Twitter explodes as Real Madrid thrash Espanyol 4-0 to win 35th La Liga title 

Real Madrid secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to lift the La Liga title. Carlo Ancelotti opted to rest a few key players as the hosts face Manchester City in three days' time in a crucial Champions League semi-final second leg tie.
With the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr dropping to the bench, 21-year-old Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes stepped up to make an impression. The forward was part of a front-three that also included Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz, while Casemiro started at centre-back alongside Jesus Vallejo.
Despite the wholesale changes, the La Liga giants still boasted enough experience in their line-up with all of Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo starting. Rodrygo was the star of the show in the first half as he netted twice in the space of 10 minutes to steer Los Blancos into a position of comfort.
The opening goal came in the 33rd minute when Rodrygo produced a neat exchange with Marcelo before slotting the ball into the far corner. Espanyol were handed another blow in the 43rd minute after Mariano Diaz pressed to win the ball back. After receiving the ball from Diaz, Rodrygo wrong-footed Espanyol custodian Diego Lopez with a clever finish.
Real Madrid pick up from where they left off in second half to leave Espanyol in dire straits
The hosts hardly put a foot wrong in the second half as well, extending their advantage in the 55th minute. Asensio tucked the ball away into the back of the net after receiving an excellent pass from Eduardo Camavinga following a quick counter-attack.
Isco also found the back of the net, but Rodrygo, who was in an offside position, was adjudged to have intereferred with play in the build-up and the goal was chalked out.
However, Real Madrid added their fourth goal in the 81st minute, courtesy of Benzema, who combined with fellow substitute Vinicius. In the wake of what proved to be a convincing win for Real Madrid, several fans expressed their thoughts on Twitter.
On that note, here are some of the best reactions as Real Madrid lifted their 35th La Liga title with their impressive win over Espanyol: