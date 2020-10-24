Twitter explodes as Real Madrid beat Barcelona in entertaining El Clasico

Barcelona and Real Madrid met for the first El Clasico of the season at the Camp Nou. In what was a tightly-contested encounter, Real Madrid recorded a fantastic 3-1 victory against Barcelona at the home of the Catalan giants, as Ronald Koeman's side were condemned to their second successive La Liga defeat.
Fede Valverde opened the scoring for Real Madrid, as he made a late run into the Barcelona box and finished emphatically to give his side the lead at the Camp Nou. However, moments later, Barcelona equalized through none other than Ansu Fati, who became the youngest goalscorer in El Clasico history with his goal.
The first half saw Lionel Messi weave his magic, as the Barcelona captain was denied by a smart stop from Thibaut Courtois. Both sides had their moments and went into the interval with the scores level, as the first half lived up to its billings.
In the second half, Real Madrid were awarded a penalty after consultation with VAR, as Clement Lenglet was adjudged to have committed a foul inside the area. Sergio Ramos stepped up and scored from the spot once again, as he gave Real Madrid the lead against arch-rivals Barcelona at the home of the Catalans.
Luka Modric came on as a second-half substitute and sealed the deal for Real Madrid, as he put the final nail in the Barcelona coffin with a well-taken goal late in the game.
Zinedine Zidane's side were under pressure, but they produced a stunning showing away from home to get a sensational victory against Barcelona.
Here are the best tweets from one of the most entertaining games between Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent seasons.