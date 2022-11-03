Twitter explodes as Real Madrid finish UCL group stages with commanding 5-1 rout of Celtic

Twitter exploded as Real Madrid absolutely hammered Celtic in their final group game of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 2.
Carlo Ancelotti's team were in firm control of the game throughout the contest. Luka Modric opened the scoring for Los Blancos as he converted from the spot before Rodrygo scored the second. The Brazilian also scored from the penalty spot.
Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr. scored in the 51st and 61st minutes, respectively, before Federico Valverde scored a world-class goal from outside the box to complete his side's commanding route.
Ancelotti's side secured their status as the winners of Group F with a win at the Santiago Bernabeu. They finish the group stages with 13 points on the board from six games.
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said he and Luka Modric had to adapt when Casemiro left
Many were surprised during the summer when Casemiro left Real Madrid to join Manchester United. Toni Kroos has now revealed that he and Modric had to adapt after their long-time partner in the middle of the park left.
While speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Celtic, the German said (via realmadrid.com):
“I don’t know if I’m at my peak, because in the last eight years I’ve had a lot of good moments. This is quite a good moment and I’m feeling good. I try to adapt to what the team needs.
"When a player like Casemiro leaves, after everything he’s given, and new players join who play differently, players like me and Luka have to adapt."
Kroos further added:
“In some games, especially the big ones, perhaps you have to defend a bit more. There hasn’t been a big change in terms of my statistics with the ball. I always try to help the team by playing deeper to get the ball up to the final third as quickly as possible. I try to play like that, but perhaps I have improved in terms of my defending this season”.
Kroos has already won five Champions League trophies with Los Blancos. When quizzed about how it would feel to win a sixth, he said:
“That wouldn’t be bad at all. I can count up to six, so it wouldn’t be a problem. It’s the same every year – we want to win every competition we play in. It’s a new season with a very good team."
The German international has been a stalwart for Real Madrid and will hope to carry forward the momentum as the side look forward to winning the Champions League.