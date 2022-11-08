Twitter explodes as Real Madrid suffer shock 3-2 defeat to Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on 7 November which sent Twitter into meltdown.
It was a feisty first half, with Vinicius Jr getting into the thick of things with former Barcelona youngster Iván Balliu on numerous occasions.
Rayo started brightly and took a shock lead in the fifth minute when Francisco Garcia's delightful cross found Santi Comesana.
The Spanish midfielder lashed past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to give Rayo the lead.
Andoni Iraola's side were playing with real confidence and had several chances but rued their spurned opportunities in the 37th minute.
Luka Modric was quiet up until Los Blancos were awarded a spot-kick after Marco Asensio went down in the box.
VAR intervened to award the penalty, and Modric made no mistake, firing past Rayo shot-stopper Stole Dimitrievski to restore parity.
Carlo Ancelotti's men grew in confidence and were soon 2-1 ahead in the 41st minute.
Eder Militao rose highest to head past Dimitrievski following an astute free kick from Asensio.
However, Rayo were level just before the break when poor defending allowed Alvaro Garcia space in the box.
The Spaniard smashed past Courtois to draw Rayo level in the 43rd minute.
Tensions were high throughout and Rayo were awarded a penalty of their own in the 63rd minute after Dani Carvajal was adjudged to have handballed in his box.
Courtois pulled off a fine stop to deny Oscar Trejo, but the spot-kick had to be retaken because Carvajal had entered the box too early.
Trejo admirably stepped up again and fired past Courtois to give Rayo an unbelievable 3-2 lead in the 66th minute.
Real Madrid's defense was out of sorts and Rayo were still a threat even with the 3-2 lead.
Rodrygo was desperately close to scoring an equalizer in the 88th minute but could only fire over from close range.
Iraola's men saw out a third consecutive victory which means Madrid remain in second spot in La Liga, trailing leaders Barcelona by two points.
Here are some reactions from Twitter to a shocking night for Real Madrid:
Real Madrid manager Ancelotti urged Luis Enrique to pick Sergio Ramos for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Ancelotti has advised Spain national team manager Enrique to select Ramos, 36, in his 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Spaniard hasn't played for his national team since 2021.
Enrique is set to name his squad for the tournament on Friday, 11 November and Ancelotti has suggested he pick Ramos.
He said (via Daily Mail):
"Ramos for his experience and his quality has to go to the World Cup without doubt. He is still one of the best defenders in the world."
Ramos has earned 180 international caps for Spain, scoring 23 goals. He won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships in 2012.
