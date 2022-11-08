Twitter explodes as Real Madrid suffer shock 3-2 defeat to Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on 7 November which sent Twitter into meltdown.

It was a feisty first half, with Vinicius Jr getting into the thick of things with former Barcelona youngster Iván Balliu on numerous occasions.

Rayo started brightly and took a shock lead in the fifth minute when Francisco Garcia's delightful cross found Santi Comesana.

The Spanish midfielder lashed past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to give Rayo the lead.

Andoni Iraola's side were playing with real confidence and had several chances but rued their spurned opportunities in the 37th minute.

Luka Modric was quiet up until Los Blancos were awarded a spot-kick after Marco Asensio went down in the box.

VAR intervened to award the penalty, and Modric made no mistake, firing past Rayo shot-stopper Stole Dimitrievski to restore parity.

Carlo Ancelotti's men grew in confidence and were soon 2-1 ahead in the 41st minute.

Eder Militao rose highest to head past Dimitrievski following an astute free kick from Asensio.

However, Rayo were level just before the break when poor defending allowed Alvaro Garcia space in the box.

The Spaniard smashed past Courtois to draw Rayo level in the 43rd minute.

Tensions were high throughout and Rayo were awarded a penalty of their own in the 63rd minute after Dani Carvajal was adjudged to have handballed in his box.

Courtois pulled off a fine stop to deny Oscar Trejo, but the spot-kick had to be retaken because Carvajal had entered the box too early.

Trejo admirably stepped up again and fired past Courtois to give Rayo an unbelievable 3-2 lead in the 66th minute.

Real Madrid's defense was out of sorts and Rayo were still a threat even with the 3-2 lead.

Rodrygo was desperately close to scoring an equalizer in the 88th minute but could only fire over from close range.

Iraola's men saw out a third consecutive victory which means Madrid remain in second spot in La Liga, trailing leaders Barcelona by two points.

Here are some reactions from Twitter to a shocking night for Real Madrid:

𝖀𝖙𝖔𝖕𝖎𝖆 𝖎𝖘 𝖈𝖔𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖌🎭🖤 @siseko67_ Real Madrid is embarrassing me Real Madrid is embarrassing me

☁︎ @tira7k MADRID LOST HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH MADRID LOST HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH

Sajjad Lattef @ImSajjadLattef



#RayoRealMadrid Real Madrid defenders let Rayo players shoot freely because it's the only way they can get the ball back Real Madrid defenders let Rayo players shoot freely because it's the only way they can get the ball back 😂😂😂😂😂😂#RayoRealMadrid

SB @WindowsMeUser Marco Asensio is so good, clearly Real Madrid's best player tonight. However, all for naught as Rayo look like they'll hang on Marco Asensio is so good, clearly Real Madrid's best player tonight. However, all for naught as Rayo look like they'll hang on

Just Being Factual @TheChosen0ne7 @theMadridZone Let tonight's result not distract you from the fact that a Catalan referee robbed Madrid in favour of a Catalan club in Girona and we should be +2 points in the table. @theMadridZone Let tonight's result not distract you from the fact that a Catalan referee robbed Madrid in favour of a Catalan club in Girona and we should be +2 points in the table.

Quavo Sinatra 🕊 @Melo7OD Rayo Vallecano can never dare to play an open game like this against us. Their best bet is 11 men behind the ball



Madrid is a walk in the park for everyone ahdhdh. I want to see their excuses today Rayo Vallecano can never dare to play an open game like this against us. Their best bet is 11 men behind the ballMadrid is a walk in the park for everyone ahdhdh. I want to see their excuses today

ً’ @pepsecshualfcb nah modric is finished nah modric is finished😂

Real Madrid player apparently @PeterDue Laliga just really wants real to lose the title… this league aint serious at all Laliga just really wants real to lose the title… this league aint serious at all

Emeka ⭐️⭐️🏆 @_Mekuzy Courtois was off his line for both penalties Courtois was off his line for both penalties

Cream🇿🇦 @CreamTMaponya Rayo vallecano knows ball, they are bullying Real madrid Rayo vallecano knows ball, they are bullying Real madrid😂

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra The Rayo penalty was retaken because Carvajal entered the box before the taker took his penalty. @laligatv The Rayo penalty was retaken because Carvajal entered the box before the taker took his penalty. @laligatv ❗️ The Rayo penalty was retaken because Carvajal entered the box before the taker took his penalty. @laligatv

Muhanad AQ🇸🇦🇺🇾🧉 @NotMuhanadAQ madrid are Mid at best without Benzema, crazy how much he carries them madrid are Mid at best without Benzema, crazy how much he carries them

Emir Hodzic @HodzaEmir @realmadriden This defense does not deserve a goalkeeper like Thibaut Courtois @realmadriden This defense does not deserve a goalkeeper like Thibaut Courtois

𝐓 @JustTumo Real Madrid, what are we doing?? Seriously 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ Real Madrid, what are we doing?? Seriously 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️

AhmedX @AhmedX83S @realmadriden Worst match of the season and deserve to lose 🤫🤫 @realmadriden Worst match of the season and deserve to lose 🤫🤫

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti urged Luis Enrique to pick Sergio Ramos for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ancelotti is backing former Real Madrid skipper Ramos

Ancelotti has advised Spain national team manager Enrique to select Ramos, 36, in his 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Spaniard hasn't played for his national team since 2021.

Enrique is set to name his squad for the tournament on Friday, 11 November and Ancelotti has suggested he pick Ramos.

He said (via Daily Mail):

"Ramos for his experience and his quality has to go to the World Cup without doubt. He is still one of the best defenders in the world."

Ramos has earned 180 international caps for Spain, scoring 23 goals. He won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships in 2012.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes