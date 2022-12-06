Twitter explodes as Morocco stun Spain on penalties to book place in 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

Fans on Twitter exploded as Morocco stunned Spain to head into the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, December 6.

Walid Regragui's side started the game on fire. The likes of Sofiane Boufale, Hakim Ziyech, and Achraf Hakimi created numerous problems for Luis Enrique's side. Hakimi's early free-kick went over the bar as Unai Simon watched closely.

Enrique's team kept the lion's share of possession in the first half, as was the case in the second half as well. La Roja raised their intensity in the second half, but failed to produce anything to show for their 77% possession.

Nico Williams came on as a substitute in the second half and his introduction injected some pace into the Spanish attack. However, the end product was still missing. They couldn't offer any big threat to the Moroccan goal.

Both teams couldn't be separated after the 90 minutes and the game headed into extra time. This was the second game to head into extra time in this World Cup as Croatia vs. Japan was previously decided on penalties.

After the culmination of the first 15 minutes of extra time, the game remained a stalemate. Azzedine Ounahi's close-range effort was well saved by Simon.

The second half of extra time continued with enthralling action.

Pablo Sarabia missed a gilt-edged opportunity at the end of the extra time as he only managed to hit the post in the dying minutes. The match then went to the penalty shootout.

Abdelhamid Sabiri stepped up to take the first spot kick for the Moroccans and converted in style, sending Simon the wrong way. Sarabia once again hit the post, this time from the spot.

Hakim Ziyech fired his shot straight down Simon's goal. Carlos Soler stepped up for La Roja and saw his effort saved by Yassine Bounou.

Simon saved the next penalty to give his country a glimmer of hope. Sergio Busquets' effort was also saved by Bounou. Achraf Hakimi scored the winning penalty via a panenka to send his country to the quarter-finals.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter during Spain vs. Morocco in the FIFA World Cup:

:D @D3besh ‍ amrabat and hakimi have been insane also throughout these 120mins amrabat and hakimi have been insane also throughout these 120mins 😵‍💫

Space Karen @obisingledigit Hakimi has been better than Cancelo in this tournament. Hakimi has been better than Cancelo in this tournament.

𝗩𝗶𝗻⁵ @rmcfvin Hakimi masterclass cannot go under the radar Hakimi masterclass cannot go under the radar

k. @thekayodeg Hakim Ziyech your whole country needs you. Hakim Ziyech your whole country needs you.

This shit deeper than rap🇦🇷 @Nabzldn I’ll put my house on Ziyech scoring a pen I’ll put my house on Ziyech scoring a pen

🦌 @WinterKims No surprise there to sub Nico Williams out. No surprise there to sub Nico Williams out.

KA The Graduate @ThePointGetter The GFA would tell Otto Addo at gunpoint to bench Nico Williams for Jordan Ayew btw The GFA would tell Otto Addo at gunpoint to bench Nico Williams for Jordan Ayew btw

Football World @RJFootballToday



#FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #MARESP Pablo Sarabia (Spain) fires a shot from close range, but he is somehow only able to hit the left post! Pablo Sarabia (Spain) fires a shot from close range, but he is somehow only able to hit the left post! #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #MARESP https://t.co/G1AzEQUuWz

⚡️⚡️⚡️ @Macroball There’s no coming back from conceding a last minute goal to Pablo Sarabia, the worst player of all time There’s no coming back from conceding a last minute goal to Pablo Sarabia, the worst player of all time

Ilorin Molière @lekisaki That Pablo Sarabia missed chance reminds me of Thierry Henry vs. Brazil in 2006.



Of course, the Frenchman buried his own. That Pablo Sarabia missed chance reminds me of Thierry Henry vs. Brazil in 2006.Of course, the Frenchman buried his own.

E🇦🇷 @synthesee Pablo Sarabia is missing his penalty, you heard it here first. Pablo Sarabia is missing his penalty, you heard it here first.

Elie Steinbock 🔮 @elie2222 Unai Simon so bad at penalties...



Well done Morocco Unai Simon so bad at penalties...Well done Morocco

capik @syafikazhar_ Unai Simon who? Unai Simon who?

🌶️🏎️ (🇵🇱) @KingPedri_ Tirando Busquets, Sarabia y Soler, me cago en mis putos muertoa Tirando Busquets, Sarabia y Soler, me cago en mis putos muertoa

B/R Football @brfootball MOROCCO KNOCK OUT SPAIN ON PENALTIES MOROCCO KNOCK OUT SPAIN ON PENALTIES 😱 https://t.co/wHt8LcXzun

ESPN FC @ESPNFC MOROCCO DEFEATS SPAIN ON PENALTIES TO ADVANCE TO THE QUARTERFINALS MOROCCO DEFEATS SPAIN ON PENALTIES TO ADVANCE TO THE QUARTERFINALS 🇲🇦😱 https://t.co/V2G0Zxw54V

ESPN @espn SPAIN FALL TO MOROCCO IN PENALTIES AND ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP SPAIN FALL TO MOROCCO IN PENALTIES AND ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP‼️ https://t.co/Oq3iDqoLdZ

Usher Komugisha @UsherKomugisha to eliminate Spain and send them out of the World Cup.



What a story! 🏾 🏾 🏾 Yassine Bounou - the best goalkeeper in La Liga last season puts up a heroic performance for Moroccoto eliminate Spainand send them out of the World Cup.What a story! Yassine Bounou - the best goalkeeper in La Liga last season puts up a heroic performance for Morocco 🇲🇦 to eliminate Spain 🇪🇸 and send them out of the World Cup. What a story! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/r59wajlrMx

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad



Morocco:

Spain:



MOROCCO HAVE REACHED THE WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINALS! HAKIMI SCORES!Morocco:Spain:MOROCCO HAVE REACHED THE WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINALS! HAKIMI SCORES! Morocco: ✅✅❌✅Spain: ❌❌❌MOROCCO HAVE REACHED THE WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINALS! https://t.co/ZDm9upbObP

Usher Komugisha @UsherKomugisha have DONE it!



Beaten Spain to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time ever and the first African side to come this far since Ghana did in 2010 in South Africa. Moroccohave DONE it!Beaten Spain to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time ever and the first African side to come this far since Ghanadid in 2010 in South Africa. Morocco 🇲🇦 have DONE it! 🚀 Beaten Spain to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time ever and the first African side to come this far since Ghana 🇬🇭 did in 2010 in South Africa. https://t.co/R81IvnTD7i

John Muller @johnspacemuller Spain completing 100% of their passes to Morocco’s goalkeeper Spain completing 100% of their passes to Morocco’s goalkeeper

The Spectator Index @spectatorindex BREAKING: Morocco beat Spain on penalties to go to the quarter-finals of the World Cup BREAKING: Morocco beat Spain on penalties to go to the quarter-finals of the World Cup

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



Only the fourth African nation in World Cup history to reach the quarterfinals. MOROCCO SHOCK SPAINOnly the fourth African nation in World Cup history to reach the quarterfinals. MOROCCO SHOCK SPAIN 🇲🇦Only the fourth African nation in World Cup history to reach the quarterfinals. 💪 https://t.co/GuuGT7KGYu

Trey @UTDTrey I love a good underdog story, I’m Morocco for the rest of the tournament I love a good underdog story, I’m Morocco for the rest of the tournament

Morocco will play the winner of the Portugal vs. Switzerland in the quarter-finals after win against Spain

Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

After their win against Spain, Walid Regragui's Morocco have booked their birth in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will play the winner of the Portugal vs. Switzerland game later tonight.

Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Achraf Hakimi, and others look to be in great form for Regragui's team heading into the last eight.

Notably, any opponent is yet to score against Morocco in this World Cup. They only blemish on their defensive record is an own goal by Nayef Aguerd in their 2-1 win over Canada.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes