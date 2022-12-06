Twitter explodes as Morocco stun Spain on penalties to book place in 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

Fans on Twitter exploded as Morocco stunned Spain to head into the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, December 6.
Walid Regragui's side started the game on fire. The likes of Sofiane Boufale, Hakim Ziyech, and Achraf Hakimi created numerous problems for Luis Enrique's side. Hakimi's early free-kick went over the bar as Unai Simon watched closely.
Enrique's team kept the lion's share of possession in the first half, as was the case in the second half as well. La Roja raised their intensity in the second half, but failed to produce anything to show for their 77% possession.
Nico Williams came on as a substitute in the second half and his introduction injected some pace into the Spanish attack. However, the end product was still missing. They couldn't offer any big threat to the Moroccan goal.
Both teams couldn't be separated after the 90 minutes and the game headed into extra time. This was the second game to head into extra time in this World Cup as Croatia vs. Japan was previously decided on penalties.
After the culmination of the first 15 minutes of extra time, the game remained a stalemate. Azzedine Ounahi's close-range effort was well saved by Simon.
The second half of extra time continued with enthralling action.
Pablo Sarabia missed a gilt-edged opportunity at the end of the extra time as he only managed to hit the post in the dying minutes. The match then went to the penalty shootout.
Abdelhamid Sabiri stepped up to take the first spot kick for the Moroccans and converted in style, sending Simon the wrong way. Sarabia once again hit the post, this time from the spot.
Hakim Ziyech fired his shot straight down Simon's goal. Carlos Soler stepped up for La Roja and saw his effort saved by Yassine Bounou.
Simon saved the next penalty to give his country a glimmer of hope. Sergio Busquets' effort was also saved by Bounou. Achraf Hakimi scored the winning penalty via a panenka to send his country to the quarter-finals.
Morocco will play the winner of the Portugal vs. Switzerland in the quarter-finals after win against Spain
After their win against Spain, Walid Regragui's Morocco have booked their birth in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will play the winner of the Portugal vs. Switzerland game later tonight.
Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Achraf Hakimi, and others look to be in great form for Regragui's team heading into the last eight.
Notably, any opponent is yet to score against Morocco in this World Cup. They only blemish on their defensive record is an own goal by Nayef Aguerd in their 2-1 win over Canada.
