Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah's hat-trick helps Liverpool batter Manchester United 5-0 in the Premier League

Liverpool battered rivals Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford to pile on the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota chipped in with a goal apiece to take Liverpool within one point of leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool were absolutely dominant in the first half, scoring four times. Naby Keita opened the scoring for the Reds just five minutes before Diogo Jota turned in a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold eight minutes later.

After that it was the Mohamed Salah show. The 29-year-old Egyptian scored three goals to completely silence Old Trafford. The first one was a close-range finish from the box following a delightful cross from Naby Keita. For his second, the Egyptian found himself in acres of space in the box to side-foot a ball from Diogo Jota.

Mohamed Salah's third goal, though, was the most special. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson found Salah with an inch-perfect ball. The 29-year-old forward chipped Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea to complete his hat-trick.

Manchester United's game went from bad to worse when Paul Pogba, who started the game on the bench, was sent off after being on the pitch for just 15 minutes.

Liverpool pile more misery on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Liverpool's ruthless performance at Old Trafford has piled more misery on Manchester United and their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Many fans on Twitter have speculated that this could be the final nail in the coffin for the former Cardiff City manager.

United went into their game against Liverpool in a poor run of form, picking up just one point in their last three Premier League games. This winless run included defeats to Aston Villa and Leicester City.

However, the defeat to Liverpool will hurt Manchester United the most. The Red Devils are now seventh in the table, behind the likes of Brighton, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now eight points behind league leaders Chelsea.

In the wake of a quite unbelievable game at Old Trafford, both sets of fans took to Twitter to express mixed emotions. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter following Manchester United's humiliating defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jad Saadeh @JadSaadeh10 ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Goodbye Cristiano Ronaldo 👎🏻 & Welcome Mohamed Salah 💪🏻

😂😂😂 ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Goodbye Cristiano Ronaldo 👎🏻 & Welcome Mohamed Salah 💪🏻

😂😂😂

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Manchester United have suffered their heaviest ever defeat at home to Liverpool, whilst it's the first time they have lost to-nil by 5+ goals at home since February 1955 (5-0 v Man City). Erosion. 5 - Manchester United have suffered their heaviest ever defeat at home to Liverpool, whilst it's the first time they have lost to-nil by 5+ goals at home since February 1955 (5-0 v Man City). Erosion. https://t.co/ZeGo6Lm69M

Brāndon Gonzåleź- Minnesota Sports Insider @CoachBGonzo It's official:The torch has been passed from Ronaldo and Messi to now MOHAMED SALAH It's official:The torch has been passed from Ronaldo and Messi to now MOHAMED SALAH

Jamie Bryan @jamiebryandj Only way that game could have been better would have been if Salah did the Ronaldo celebration after he bagged his hat trick Only way that game could have been better would have been if Salah did the Ronaldo celebration after he bagged his hat trick

zahraa @lfczahraa WHAT A BEAUTIFUL GAME! Give Mo whatever he wants! 5-0! Things we love to see! 😍 YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE ♥️ WHAT A BEAUTIFUL GAME! Give Mo whatever he wants! 5-0! Things we love to see! 😍 YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE ♥️

Mahomed @MoAsmal This is Mo Salah’s world and we’re all just living in it This is Mo Salah’s world and we’re all just living in it

Radhiya 🤍. @radzjeewa7 Never ever doubt Jurgen Klopp Never ever doubt Jurgen Klopp

ESPN FC @ESPNFC MO SALAH HAT TRICK!MOST IN FORM PLAYER IN THE WORLD 🔥🔥🔥 MO SALAH HAT TRICK!MOST IN FORM PLAYER IN THE WORLD 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/jB3V6bx6Vc

Kloppholic @Kloppholic Mo Salah - the greatest winger in Premier League history. Mo Salah - the greatest winger in Premier League history. https://t.co/xb6EkVgLeK

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 – Mohamed Salah is the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford for over 18 years, since Ronaldo did so for Real Madrid back in April 2003 in the Champions League. Ballon. 3 – Mohamed Salah is the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford for over 18 years, since Ronaldo did so for Real Madrid back in April 2003 in the Champions League. Ballon. https://t.co/E9kOIRThgF

Shane @Blame_Suarez Mohamed Salah saw the circus around Ronaldo's return and he's been out to prove who the real #1 is. He's absolutely done that today. Mohamed Salah saw the circus around Ronaldo's return and he's been out to prove who the real #1 is. He's absolutely done that today.

The Redmen TV @TheRedmenTV FULL TIME: MAN UNITED 0-5 LIVERPOOL!SUPER-SALAH-SLAYS-UNITED-OLE-IS-ATROCIOUS! FULL TIME: MAN UNITED 0-5 LIVERPOOL!SUPER-SALAH-SLAYS-UNITED-OLE-IS-ATROCIOUS!

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Liverpool fans' chanting 'Ole's at the wheel' 😂😂 Liverpool fans' chanting 'Ole's at the wheel' 😂😂

VUJ @DavidVujanic This football game cured Covid This football game cured Covid

B/R Football @brfootball Down 5-0 to Liverpool at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba sent off 15 minutes after coming on. Manchester United fans today: Down 5-0 to Liverpool at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba sent off 15 minutes after coming on. Manchester United fans today: https://t.co/M5fIKPrFZF

mx @MessiMX30i Ronaldo is RATTLED 🤣🤣🤣🤣 How is that not a red? Ronaldo is RATTLED 🤣🤣🤣🤣 How is that not a red? https://t.co/tvABgkaSye

Tommo @TomMcCluskey_ Man Utd fans, remember who recently became available for your impending vacant managerial position...? 😬 Man Utd fans, remember who recently became available for your impending vacant managerial position...? 😬 https://t.co/y1u9yB9Opa

Raghav Mittal @mittalrag Don’t think anyone can point out a single flaw with out performance tonight Don’t think anyone can point out a single flaw with out performance tonight

Also Read

Edited by Bhargav