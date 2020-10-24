Twitter explodes as Real Madrid beat Barcelona in entertaining El Clasico

Barcelona and Real Madrid met for the first El Clasico of the season at the Camp Nou. In what was a tightly-contested encounter, Real Madrid recorded a fantastic 3-1 victory against Barcelona at the home of the Catalan giants, as Ronald Koeman's side were condemned to their second successive La Liga defeat.

Fede Valverde opened the scoring for Real Madrid, as he made a late run into the Barcelona box and finished emphatically to give his side the lead at the Camp Nou. However, moments later, Barcelona equalized through none other than Ansu Fati, who became the youngest goalscorer in El Clasico history with his goal.

The first half saw Lionel Messi weave his magic, as the Barcelona captain was denied by a smart stop from Thibaut Courtois. Both sides had their moments and went into the interval with the scores level, as the first half lived up to its billings.

In the second half, Real Madrid were awarded a penalty after consultation with VAR, as Clement Lenglet was adjudged to have committed a foul inside the area. Sergio Ramos stepped up and scored from the spot once again, as he gave Real Madrid the lead against arch-rivals Barcelona at the home of the Catalans.

Luka Modric came on as a second-half substitute and sealed the deal for Real Madrid, as he put the final nail in the Barcelona coffin with a well-taken goal late in the game.

Zinedine Zidane's side were under pressure, but they produced a stunning showing away from home to get a sensational victory against Barcelona.

Here are the best tweets from one of the most entertaining games between Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent seasons.

Fede Valverde broke the deadlock for Real Madrid

Federico Valverde's first half vs. Barcelona was absolutely brilliant. It was the perfect box-to-box midfield performance. From his goal to his dirty work to neutralize Barca's attacking threat, Fede did it all.



Keep it up, El Pajarito! 👏 pic.twitter.com/AuBOJhAeGL — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) October 24, 2020

An appreciation tweet for Fede Valverde. Putting all his efforts in. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/iDbHk6BD5Z — Mahnoor. (@themadridiista) October 24, 2020

Here's an appreciation tweet for Fede Valverde. ❤️💀 pic.twitter.com/0F0zOZ13BU — betty (@madridista_sid) October 24, 2020

Fede Valverde is such a gangster! A proper player who was everywhere, and he has such football intelligence; the interceptions, the positioning, the tackling technique, the way he strikes the ball, inside and outside of the boot passes. He’s got it all, I love him. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) October 24, 2020

King Benzema stepping up against Barcelona while sleeping against Minnows. What an Assist for Valverde Goal!! pic.twitter.com/mFHjthMeUw — Ashish (@RMadridEngineer) October 24, 2020

Ansu Fati created history once again...

—Barcelona's youngest scorer

—Spain's youngest scorer

—Youngest player to score and assist in a La Liga game

—Barcelona's youngest UCL player

—Youngest Champions League scorer

—Youngest #ElClasico scorer



Ansu Fati, did we miss anything!? 😅 pic.twitter.com/HPKGffDB1F — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 24, 2020

🔥 17 years, 359 days.



💙⚽️❤️ @ANSUFATI becomes the YOUNGEST PLAYER to score in #ElClasico in the 21st century!#LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/vDqt31UE5J — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) October 24, 2020

Ansu Fati has scored 13 goals from just 5.71 expected goals in his Barcelona career, a 228% over-performance in finishing.



Starboy. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/gP3UhaK3xM — James. (@afcjxmes) October 24, 2020

Ansu Fati is now the youngest goalscorer in:



Spain's history ✅

El Clasico history ✅

Barcelona's La Liga history ✅

Champions League history ✅ pic.twitter.com/g3mKKOnoZa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 24, 2020

Ansu Fati.



The youngest goal-scorer in the history of El Clasico.



🤩 pic.twitter.com/whUeN3raJR — Goal (@goal) October 24, 2020

Ansu Fati the youngest goalscorer ever in.... everything — Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) October 24, 2020

Ansu Fati is looking good and very promising but please don't start Greenwood comparisons, we are on another level pic.twitter.com/7DEEB2fLJU — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 24, 2020

Leo Messi had to be involved. Of course...

