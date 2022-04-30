Twitter explodes as Real Madrid thrash Espanyol 4-0 to win 35th La Liga title 

Real Madrid secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to lift the La Liga title. Carlo Ancelotti opted to rest a few key players as the hosts face Manchester City in three days' time in a crucial Champions League semi-final second leg tie.

With the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr dropping to the bench, 21-year-old Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes stepped up to make an impression. The forward was part of a front-three that also included Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz, while Casemiro started at centre-back alongside Jesus Vallejo.

Despite the wholesale changes, the La Liga giants still boasted enough experience in their line-up with all of Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo starting. Rodrygo was the star of the show in the first half as he netted twice in the space of 10 minutes to steer Los Blancos into a position of comfort.

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden #CAMPEON35

1932

1933

1954

1955

1957

1958

1961

1962

1963

1964

1965

1967

1968

1969

1972

1975

1976

1978

1979

1980

1986

1987

1988

1989

1990

1995

1997

2001

2003

2007

2008

2012

2017

2020

2022 19321933195419551957195819611962196319641965196719681969197219751976197819791980198619871988198919901995199720012003200720082012201720202022 🏆 #CAMPEON35 🏆19321933195419551957195819611962196319641965196719681969197219751976197819791980198619871988198919901995199720012003200720082012201720202022

The opening goal came in the 33rd minute when Rodrygo produced a neat exchange with Marcelo before slotting the ball into the far corner. Espanyol were handed another blow in the 43rd minute after Mariano Diaz pressed to win the ball back. After receiving the ball from Diaz, Rodrygo wrong-footed Espanyol custodian Diego Lopez with a clever finish.

Real Madrid pick up from where they left off in second half to leave Espanyol in dire straits

The hosts hardly put a foot wrong in the second half as well, extending their advantage in the 55th minute. Asensio tucked the ball away into the back of the net after receiving an excellent pass from Eduardo Camavinga following a quick counter-attack.

Isco also found the back of the net, but Rodrygo, who was in an offside position, was adjudged to have intereferred with play in the build-up and the goal was chalked out.

However, Real Madrid added their fourth goal in the 81st minute, courtesy of Benzema, who combined with fellow substitute Vinicius. In the wake of what proved to be a convincing win for Real Madrid, several fans expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

On that note, here are some of the best reactions as Real Madrid lifted their 35th La Liga title with their impressive win over Espanyol:

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Carlo Ancelotti.



He went to Italy, Germany, England, France and Spain.



He saw, he conquered! Carlo Ancelotti. He went to Italy, Germany, England, France and Spain.He saw, he conquered!

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Constant things;



Death

Tax

Benzema’s goal Constant things; DeathTax Benzema’s goal

Thierry Nyann @nyannthierry



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Premier League🤝

Serie A🤝

Ligue 1🤝

Bundesliga🤝

La Liga🤝



A colossus Carlo Ancelotti is the first manager in history to win the 5 major European league championships.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Premier League🤝Serie A🤝Ligue 1🤝Bundesliga🤝La Liga🤝A colossus Carlo Ancelotti is the first manager in history to win the 5 major European league championships. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Premier League🤝 🇮🇹Serie A🤝 🇫🇷Ligue 1🤝 🇩🇪Bundesliga🤝 🇪🇸La Liga🤝A colossus🔝 https://t.co/enmgOLiq3k

Yaw Ampofo Jr @Yaw_Ampofo_ Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first coach in history to win the 5 major European league championships. Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first coach in history to win the 5 major European league championships.

bn naseer @Dadymakoda3 Vallejo kept a clean sheet what a legend. Vallejo kept a clean sheet what a legend. https://t.co/bHihUA1DZu

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live Reweet if Benzema should win the Ballon d’or Reweet if Benzema should win the Ballon d’or 🌟 https://t.co/i3nO7JX8yD

4 @xaliyux Ancelotti counting his league titles Ancelotti counting his league titles https://t.co/PYJtAl4BaG

✞ @badger_honey23 Real Madrid about to win their 35th La Liga title with Asensio, Ceballos and Isco on the pitch.



Tears. Real Madrid about to win their 35th La Liga title with Asensio, Ceballos and Isco on the pitch. Tears. https://t.co/Llbx4BYYvU

𝐓𝐕 @totaIvalverde Our La Liga journey started with Benzema and ended with Benzema. Our La Liga journey started with Benzema and ended with Benzema.

Ali @Redondizou tbf to Ceballos, he has had a pretty good redemption arc this season too...the renewal won't be undeserved if he's happy to retain a squad role. Ofc it should not come at the cost of a long-term starter level signing. tbf to Ceballos, he has had a pretty good redemption arc this season too...the renewal won't be undeserved if he's happy to retain a squad role. Ofc it should not come at the cost of a long-term starter level signing.

Luis @Luis36629171 ancelotti is the best manager in the world no matter what #RMAESP ancelotti is the best manager in the world no matter what #RMAESP

Dev @devansh_rmcf 26 goals and 11 assists in 30 La Liga games this season, @Benzema 26 goals and 11 assists in 30 La Liga games this season, @Benzema 👑 https://t.co/27iNL7WOCB

PointGod RMA➐ @Point_God_11_ Marcelo has officially the most trophies in Real Madrid’s history. Forever grateful. Football Legend Marcelo has officially the most trophies in Real Madrid’s history. Forever grateful. Football Legend ❤️🐐 https://t.co/c0kxnc3iRO

CFCJay⭐️ @RussG117 🏾🤍 Hazard is about to win his first LaLiga trophy🏾🤍 Hazard is about to win his first LaLiga trophy 👏🏾🤍

🌍 @Gentle_Obi |￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Real Madrid is the BEST team in

the world

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

——

| |

|_ |_ |￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣| Real Madrid is the BEST team in the world|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿| \ (•◡•) / \ / —— | | |_ |_

⚪𝚉⚫ @XonZone Vinicius THIRTY SEVEN goal contributions

put some respect on his name Vinicius THIRTY SEVEN goal contributionsput some respect on his name

VJR🤍 - RM @_Prime_Junior Remember that times when we used to score only one goal per game?



We need to be thankful to Carlo Ancelotti Remember that times when we used to score only one goal per game?We need to be thankful to Carlo Ancelotti

Edited by Nived Zenith