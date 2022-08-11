Twitter explodes as Real Madrid beat Frankfurt 2-0 to win UEFA Super Cup

Create
Twitter explodes as Madrid beat Frankfurt 2-0 to win UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday (August 10) will make this Carlo Ancelotti's fourth UEFA Super Cup trophy of his career. The manager achieved the brilliant record thanks to an opening goal from David Alaba, before Karim Benzema finished with a trademark shot in the second half.

The German outfit saw some early first-half chances to enter the Spanish side's half, but struggled to seek out any attacking inroads. A notable chance came on the counter-attack after a strong press from Frankfurt, as Daichi Kamada received a brilliant through-pass in the final third. However, the Japanese midfielder was unable to make it count as Thibaut Courtois made the save.

Another key opportunity came, but this time, for the Madridistas. Another counter-attacking situation saw Vinicius Junior curl the ball beyond Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, but Evan Ndicka made a goal-line clearance.

Overall, Real Madrid had good reason to be a bit unhappy with much of their first-half display. By the 30-minute mark, they had fewer shots and chances than their German counterparts, even with the lion's share of possession. However, Madrid remained unrelentless and eventually scored the opening goal of the game.

Eintracht were caught napping during a corner routine, which saw Casemiro head the ball to David Alaba who was free in the six-yard box to score in the 37th minute. The German side tried to play with more urgency after going under, but the Madridistas did not let them. More chances came for both sides, but Eintracht were unable to garner a good opportunity before the first half ended.

Real Madrid added another goal to secure the win against Eintracht Frankfurt

The second half continued with a rather similar display as Madrid continued to seek options in the final third, but could do so with little urgency. Frankfurt decided to defend deeper, using their five-man defense to keep their opponents patiently waiting for an opening.

A few openings did come early on for Real Madrid, with Vinicius taking yet another shot at Trapp, but the goalkeeper was able to parry the ball. For the Bundesliga side, however, the openings were rather numbered, as a more potent Madrid defense held down the forte better than they did in the first half.

Ansgar Knauff did have a wonderful solo run through the Madrid players, but it was Courtois who kept the ball out. Madrid responded soon after by scoring their second goal of the game in the 65th minute, thanks to a brilliant run from Vinicius and quick footing from Benzema.

A well-timed run from Vinicius saw the attacker pick up on a well-threaded pass down the left flank. The Brazilian laid it in for Benzema, who took a one-time shot that went through Trapp and into the goal.

Real Madrid fans are understandably pleased with the results, and Twitter exploded after the Madridistas added their first trophy of the season. Here is a selection of tweets about the game:

See successful football nau😩#RMASGE
@havehopehut It wouldn’t be fair for Europe. Good thing Mbappe didn’t joined that Real Madrid team because good luck stopping Vinicius and Mbappe
Broooooooo Casemiro is bursting my head😭😭😭😭❤️
You're now looking at Real Madrid's second highest goalscorer of all time! 📈1. 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo - 4502. 🇫🇷 Karim Benzema - 324 ⬆️3. 🇪🇸 Raul - 323#SuperCup https://t.co/hcSssdvBhB
Strange that. Twitter tells me footballers expire at 30 yet I've just watched the 34 year old Benzema turn up yet again for Real Madrid in a final? 💀 Hope this helps
Karim Benzema becomes the all time 2nd highest goalscorer for Real Madrid. Only the highest goalscorer ever has more than him for Madrid, to put Karim’s incredible stat in context. Ballon D’Or here we come.
You're looking at Real Madrid's greatest ever goalscorers 🤩 https://t.co/sjslOPWxbb
The King @Benzema 👑 https://t.co/MKN667Rltw
Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals for Real Madrid than this manKarim Benzema 👏👏 https://t.co/O65fFqgrpO
Real Madrid to win the LaLiga again this season 🤫🤭
Real Madrid's 2nd all time top scorer.Karim Benzema. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/9xNrWRmvMQ
Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals(450) than Karim benzema(324) in club history.😯 https://t.co/0KuMQc19UX
We have a very BIG BENZ ♥️#HalaMadrid #UEFASupercup https://t.co/qXC5XfQsRd
Just hand Benzema the Balon d’Or already
Karim Benzema is the best player in the world. 🔥
Currently the best Ballon d'Or candidate 🙌 Mabhiza 💯🔥 twitter.com/mizar/status/1…
Apart from Karim Benzema no other player deserve the Ballon D’or… he should be ranked 1st, 2nd and 3rd.
Real Madrid is insane
usually i wait for the final whistle but i don’t believe they will pull of 2 goals in 1 1/2 minutes so HALA MADRID🏆CHANPIONS AGAIN https://t.co/Ei0BEQgUhX
Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 (324) has now scored more goals for Real Madrid than Raul 🇪🇸 (323)! #RM #UEFASupercupCristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 is the only player in the club's history with more (450). https://t.co/GxP5vtDiTJ
If Ronaldo had never joined Real Madrid, Benzema would've won atleast 2 Ballon d'ors by now. He sacrificed a lot for CR7 https://t.co/oERc4wdM20
Currently the best center forward of the world - @Benzema.Not only the goals he scores are impressive. For me, it’s exceptional how intelligent he is moving off the ball. No doubt he will win the Ballon d‘Or 2022! 👏🏼#SuperCup
The final whistle goes. Defeat for Eintracht, but we can be proud ❤⏹ 90' | #RMASGE 2-0 | #SGE https://t.co/XfrTS0CBSY
FT: Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt🏆 Another trophy for the La Liga side! 👏 A 24th trophy of Carlo Ancelotti's managerial career. ⚽️ A memorable evening for Karim Benzema too, who moves into second in the club's all-time top scorer's list. #BBCFootball https://t.co/sh1Rl2uH3T
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆WE ARE #CHAMPION5!#SuperCup https://t.co/YlfCIplNXG
Frankfurt did their best, but Real Madrid are the winners.#RMASGE #SuperCup https://t.co/Urrb7b48X7

Real Madrid kick off their La Liga season against Almeria on Sunday, August 14.

