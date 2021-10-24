Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah's hat-trick helps Liverpool batter Manchester United 5-0 in the Premier League

Liverpool battered rivals Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford to pile on the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota chipped in with a goal apiece to take Liverpool within one point of leaders Chelsea.
Liverpool were absolutely dominant in the first half, scoring four times. Naby Keita opened the scoring for the Reds just five minutes before Diogo Jota turned in a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold eight minutes later.
After that it was the Mohamed Salah show. The 29-year-old Egyptian scored three goals to completely silence Old Trafford. The first one was a close-range finish from the box following a delightful cross from Naby Keita. For his second, the Egyptian found himself in acres of space in the box to side-foot a ball from Diogo Jota.
Mohamed Salah's third goal, though, was the most special. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson found Salah with an inch-perfect ball. The 29-year-old forward chipped Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea to complete his hat-trick.
Manchester United's game went from bad to worse when Paul Pogba, who started the game on the bench, was sent off after being on the pitch for just 15 minutes.
Liverpool pile more misery on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Liverpool's ruthless performance at Old Trafford has piled more misery on Manchester United and their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Many fans on Twitter have speculated that this could be the final nail in the coffin for the former Cardiff City manager.
United went into their game against Liverpool in a poor run of form, picking up just one point in their last three Premier League games. This winless run included defeats to Aston Villa and Leicester City.
However, the defeat to Liverpool will hurt Manchester United the most. The Red Devils are now seventh in the table, behind the likes of Brighton, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now eight points behind league leaders Chelsea.
In the wake of a quite unbelievable game at Old Trafford, both sets of fans took to Twitter to express mixed emotions. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter following Manchester United's humiliating defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.