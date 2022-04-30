×
Create
Notifications

Twitter explodes as Real Madrid thrash Espanyol 4-0 to win 35th La Liga title 

The Los Blancos are champions of Spain!
The Los Blancos are champions of Spain!
Nived Zenith
Nived Zenith
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 09:51 PM IST
News

Real Madrid secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to lift the La Liga title. Carlo Ancelotti opted to rest a few key players as the hosts face Manchester City in three days' time in a crucial Champions League semi-final second leg tie.

With the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr dropping to the bench, 21-year-old Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes stepped up to make an impression. The forward was part of a front-three that also included Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz, while Casemiro started at centre-back alongside Jesus Vallejo.

Despite the wholesale changes, the La Liga giants still boasted enough experience in their line-up with all of Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo starting. Rodrygo was the star of the show in the first half as he netted twice in the space of 10 minutes to steer Los Blancos into a position of comfort.

🏆 #CAMPEON35 🏆19321933195419551957195819611962196319641965196719681969197219751976197819791980198619871988198919901995199720012003200720082012201720202022

The opening goal came in the 33rd minute when Rodrygo produced a neat exchange with Marcelo before slotting the ball into the far corner. Espanyol were handed another blow in the 43rd minute after Mariano Diaz pressed to win the ball back. After receiving the ball from Diaz, Rodrygo wrong-footed Espanyol custodian Diego Lopez with a clever finish.

Real Madrid pick up from where they left off in second half to leave Espanyol in dire straits

The hosts hardly put a foot wrong in the second half as well, extending their advantage in the 55th minute. Asensio tucked the ball away into the back of the net after receiving an excellent pass from Eduardo Camavinga following a quick counter-attack.

Isco also found the back of the net, but Rodrygo, who was in an offside position, was adjudged to have intereferred with play in the build-up and the goal was chalked out.

However, Real Madrid added their fourth goal in the 81st minute, courtesy of Benzema, who combined with fellow substitute Vinicius. In the wake of what proved to be a convincing win for Real Madrid, several fans expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

On that note, here are some of the best reactions as Real Madrid lifted their 35th La Liga title with their impressive win over Espanyol:

Carlo Ancelotti. He went to Italy, Germany, England, France and Spain.He saw, he conquered!
Constant things; DeathTax Benzema’s goal
Carlo Ancelotti is the first manager in history to win the 5 major European league championships. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Premier League🤝 🇮🇹Serie A🤝 🇫🇷Ligue 1🤝 🇩🇪Bundesliga🤝 🇪🇸La Liga🤝A colossus🔝 https://t.co/enmgOLiq3k
With 3 goals, this is @RodrygoGoes' best goal scoring season in #LaLigaSantander! 🇧🇷🔝🌟#RealMadridEspanyol https://t.co/hLLXbvcv4j
Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first coach in history to win the 5 major European league championships.
Vallejo kept a clean sheet what a legend. https://t.co/bHihUA1DZu
My whole world 🤍 #HalaMadridYNadaMas https://t.co/MgVWjizQxA
We’re Champions🏳️🏳️🏳️🏳️#HalaMadridYNadaMas #HalaMadrid
Reweet if Benzema should win the Ballon d’or 🌟 https://t.co/i3nO7JX8yD
Ancelotti counting his league titles https://t.co/PYJtAl4BaG
Real Madrid about to win their 35th La Liga title with Asensio, Ceballos and Isco on the pitch. Tears. https://t.co/Llbx4BYYvU
Our La Liga journey started with Benzema and ended with Benzema.
tbf to Ceballos, he has had a pretty good redemption arc this season too...the renewal won't be undeserved if he's happy to retain a squad role. Ofc it should not come at the cost of a long-term starter level signing.
It’s Karim Benzema’s world and we’re just living in it https://t.co/Btmci0kehL
He knows ball 🐐 @RafaelNadal twitter.com/brfootball/sta…
ancelotti is the best manager in the world no matter what #RMAESP
26 goals and 11 assists in 30 La Liga games this season, @Benzema 👑 https://t.co/27iNL7WOCB
Marcelo has officially the most trophies in Real Madrid’s history. Forever grateful. Football Legend ❤️🐐 https://t.co/c0kxnc3iRO
Hazard is about to win his first LaLiga trophy 👏🏾🤍
I wanna see Marcelo Back against Manchester City #UCL #RMAESP #RMAMCI https://t.co/xHGHINTiSE
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣| Real Madrid is the BEST team in the world|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿| \ (•◡•) / \ / —— | | |_ |_
Vinicius THIRTY SEVEN goal contributionsput some respect on his name
Remember that times when we used to score only one goal per game?We need to be thankful to Carlo Ancelotti
Also Read Article Continues below
Bring on City, #HalaMadrid

Edited by Nived Zenith

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी