Twitter explodes as Real Madrid go top of La Liga with 3-1 win against Barcelona in El Clasico

The first El Clasico clash of the season saw Real Madrid hand Barcelona a 3-1 beating at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, driving the Madridistas to the top of La Liga on Sunday, October 16.

Notably, the first big chance of the game went to Raphinha, whose decent effort from just outside the area was held by Lunin. Another major opportunity went to Robert Lewandowski, whose linkup with Ousmane Dembele saw the ball go just wide after deflecting off David Alaba.

The Barca attack looked convincing and might have given the Blaugranes some hope about things to come. However, they couldn't have been further from the truth as the Madridistas soon took charge.

12 minutes into the game, it was Real Madrid who struck first, thanks to a poacher's effort from Karim Benzema. Against the run of play, the hosts marauded into the middle third before Toni Kroos discharged a through-pass for Vinicius Jr to run into. The forward placed his effort brilliantly, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen parried it back into play, where Benzema arrived to prod the ball home.

A shell-shocked Barcelona side overcame their surprise and went into attacking mode quickly, but were not clinical enough to secure the vital equalizer. Lewandowski had the ball on a platter across the face of goal, but the forward managed to put it over the bar. Dembele also had a chance to level the score but placed his header over the bar as well.

The Madridistas took advantage of their visitors' poor clinical approach to the game to deal them another blow. This time, it was Federico Valcerde who blasted the ball into the back of the net to cement Real's dominance and scatter Barca's control of the game. Ferland Mendy and Vinicius Junior linked up brilliantly on their flank before the fullback released the ball for Valverde to power past Ter Stegen.

While Barcelona had more possession and shots at goal, their opponents were the more clinical side and wasted no time in punishing them before half-time.

Real Madrid fail to secure a clean sheet against Barcelona

The Blaugrana eventually fought back for a late goal against the Madridistas, and it was thanks to quick thinking from Ferran Torres and Lewandowski. The former Bayern Munich forward flicked a brilliant ball onto Torres, and the former Manchester City attacker halved the lead with a clean shot into the far corner.

Before the late goal, Real Madrid notably had a great chance to secure the win in style. Benzema curled the ball into the bottom corner but it was chalked off for offside. They eventually had the chance to make do with a penalty caused by Eric Garcia, who tripped up Rodrygo. The forward placed his chance beyond Ter Stegen and put Barca further behind in injury time.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's El Clasico win against Barcelona:

PROUD UTD FAN ❤️❤️❤️ @Gentle_Aikens Lewandwoski is a fraud you can never compare him to Benzema my incoming Ballon D’or winner Lewandwoski is a fraud you can never compare him to Benzema my incoming Ballon D’or winner🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Nungua Lewandowski 🇬🇭👻 @Lewan_____ Supporting Barcelona is not an easy task at all. Just look at this. Every weekend I have to go through all these. Supporting Barcelona is not an easy task at all. Just look at this. Every weekend I have to go through all these. 😭😭😭😭

KOJO BANKZ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @KoJo_Bankz99 football gods are punishing Lewandowski for thinking he’s on the same level as Benzema.. football gods are punishing Lewandowski for thinking he’s on the same level as Benzema..

𝟗 @GreatWhiteNueve How many dives by Lewandowski in this game? Embarrassing. How many dives by Lewandowski in this game? Embarrassing.

ADOFO ASA @_adofoasa__

Finished player Lewandowski is diving now🤣Finished player Lewandowski is diving now🤣😂😂Finished player

Gina 🏆 @Serginaoo The difference between Benzema and Lewandowski in this Clásico is staggering. The difference between Benzema and Lewandowski in this Clásico is staggering. https://t.co/QE707rSb9X

Ele @EleModric We won El Clásico and Benzema will lift his Ballon D'Or tomorrow. We won El Clásico and Benzema will lift his Ballon D'Or tomorrow. https://t.co/PLTaIKQSBw

Luciano Scametti @Nigerianscamsss Benzema was offside but see how Vini Jr can look up, pick a pass and their players make runs, dragging defenders out of shape to create space so they can shoot/ pass.



Football is simple when you have technical AND smart footballers. Benzema was offside but see how Vini Jr can look up, pick a pass and their players make runs, dragging defenders out of shape to create space so they can shoot/ pass.Football is simple when you have technical AND smart footballers.

Rowland🤍 @Ghana_Ronaldo

Lewandowski is clear of him 🫡



#ElClasico Benzema is totally finished , how can u celebrate an offside goal like that ???Lewandowski is clear of him 🫡 Benzema is totally finished , how can u celebrate an offside goal like that ??? Lewandowski is clear of him 🫡🔥 #ElClasico

PROUD UTD FAN ❤️❤️❤️ @Gentle_Aikens Look at Benzema delivering in a very big game like a Midwife but Lewandwoski fraud more than Nana Agradaaa hurrr Look at Benzema delivering in a very big game like a Midwife but Lewandwoski fraud more than Nana Agradaaa hurrr😂😂😂😂😂

EFUA 🇬🇭❤ @Efua_ampofoa I love Benzema's beard I love Benzema's beard 😍🙈

ron haze. @rnxhaiz lewandowski highlights vs real madrid🥶| best striker in the world? lewandowski highlights vs real madrid🥶| best striker in the world? https://t.co/t2lHChDRQV

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng "Lewandowski has scored more goals than Real Madrid's front three"



"Raphinha scored Madrid in pre-season"



"Barcelona know how to beat Madrid." "Lewandowski has scored more goals than Real Madrid's front three""Raphinha scored Madrid in pre-season""Barcelona know how to beat Madrid." https://t.co/xXbe23B6D7

Sahyl. @SahilGfx Pocketed Lewandowski like it was nothing. What a performance it was by him! Our best defender and arguably the best defender itw rn. A true big game player. Never disappoints when it matters the most. EDER MILITAO, LADIES AND GENTLEMAN! Pocketed Lewandowski like it was nothing. What a performance it was by him! Our best defender and arguably the best defender itw rn. A true big game player. Never disappoints when it matters the most. EDER MILITAO, LADIES AND GENTLEMAN! 👑 https://t.co/fanSrhINVM

Unruly King 👑 @unrulyking00

Don’t stop cheating Barcelona 🥹 No penalty for Lewandowski but Rodrygo’s own was given nice nice nice …Don’t stop cheating Barcelona 🥹 No penalty for Lewandowski but Rodrygo’s own was given nice nice nice … Don’t stop cheating Barcelona 🥹❤️💙

Andy Blaq 🇬🇭 @kbblaq_ The hate on Barcelona is very real chale. From UCL down to laliga 🤦



They denied Lewandowski's own rewarded this. Hmm The hate on Barcelona is very real chale. From UCL down to laliga 🤦They denied Lewandowski's own rewarded this. Hmm

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ Very interested that we didn’t get any VAR check on Carvajal’s foul on Lewandowski. The ref couldn’t get to the screen quickly enough on Eric’s foul though. Very interested that we didn’t get any VAR check on Carvajal’s foul on Lewandowski. The ref couldn’t get to the screen quickly enough on Eric’s foul though.

Josip @JosipFCB93 Where was VAR on Lewandowski contact? Where was VAR on Lewandowski contact?

Noodle Vini @vini_ball Gavi had more fouls than passes completed??? Gavi had more fouls than passes completed???💀😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/sJUpA8hqmN

PICANTO SZN BABY @Odumodublvck_ PEDRI FRENKIE KESSIE. SIMPLE. ANYTHING OTHER THAN THIS WILL NEVER WORK. BUT NO. SPANISH PLAYER MUST DEY.



YOU HAD 3 DAYS TO THINK OF VINI AND YOU STILL PUT SERGI ROBERTO ON HIM. INSTEAD OF PLAYING ALBA AND BALDE.



ANSU FATI MUST BE STARTING.



DEMBELE MUST BE ON THE RIGHT. PEDRI FRENKIE KESSIE. SIMPLE. ANYTHING OTHER THAN THIS WILL NEVER WORK. BUT NO. SPANISH PLAYER MUST DEY. YOU HAD 3 DAYS TO THINK OF VINI AND YOU STILL PUT SERGI ROBERTO ON HIM. INSTEAD OF PLAYING ALBA AND BALDE. ANSU FATI MUST BE STARTING. DEMBELE MUST BE ON THE RIGHT.

NUNGUA @burnaculer If not for injures Vinicius Jnr won’t be on Ansu Fati’s level. What a play for Ferran Torres’s goal, comeback is on If not for injures Vinicius Jnr won’t be on Ansu Fati’s level. What a play for Ferran Torres’s goal, comeback is on

Andy Blaq 🇬🇭 @kbblaq_ 🤦 You will watch Neymar and Vinicius play and you will wonder if Raphinha is truly a Brazilian herr You will watch Neymar and Vinicius play and you will wonder if Raphinha is truly a Brazilian herr😂🤦

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Avacado @Avacado92201296 @NealGardner_ The difference between the sides is the coach. @NealGardner_ The difference between the sides is the coach. I really don’t think so, not today. Give Carlo Roberto & Busquets and give Xavi Vinicius & Tchouameni, you think the result would be any different? twitter.com/avacado9220129… I really don’t think so, not today. Give Carlo Roberto & Busquets and give Xavi Vinicius & Tchouameni, you think the result would be any different? twitter.com/avacado9220129…

Barcelona will lock horns with Villarreal in their next game on October 21, while Real Madrid play Elche on October 20.