That ball over the top by Messi to Alba was great. Alba to Fati and he scores to draw Barcelona level and great start in attack for Barcelona. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 24, 2020

MESSI > ALBA > FATI > GOAAALLLL



WHAT A MAGNIFICENT PASS FROM MESSI OVER THE TOP🔥🔥🔥 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) October 24, 2020

Messi-Alba has been inevitable for like 6 yrs now — A1 (@A1ZH4RY) October 24, 2020

Barca reply immediately and it’s the usual connection — Messi -> Alba.



Squares to Ansu who scores calmly as you’d expect. Youngest goal scorer in Clasico history as Ansu is becoming a star in front of our eyes. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) October 24, 2020

Sergio Ramos from the spot.... again!

Real Madrid have been handled heavy losses without Sergio Ramos in Europe, leadership is underrated by many football fans. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 24, 2020

Sergio Ramos winning a penalty so that he can score it himself. Class! pic.twitter.com/ZLCpJpx9gQ — Ayah (@AyahMicheal) October 24, 2020

Sergio Ramos isn’t a better centre back than Pique, but he’s a better leader. Barcelona haven’t had one since Puyol left and that makes all the difference. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 24, 2020

After a VAR review, it was decided that Clement Lenglet had brought down Sergio Ramos inside the box 🎥



Penalty? 🤔#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/GWwQCCA3oZ — Goal (@goal) October 24, 2020

Sergio Ramos has scored 10 La Liga goals in 2020.



That's the first time he's reached double figures in one year.



El Clasico live 👉 https://t.co/kXy9UEXbBo #bbceurofooty pic.twitter.com/cuPU0bHrW3 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 24, 2020

‘Sergio Ramos is an overrated defender’ is one of the biggest myths in football. — TC. (@totalcristiano) October 24, 2020

Sergio Ramos, greatest CB of all time. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 24, 2020

Sergio Ramos' penalties in LaLiga since 2018-19:



⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️



Unlucky for some. #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/LLN24SFbeb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2020

Sergio Ramos has scored more La Liga goals than Figo, Xavi and Zidane.



Not bad for a defender! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rX960HpqFH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 24, 2020

Toni Kroos stepped up on Clasico day!

Toni Kroos in the opening 45 minutes against Barcelona:



◉ Most touches (50)

◉ Most successful passes (38)

◉ Most passes in opp.half (25)

◉ Most chances created (3)

◉ =Most fouls won (2)

◉ =Most tackles (2)



Running the midfield. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/AY3Vsbs35h — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2020

VAR takes center stage again...

If Ramos would have fallen down one second earlier that’s a nailed on penalty. But yeah consider it as a karma for all the penalties that were never given for us in recent years — PP (@BIancocapitan) October 24, 2020

Benzema walked so his teammates can run. Make no mistake about it, Karim is essential to this team. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 24, 2020

Messi can make fouls without them being fouls. Dios. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 24, 2020

Carvajal injured, Odriozola injured, Nacho injured. It’s almost like the footballing gods want Lucas Vázquez to play. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 24, 2020

Luka Modric seals the deal in style!

Luka Modric doing at 35 what a lot of players can’t do in their prime. Twist it all you want, but he belongs in the highest tier of midfielders of all time. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 24, 2020

Modric finishing with outside of his boot, embarrassing Barcelona. — A. (@KaizerT8__) October 24, 2020

Modric nets for 3-1.



Luka sent Neto to Brazil and back in a smooth movement.



Game's done. #ElClasico — Gary #StopTheStigma (@garyalsmith) October 24, 2020

Luka Modrić played with Neto there like a play toy. That's for ruining Vázquez assists btw. — Allu (@GreatWhite_9) October 24, 2020

That's such a weird goal, but also so very typically Modric — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) October 24, 2020

GOAL!



Luka Modric wraps up El Clasico with a cracking finish.



Barcelona 1-3 Luka Modric



LIVE 👉 https://t.co/XuRN4Okc40 #bbceurofooty pic.twitter.com/5XMWmICoqo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 24, 2020