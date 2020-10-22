Twitter explodes as Real Madrid lose 2-3 to Shakhtar Donetsk in dramatic encounter

Real Madrid were beaten 2-3 by Shakhtar Donetsk at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, as the Ukrainian side produced one of the shocks of the season on matchday one.

Real Madrid entered the game after a disappointing loss to newly-promoted side Cadiz in the La Liga. The Madrid giants lost their captain Sergio Ramos due to a knock to the knee.

With Barcelona to come in La Liga on the weekend, Zinedine Zidane elected to rest Karim Benzema and start Luka Jovic. Shakhtar Donetsk were without eight first-team players due to COVID-19.

Real Madrid started better of the two sides, keeping possession well. However, the Ukrainian side were countering expertly and their captain Marlos had the first big chance of the game.

The Brazilian was through on goal but shot straight at goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Shakhtar, though, weren't to be denied on their next counter, with Tete scoring with a low shot in the 29th minute.

Before the Real Madrid players could rally, they were 2-0 down after another excellent counter-attack, as Raphael Varane deflected a ball box past his goalkeeper.

Solomon made it 3-0 in the 41st minute, as the away side caught Real Madrid on another counter. He slotted the shot into the bottom corner, as the away side went into half-time 3-0 up.

Real Madrid started the second half testing the Shakhtar defense and goalkeeper, something they hardly managed to do in the first half. Karim Benzema, who came on for Rodrygo, started dropping deep to affect the game.

Luka Modric took things into his own hands, going past a player and unleashing from 30 yards to find the top corner. Jovic, who missed a glorious chance in the first half, was taken off for Vinicius Junior.

The 20-year-old Brazilian reduced the deficit just 13 seconds after coming on, picking the pocket of Marlos to finish low into the bottom corner. Shakhtar, meanwhile, had many presentable chances on the other end.

Advertisement

Federico Valverde's equalizer for Real Madrid in stoppage time was ruled out for offside, as Vinicius was adjudged to have obstructed the goalkeepers view upon consultation with the VAR.

Here are the best tweets from the game

Real Madrid’s last eight UCL matches without Sergio Ramos:



L

L

W

L

L

L

L

L pic.twitter.com/ANkprjAT77 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 21, 2020

Real Madrid denied by an injury time VAR decision?! These really are the craziest of time pic.twitter.com/GLRIkmvz8V — Dodge 😷 (@seidodge) October 21, 2020

Real Madrid's late equalizer is chalked off for offside. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/1UUkIFqUV2 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

Real Madrid equalize in the 91st minute... But VAR will check. Vinicius was stood offside. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 21, 2020

REAL MADRID HAVE LEVELLED THE GAME.



3-3 pic.twitter.com/SovuwvqlL9 — Goal (@goal) October 21, 2020

Real Madrid should just move back to the Bernabeu — LA Lakers No.1 Fan (@SaMmapago) October 21, 2020

How the Real Madrid game is going: pic.twitter.com/ojst0ACay7 — Danny ✌️ (@DannyRz096) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

Shakhtar D 3-0 Real Madrid 🤯 HT



Gamblers right now😅 https://t.co/13TmteoajG pic.twitter.com/EzDCJUYko5 — •J.ö• 2K20 (@Official_R3DiC) October 21, 2020

At this point i don't even have words for this madrid side, heard they had meetings and talks after Cadiz, not sure what they talked about. Europa league is what these players deserve. #RealMadridShakhtar #RealMadrid — Farhat Abbas (@farhat514) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

Man I wish we had Real Madrid in our group — Rnjn (@IAMRnjn) October 21, 2020

At this point of the game, Real Madrid can level up or Shakhtar Donetsk can double the lead. Anything can happen. I am not interested anymore. Off to bed.#UCL #RMASHA — Yoihenba Chingtham (@Yoihenbach13) October 21, 2020

35 - Luka Modric is only the fourth player to score for Real Madrid in the European Cup/Champions League aged 35 or older, after Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ferenc Puskás and Paco Gento. Greats. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

*extremely fantacalcio voice* i could see real madrid approaching dortmund with some sort of swap deal with jovic and haaland next year. maybe structure them separately to avoid embarrassing jovic, who's still a good player, but needs a new environment. — Aaron West (@oeste) October 21, 2020

Wow. Where do Real Madrid go from here?



Well, they’ll.....



pic.twitter.com/cxoK3a9sGE https://t.co/yEHISbxhcr — Joe Short (@_jshort) October 21, 2020

At least Real Madrid will not again be eliminated in 1/8 finals! #rmasha #RMASHK — Nadeem Farooq (@nadeemfa) October 21, 2020