Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah scores fastest hat-trick in UEFA Champions League history in Liverpool's 7-1 rout of Rangers

Liverpool beat Rangers 7-1 in the UEFA Champions League on October 12, and Twitter has been sent into a frenzy.

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show, scoring a sensational six-minute hat-trick as the Reds blew the Scottish outfit away in the second half.

However, it was Rangers who took a surprise lead in the 16th minute, Scott Arfield firing past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker into the Brazilian's far corner.

The Merseysiders looked nervy at the back, perhaps the Ibrox noise was becoming too intimidating for the Premier League side.

Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent were a real threat for Rangers throughout the first half.

However, Roberto Firmino restored parity in the 23rd minute.

The Brazilian was unmarked to head home a vital equalizer which came as a sucker punch for the Scottish outfit.

The striker then grabbed his second of the evening in the 54th minute, slotting home Joe Gomez's delightful cross past Rangers shot-stopper Alan McGregor in the 54th minute.

The Brazilian was involved once again, playing an audacious pass to Darwin Nunez in the 66th minute.

The Uruguayan curled home a brilliant strike past the outstretched McGregor.

Mohamed Salah was introduced in the immediate aftermath of the goal and he got himself on the scoresheet in the 75th minute.

Harvey Elliott's ball for substitute Diogo Jota ricocheted off the Portuguese and into Salah's lap who placed home from a tight-angle.

The Egyptian then showed off his world-class ta in the 79th minute when quick trickery from the winger dumbfounded Rangers defenders before he fired past McGregor.

Salah wasn't done there as he took plenty of touches before placing another effort into the Rangers net in the 81st minute.

Elliott scored a goal that capped of a brilliant performance for the youngster in the 88th minute, although VAR took its time determining whether there was an offside in the build-up.

Jurgen Klopp's side ran riot in the second half and their performance was a replica of the exciting attacking outings they put out on so many occasions last season.

Here are some reactions from fans to a phenomenal second half of action from the Reds:

SPORTbible @sportbible Mo Salah when he heard everyone say he was finished Mo Salah when he heard everyone say he was finished https://t.co/WKAHeV2y9z

Samuel @SamueILFC Mo Salah has scored a 6 minute hattrick, your apologies should be as loud as your disrespects, never write off our king. Mo Salah has scored a 6 minute hattrick, your apologies should be as loud as your disrespects, never write off our king. 🇪🇬👑

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Mohamed Salah has now scored more goals [38] than any other player for a Premier League club in the history of the Champions League. A glorious hat trick. Mohamed Salah has now scored more goals [38] than any other player for a Premier League club in the history of the Champions League. A glorious hat trick.

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Lijnders watching Salah score a five minute hat-trick playing centrally. Lijnders watching Salah score a five minute hat-trick playing centrally. https://t.co/T1cG7yCk0B

R8 🚜🌾 @Nabyllionaire This Firmino season is the funniest thing ever it don't make any sense This Firmino season is the funniest thing ever it don't make any sense

Laurie @LFCLaurie I’m at a loss how Firmino has gone from looking finished in a great side to looking absolutely lethal in a side that’s terrible I’m at a loss how Firmino has gone from looking finished in a great side to looking absolutely lethal in a side that’s terrible 😭😭

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 12 - No player has assisted more UEFA Champions League goals for Liverpool than Roberto Firmino (12, level with Steven Gerrard and James Milner). Deft. 12 - No player has assisted more UEFA Champions League goals for Liverpool than Roberto Firmino (12, level with Steven Gerrard and James Milner). Deft.

Samuel @SamueILFC Firmino is literally carrying our team. 10 G/A in 12 games. Form is temporary, class is permanent when it comes to Bobby. Firmino is literally carrying our team. 10 G/A in 12 games. Form is temporary, class is permanent when it comes to Bobby. 🇧🇷

AMB @AMB19390 @btsportfootball Those apparent great rangers fans all going home @btsportfootball Those apparent great rangers fans all going home 😂

Harlem @s1order Nunez 2 goals in 2, the season starts now! Nunez 2 goals in 2, the season starts now! https://t.co/bMNSt3KUvm

John O Sullivan @Corballyred Elliott lot lot better second half in his natural position, he deserved that Elliott lot lot better second half in his natural position, he deserved that👍

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Bobby loves Liverpool and Liverpool loves Bobby. Bobby loves Liverpool and Liverpool loves Bobby. https://t.co/AxOBBT5qHY

Paddy Power @paddypower FULL-TIME: Rangers 1-7 Liverpool.



The lesson for today is that if you're on your worst run of form for almost a decade, just play a few games against Rangers. FULL-TIME: Rangers 1-7 Liverpool.The lesson for today is that if you're on your worst run of form for almost a decade, just play a few games against Rangers.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Liverpool’s season appears to have finally started. Liverpool’s season appears to have finally started.

Abdirahim Mohamud @AbdirahimMohamu

The system 433 is back

The system guy (Bobby)is back pressing and scoring.

Robbo is back with his looping crosses.

Thiago is back boosing the Midfield



City won't know what will hit them on Sunday. @LFC Salah is back scoringThe system 433 is backThe system guy (Bobby)is back pressing and scoring.Robbo is back with his looping crosses.Thiago is back boosing the MidfieldCity won't know what will hit them on Sunday. @LFC Salah is back scoringThe system 433 is backThe system guy (Bobby)is back pressing and scoring.Robbo is back with his looping crosses.Thiago is back boosing the Midfield City won't know what will hit them on Sunday.

KLOPPOUT @Paulo020806 Gomez and Konate outstanding game. Big game performance. We needed this as a ClubAndFans. @LFC Unbelievable game, started off slow but we got there in the end. Firmino is absolutely class, Darwin back to back goals he’s cooking, Salah with the quickest hatrick and Jota x3 assistsGomez and Konate outstanding game. Big game performance. We needed this as a ClubAndFans. @LFC Unbelievable game, started off slow but we got there in the end. Firmino is absolutely class, Darwin back to back goals he’s cooking, Salah with the quickest hatrick and Jota x3 assists 😋😋 Gomez and Konate outstanding game. Big game performance. We needed this as a ClubAndFans.

Liverpool fire back into form

Salah hit a sensational hat-trick

It was a phenomenal second-half performance from Liverpool, with their attackers punishing a woeful Rangers backline.

The win takes the Reds onto nine points, three points behind leaders Napoli who beat Ajax 4-2 earlier on today.

Klopp wore a smile throughout the second half which has been a rare sight throughout the season so far.

Next up for Liverpool is the visit of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on October 16.

