GszBZmfvFg
Can't argue against Mo Salah being the best player on the planet. Take a bow. #WATLIV
Im dreading January when we lose salah and mane to the AFCON...#LFC #WATLIV
Ranieri starting life as Watford manager #WATLIV https://t.co/YqPknkbWsA
Kelleher won't need a shower. #WATLIV #LFC
Salah best player in the premier right now. Liverpool back to their best this season, this title race is getting interesting. #PL #WATLIV
#WATLIV #LFC
Fuck Me, if Mo Salah isn’t the best player on the planet, in your opinion, what fucking world planet are you on? 🌍⚽️❤️
Mo Salah never gets the credit he deserves...he's phenomenal 💪💪 #WATLIV
Salah pulling pants down 👏🏻 #WATLIV
We are watching the current best footballer on the planet. Walk around him, admire him, enjoy him. Mesmerizing. #salah #WATLIV
SIGN THE CONTRACT. I DON'T CARE. SIGN THE CONTRACT.He's MIND-BOGGLING#WATLIV
How anyone can say salah isn’t the best in the world is laughable he’s a joke #WATLIV
Salah proves why he is the best in the world right now! But I'm sure the @premierleague will give player of the month to #Ronaldo #knobheads #WATLIV
@MoSalah you can have my girlfriend if you want bro 🔥🤩 #WATLIV #YNWA
Just pay him whatever he wants, Mo Salah is the best in the world. Absolute genius. #LFC #WATLIV
Absolutely majestic performance from Mo Salah.... The best player in the world right now.Totally deserved scoring in 8 consecutive games#WATLIV
When you watch Mo Salah's goal back again... 😱#WATLIV https://t.co/FahCj07Kcg
When Mo Salah bargains for a bigger contract, I hope the fans will remember such performances.. you know fans forget easily! #WATLIV
I'm not kidding this might be the only way to stop Salah this season.#WATLIV #PL https://t.co/kmCH3iUivO
Salah reverting opposition players to Islam on the pitch #LFC #WATLIV https://t.co/GYi9ATxhOp

Also Read

Danny Rose Highlights #WATLIV Mo Salah https://t.co/3YJkHJyxGi
Claudio Ranieri today #WATLIV https://t.co/z347ThfNXR

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Nived Zenith
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you feel Salah is the best player in the world right now?

Yes

No

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी