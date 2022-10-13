Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah scores fastest hat-trick in UEFA Champions League history in Liverpool's 7-1 rout of Rangers

Liverpool beat Rangers 7-1 in the UEFA Champions League on October 12, and Twitter has been sent into a frenzy.
Mohamed Salah was the star of the show, scoring a sensational six-minute hat-trick as the Reds blew the Scottish outfit away in the second half.
However, it was Rangers who took a surprise lead in the 16th minute, Scott Arfield firing past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker into the Brazilian's far corner.
The Merseysiders looked nervy at the back, perhaps the Ibrox noise was becoming too intimidating for the Premier League side.
Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent were a real threat for Rangers throughout the first half.
However, Roberto Firmino restored parity in the 23rd minute.
The Brazilian was unmarked to head home a vital equalizer which came as a sucker punch for the Scottish outfit.
The striker then grabbed his second of the evening in the 54th minute, slotting home Joe Gomez's delightful cross past Rangers shot-stopper Alan McGregor in the 54th minute.
The Brazilian was involved once again, playing an audacious pass to Darwin Nunez in the 66th minute.
The Uruguayan curled home a brilliant strike past the outstretched McGregor.
Mohamed Salah was introduced in the immediate aftermath of the goal and he got himself on the scoresheet in the 75th minute.
Harvey Elliott's ball for substitute Diogo Jota ricocheted off the Portuguese and into Salah's lap who placed home from a tight-angle.
The Egyptian then showed off his world-class ta in the 79th minute when quick trickery from the winger dumbfounded Rangers defenders before he fired past McGregor.
Salah wasn't done there as he took plenty of touches before placing another effort into the Rangers net in the 81st minute.
Elliott scored a goal that capped of a brilliant performance for the youngster in the 88th minute, although VAR took its time determining whether there was an offside in the build-up.
Jurgen Klopp's side ran riot in the second half and their performance was a replica of the exciting attacking outings they put out on so many occasions last season.
Here are some reactions from fans to a phenomenal second half of action from the Reds:
Liverpool fire back into form
It was a phenomenal second-half performance from Liverpool, with their attackers punishing a woeful Rangers backline.
The win takes the Reds onto nine points, three points behind leaders Napoli who beat Ajax 4-2 earlier on today.
Klopp wore a smile throughout the second half which has been a rare sight throughout the season so far.
Next up for Liverpool is the visit of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on October 16.