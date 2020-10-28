Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach locked horns at Borussia-Park on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League. In what was a captivating encounter from start to finish, Real Madrid were held to a shock 2-2 draw in Germany and are in serious danger of not making it through to the knockout stages.
Los Blancos succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday one and dropped points once again in their second European fixture of the 2020/21 campaign
Marcus Thuram broke the deadlock in the first half, as the young attacker latched onto a brilliant pass and finished emphatically from inside the penalty area. Real Madrid were taken aback by the finish from the Frenchman, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football.
Thuram then doubled Gladbach's lead in the second half, as Real Madrid fell flat once again in the Champions League. Karim Benzema pulled one back late for Los Blancos, as the Spanish giants threatened to get back into the game in the closing stages.
Casemiro completed the comeback for his side, as his late goal ensured that Real Madrid left Germany with one point.
Zinedine Zidane's side are in serious danger of crashing out in the group stages and have their work cut out for them to make it through to the knockout stages.
Here are the best tweets from an intriguing game at Borussia-Park.