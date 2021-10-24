×
Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah's hat-trick helps Liverpool batter Manchester United 5-0 in the Premier League

Liverpool humiliated Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Oct 24, 2021 11:39 PM IST
News

Liverpool battered rivals Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford to pile on the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota chipped in with a goal apiece to take Liverpool within one point of leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool were absolutely dominant in the first half, scoring four times. Naby Keita opened the scoring for the Reds just five minutes before Diogo Jota turned in a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold eight minutes later.

After that it was the Mohamed Salah show. The 29-year-old Egyptian scored three goals to completely silence Old Trafford. The first one was a close-range finish from the box following a delightful cross from Naby Keita. For his second, the Egyptian found himself in acres of space in the box to side-foot a ball from Diogo Jota.

Mohamed Salah's third goal, though, was the most special. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson found Salah with an inch-perfect ball. The 29-year-old forward chipped Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea to complete his hat-trick.

Manchester United's game went from bad to worse when Paul Pogba, who started the game on the bench, was sent off after being on the pitch for just 15 minutes.

Liverpool pile more misery on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Liverpool's ruthless performance at Old Trafford has piled more misery on Manchester United and their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Many fans on Twitter have speculated that this could be the final nail in the coffin for the former Cardiff City manager.

United went into their game against Liverpool in a poor run of form, picking up just one point in their last three Premier League games. This winless run included defeats to Aston Villa and Leicester City.

However, the defeat to Liverpool will hurt Manchester United the most. The Red Devils are now seventh in the table, behind the likes of Brighton, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now eight points behind league leaders Chelsea.

In the wake of a quite unbelievable game at Old Trafford, both sets of fans took to Twitter to express mixed emotions. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter following Manchester United's humiliating defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘. ✊🔴#MUNLIV https://t.co/Lv0MtFIp9M
⚽️⚽️⚽️
Goodbye Cristiano Ronaldo 👎🏻 & Welcome Mohamed Salah 💪🏻
😂😂😂
5 - Manchester United have suffered their heaviest ever defeat at home to Liverpool, whilst it's the first time they have lost to-nil by 5+ goals at home since February 1955 (5-0 v Man City). Erosion. https://t.co/ZeGo6Lm69M
It's official:The torch has been passed from Ronaldo and Messi to now MOHAMED SALAH
Only way that game could have been better would have been if Salah did the Ronaldo celebration after he bagged his hat trick
WHAT A BEAUTIFUL GAME! Give Mo whatever he wants! 5-0! Things we love to see! 😍 YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE ♥️
This is Mo Salah’s world and we’re all just living in it
Never ever doubt Jurgen Klopp
MO SALAH HAT TRICK!MOST IN FORM PLAYER IN THE WORLD 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/jB3V6bx6Vc
Mo Salah - the greatest winger in Premier League history. https://t.co/xb6EkVgLeK
3 – Mohamed Salah is the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford for over 18 years, since Ronaldo did so for Real Madrid back in April 2003 in the Champions League. Ballon. https://t.co/E9kOIRThgF
@Cristiano premier league player of the month October@MoSalah :#MANLIV @LFC @ManUtd #Arse https://t.co/hiOquivxvh
Mohamed Salah saw the circus around Ronaldo's return and he's been out to prove who the real #1 is. He's absolutely done that today.
Salah’s passing…..😍 https://t.co/Gtc5rFezqA
FULL TIME: MAN UNITED 0-5 LIVERPOOL!SUPER-SALAH-SLAYS-UNITED-OLE-IS-ATROCIOUS!
Look at the score. Drink it in. 😍 https://t.co/k1WbW237iV
Paul Pogba receives a red card.#MUFC | #MUNLIV
Liverpool fans' chanting 'Ole's at the wheel' 😂😂
This football game cured Covid
Down 5-0 to Liverpool at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba sent off 15 minutes after coming on. Manchester United fans today: https://t.co/M5fIKPrFZF
Ronaldo is RATTLED 🤣🤣🤣🤣 How is that not a red? https://t.co/tvABgkaSye
https://t.co/Y5Hh02y1tG
Ole returning to Norway first flight tomorrow #OleOut https://t.co/ROuJtjFors
@MoSalah just took @Cristiano's throne. Who is the king now? Our lad, the Egyptian guy.💪💪😂😂 #Liverpool https://t.co/g14QTuni2K
Man Utd fans, remember who recently became available for your impending vacant managerial position...? 😬 https://t.co/y1u9yB9Opa
Call Zidane @paulpogba @cristiano
Adore the fella….https://t.co/TWwiy1qvLO
Don’t think anyone can point out a single flaw with out performance tonight
How it started v how it's going #MUNLIV https://t.co/D863QVbEBQ
SPOTTED: Ferguson tweeting #OleOut
#MUNLIV https://t.co/HnsTPieqW7

Ibrahima Konate appreciation tweet.𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚, 𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚. 🔥 https://t.co/1cfyJbrmFA
If Carlsberg did away days…… #LFC https://t.co/Sgi5qv8Q13
