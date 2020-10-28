Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach locked horns at Borussia-Park on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League. In what was a captivating encounter from start to finish, Real Madrid were held to a shock 2-2 draw in Germany and are in serious danger of not making it through to the knockout stages.

Los Blancos succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday one and dropped points once again in their second European fixture of the 2020/21 campaign

Marcus Thuram broke the deadlock in the first half, as the young attacker latched onto a brilliant pass and finished emphatically from inside the penalty area. Real Madrid were taken aback by the finish from the Frenchman, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football.

Thuram then doubled Gladbach's lead in the second half, as Real Madrid fell flat once again in the Champions League. Karim Benzema pulled one back late for Los Blancos, as the Spanish giants threatened to get back into the game in the closing stages.

Casemiro completed the comeback for his side, as his late goal ensured that Real Madrid left Germany with one point.

Zinedine Zidane's side are in serious danger of crashing out in the group stages and have their work cut out for them to make it through to the knockout stages.

Here are the best tweets from an intriguing game at Borussia-Park.

Thuram giving Real Madrid taste of Bundesliga.pic.twitter.com/2jGRWDNua9 — Holy Flick (@flickaholic) October 27, 2020

Wakanda Forever.



Marcus Thuram's celebration against Real Madrid ✨ pic.twitter.com/LTr3e7uoDA — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 27, 2020

Marcus Thuram has now scored as many Champions League goals as his dad Lilian (1).



Not being a defender helps. 😉 pic.twitter.com/bE6lt4UMSL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 27, 2020

Marcus Thuram vs Lucas Vazquez at RB highlights pic.twitter.com/GZlxOu6TWL — JK⚡️ (@JKBayern21) October 27, 2020

Gladbach 2-0



Marcus Thuram again

23 years old

French https://t.co/mJTgHy9Bjh — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) October 27, 2020

Marcus Thuram son of Lilian Thuram running riot against Real Madrid. Things we love to see. pic.twitter.com/n6ijuDrruH — Ezenwanyi Camp Nou❤💙 (@Jiji_Byte) October 27, 2020

👋 Marcus Thuram surpasses his father's #UCL career goal record in the space of one game, doubling Gladbach's lead over Real Madrid https://t.co/b65K1z2Msp pic.twitter.com/ULap1NZzk2 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 27, 2020

2 - Marcus Thuram 🇫🇷 has become the 2nd French player ever to score 2+ goals against Real Madrid in a European Cup / Champions League game, after Ludovic Giuly with Monaco in April 2004. Bleu.#BMGRMA pic.twitter.com/E2Z7XEuKYp — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 27, 2020

Marcus Thuram vs Real Madrid



71 minutes

2 goals

27 passes

93% pass accuracy

1 key pass

2 successful dribbles

2 interceptions

1 clearance

4/5 duels won



An absolute beast! pic.twitter.com/lu56fSVuLp — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) October 27, 2020

🇫🇷 World champion Lilian Thuram's son Marcus Thuram doubles his tally! ⚽️⚽️



💚 Gladbach extend lead against Real Madrid...#UCL pic.twitter.com/q8wOLOCT7h — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 27, 2020

Real Madrid are losing in the Champions League.



Again 😬 pic.twitter.com/UehZgLwpbl — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 27, 2020

Real Madrid down 2-0 to Gladbach



Real in La Liga vs. Real in the UCL this season pic.twitter.com/J0KMWrSA7b — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 27, 2020

9/10 - Real Madrid have lost nine of their last 10 UEFA Champions League matches when trailing at half time (D1). Behind. pic.twitter.com/p1rl2J8MUO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2020

The guy who was supposed to lead our defence after Ramos retirement is declining faster than Ramos himself



Sad times for a madrid fan pic.twitter.com/ySgsdnJSRE — Roy (@Benzemology) October 27, 2020

Ramos is the only defender who is rated for his goals scored rather than his defending — Siddharth 🔮 (@WazzzaWarrior) October 27, 2020

Sergio Ramos looks so average outside of La Liga lmao.



Shame he didn't score to cover his disasterclass again. Rated for goals.pic.twitter.com/XRa3wsCyqm — Big H. (@Hxnz99) October 27, 2020

Real Madrid potentially dropping into the Europa league? Can't wait for this Martinelli Bernabeu hat-trick! — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) October 27, 2020

CASEMIRO FOR THE EQUALIZER!!



pic.twitter.com/j47AlTE8w2 — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) October 27, 2020

33': Gladbach 1-0 Real Madrid

58': Gladbach 2-0 Real Madrid

87': Gladbach 2-1 Real Madrid

90+3': Gladbach 2-2 Real Madrid



Casemiro equalises in injury time to level the game. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 27, 2020