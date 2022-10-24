Twitter explodes as Ousmane Dembele secures a hat-trick of assists in Barcelona's 4-0 victory over Athletic Club

Barcelona continued their renewed efforts in the chase for the La Liga crown as they beat Athletic Club 4-0 on Sunday (October 23) at the Camp Nou, scoring three goals in the first half. Football fans on Twitter went into meltdown as the Blaugrana secured their second crucial victory on the trot after beating Villarreal 3-0 last time around.

Things started off problematically for Athletic Bilbao as they quickly slumped to Barcelona's threatening attack. Within 10 minutes, the hosts had already showcased signs of things to come, as Bilbao's defense failed to deal with a chip into Gavi from Ousmane Dembele.

The first goal came only two minutes later, as the Basque outfit seemed to have no hopes of defending an onslaught from the Blaugrana at Camp Nou. It was Dembele, once again, who brought smiles to the faces of the Blaugranes as Robert Lewandowski turned provider for the winger.

The Frenchman powered his effort at goal after cutting inside from the right, but the curling shot was parried away by Unai Simon. Lewandowski picked up on the loose ball and scooped it back for Dembele to rise for a towering header and finish in style.

In the 18th minute, Barcelona doubled their lead, this time with Sergi Roberto. The full-back took off on a marauding run through the final third, playing a one-two with Dembele to confuse the Basque defenders. Their plans worked and their efforts came to fruition as Dembele's return pass landed perfectly for the right-back to finish. A deflection certainly played a part in wrong-footing the goalkeeper, but Sergi Roberto got his name on the scoresheet nonetheless.

Four minutes later, Barcelona scored their third goal of the night. Dembele bagged his second assist in two minutes as Athletic Club found it impossible to stop the forward from tearing up their defensive positions.

The goal went to Lewandowski, who had guided Dembele to the opening goal of the game. Dembele slunk past his marker, got near the box, and squared it on for Lewandowski, who seldom misses from close-range.

Athletic Club submit meekly as Barcelona inflict defeat

The second half started off with the Blaugrana hitting the post, following poor distribution from the Bilbao goalkeeper, but they did not rest on their oars. Barcelona continued to seek out chance after chance, with Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Ferran Torres getting close.

Torres eventually scored the fourth and final goal of the game, also marking a hat-trick of assists for Ousmane Dembele, who was simply unplayable for Athletic. Notably, the visitors did secure a massive chance near injury time, but Barcelona's defense ensured they got the ball off the line, marking their second consecutive clean sheet.

Barca have now scored seven goals and conceded none in two games since their 3-1 defeat in El Clasico.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Barca's strong win against Athletic Club:

total Barça @totalBarca On Sunday, October 23, Xavi's FC Barcelona destroyed Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Club.



4-0 On Sunday, October 23, Xavi's FC Barcelona destroyed Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Club.4-0

Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 @obrempong__ Barcelona are back in form, they have no excuse now if they lose against angry Bayern Munich Barcelona are back in form, they have no excuse now if they lose against angry Bayern Munich

Edmund 💉||Watch Football & Get Paid @EdmundOris It should be noted that this is Dembele’s first season at Barcelona without any injuries.



He can get better if he stays fit. It should be noted that this is Dembele’s first season at Barcelona without any injuries.He can get better if he stays fit.

total Barça @totalBarca Hard to argue against Dembele as our MOTM.



But both Balde and Frenkie were standouts tonight. Hard to argue against Dembele as our MOTM.But both Balde and Frenkie were standouts tonight. https://t.co/s7MFK9oBgM

ESPN+ @ESPNPlus



What a performance Ousmane Dembele is the first Barcelona player with 3 assists and a goal in a LaLiga game since Luis Suarez in 2019.What a performance Ousmane Dembele is the first Barcelona player with 3 assists and a goal in a LaLiga game since Luis Suarez in 2019.What a performance 👏 https://t.co/YX5xPefyxV

GOAL @goal A hat-trick of assists for Ousmane Dembele 🪄 A hat-trick of assists for Ousmane Dembele 🪄 https://t.co/jAOuHomqZA

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne Today de3 Xavi dropped a Tactical masterclass. Then Valverde sef conf



Xavi also Downloaded football Sense for Dembele.

Bring Bayern Today de3 Xavi dropped a Tactical masterclass. Then Valverde sef confXavi also Downloaded football Sense for Dembele.Bring Bayern

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay



He's just unpredictable If Dembele decides to be CONSISTENT, it's all over for y'all.He's just unpredictable If Dembele decides to be CONSISTENT, it's all over for y'all.He's just unpredictable 😭

LORD-NOSE @lordnose6 Dembele Today



One goal three Assists



Better than vin junior Dembele Today One goal three Assists Better than vin junior

Andy Blaq @FCB_blaq 🤝 Dembele is undoubtedly the best right wing in the world accept it or not. Dembele is undoubtedly the best right wing in the world accept it or not. 🔥💯🤝

total Barça @totalBarca Ovation for Dembele Ovation for Dembele

Madrid Fan @cristiano_peak Mbappe’s consistency puts him above Dembele but Dembele in form is 100x scarier than Mbappe. Mbappe’s consistency puts him above Dembele but Dembele in form is 100x scarier than Mbappe.

Engr_Ola🥷🏿🤴 @KingOlaszn that’s 3 assists and a goal already lol Bar Lewandowski, Dembele is the most important attacker at Barça but y’all make it look like he’s the worstthat’s 3 assists and a goal already lol Bar Lewandowski, Dembele is the most important attacker at Barça but y’all make it look like he’s the worst 😂 that’s 3 assists and a goal already lol

Edmund 💉||Watch Football & Get Paid @EdmundOris Dembele, we just need this kind of performances consistently.



Do it this week, do it next week, do it until May.



Is that too much to ask? Dembele, we just need this kind of performances consistently. Do it this week, do it next week, do it until May.Is that too much to ask?

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay Ousmane Dembele MASTERCLASS!



ONE GOAL, THREE ASSISTS! Ousmane Dembele MASTERCLASS!ONE GOAL, THREE ASSISTS!

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes Dembele was officially named MVP of the game. #fcblive Dembele was officially named MVP of the game. #fcblive 🇫🇷💫

OptaJose @OptaJose has been directly involved in four goals in a single game for Barcelona for the first time in all competitions (165 games). Stellar. 4 - With a goal and three assists, Ousmane Dembélehas been directly involved in four goals in a single game for Barcelona for the first time in all competitions (165 games). Stellar. 4 - With a goal and three assists, Ousmane Dembéle 🇫🇷 has been directly involved in four goals in a single game for Barcelona for the first time in all competitions (165 games). Stellar. https://t.co/aY1qAN7ZJn

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne Frenkie De Jong

Kounde

Balde

Ter Stegen

Lewandowski



These 5 must play every game when Fit to be honest Frenkie De JongKoundeBalde Ter Stegen Lewandowski These 5 must play every game when Fit to be honest

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz | Baldé vs Athletic.



• 77 Touches.

• 53/59 Passes.

• 3/4 Long Balls.

• 2 Chances Created.

• 2 Dribbles.

• 1 Tackle.

• 3 Clearances.

• 9 Ball Recoveries.

• 6/6 Ground Duels Won.

• 2 Fouls Won.

• 0 Fouls Committed.

• 0 Times Dispossessed.

• 0 Times Dribbled Past. | Baldé vs Athletic.• 77 Touches.• 53/59 Passes.• 3/4 Long Balls.• 2 Chances Created.• 2 Dribbles.• 1 Tackle.• 3 Clearances.• 9 Ball Recoveries.• 6/6 Ground Duels Won.• 2 Fouls Won.• 0 Fouls Committed.• 0 Times Dispossessed.• 0 Times Dribbled Past. 📊| Baldé vs Athletic.• 77 Touches.• 53/59 Passes.• 3/4 Long Balls.• 2 Chances Created.• 2 Dribbles.• 1 Tackle.• 3 Clearances.• 9 Ball Recoveries.• 6/6 Ground Duels Won.• 2 Fouls Won.• 0 Fouls Committed.• 0 Times Dispossessed.• 0 Times Dribbled Past. https://t.co/oKRf2bZaVQ

infosfcb  @infosfcb | Alejandro Baldé was not dribbled past tonight – he won all of his 6 duels. | Alejandro Baldé was not dribbled past tonight – he won all of his 6 duels. 📊 | Alejandro Baldé was not dribbled past tonight – he won all of his 6 duels. https://t.co/Nid0vLb5EB

La Senyera @LaSenyera Balde was brilliant today. Jordi Alba was great on Thursday. Great to see some good competition in the squad. Balde was brilliant today. Jordi Alba was great on Thursday. Great to see some good competition in the squad. 🔝 https://t.co/L6HacG1ALp

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris 9 clean sheet in 11 games. Ter Stegen Redemption season 9 clean sheet in 11 games. Ter Stegen Redemption season😅😅 https://t.co/6LJSDWp9GD

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz [89'] ter Stegen gifts Athletic a massive chance but they have two shots cleared off the line by Busquets and then García. [89'] ter Stegen gifts Athletic a massive chance but they have two shots cleared off the line by Busquets and then García.

Barcelona will face a tough test next as they take on Bayern Munich at home in the UEFA Champions League on October 26. Anything less than a win will see them drop down into the UEFA Europa League for the second consecutive season.

Poll : 0 votes