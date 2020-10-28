Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Twitter explodes as Real Madrid are held 2-2 against Borussia Monchengladbach

Real Madrid suffered a damaging defeat in the Champions League again
Real Madrid suffered a damaging defeat in the Champions League again
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 28 Oct 2020, 03:49 IST
News
Advertisement

Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach locked horns at Borussia-Park on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League. In what was a captivating encounter from start to finish, Real Madrid were held to a shock 2-2 draw in Germany and are in serious danger of not making it through to the knockout stages.

Los Blancos succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday one and dropped points once again in their second European fixture of the 2020/21 campaign

Marcus Thuram broke the deadlock in the first half, as the young attacker latched onto a brilliant pass and finished emphatically from inside the penalty area. Real Madrid were taken aback by the finish from the Frenchman, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football.

Thuram then doubled Gladbach's lead in the second half, as Real Madrid fell flat once again in the Champions League. Karim Benzema pulled one back late for Los Blancos, as the Spanish giants threatened to get back into the game in the closing stages.

Casemiro completed the comeback for his side, as his late goal ensured that Real Madrid left Germany with one point.

Zinedine Zidane's side are in serious danger of crashing out in the group stages and have their work cut out for them to make it through to the knockout stages.

Here are the best tweets from an intriguing game at Borussia-Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published 28 Oct 2020, 03:27 IST
UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid CF Football Borussia Monchengladbach Karim Benzema Marcus Thuram Twiter reactions Zinedine Zidane
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी