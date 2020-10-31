Twitter explodes as Real Madrid thrash Huesca 4-1 on Eden Hazard's return

Real Madrid recorded a stunning 4-1 victory at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, as Zinedine Zidane's side returned to winning ways against a hapless Huesca side. Los Blancos were coming on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League and were desperate to make amends domestically.

Eden Hazard returned to the starting XI for Real Madrid and scored a stunning goal in the first half to break the deadlock. The Belgian maestro's vicious left-footed drive from outside the penalty area found its way into the back of the net, as Los Blancos breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Real Madrid make La Liga statement after European disappointment

Karim Benzema doubled Real Madrid's lead seconds before the interval, with the Frenchman easing the pressure on Zidane by giving his team some breathing space.

Fede Valverde scored for the second La Liga game running, as he got his name on the scoresheet after the interval. Huesca pulled one back through David Ferreiro late in the second half, but that proved to be just a consolation goal for the away side.

Benzema added gloss to the result with a late goal, as Real Madrid scored four goals on the night and romped to an easy victory.

Here are the best tweets from a convincing win for Real Madrid.

Welcome back, Eden Hazard!

The sad thing about Eden Hazard is that rival fans will never admit or appreciate just how good Eden Hazard actually was. #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) October 31, 2020

Eden Hazard is the definition of:



Form is temporary, class is permanent. — TC. (@totalcristiano) October 31, 2020

Eden Hazard abandons the beautiful game for a year and scores a incredible individual goal against Liverpool in 15/16.



Eden Hazard abandons the beautiful game for a year and scores a thunder bastard against Huesca in 20/21.



Form is temporary, class is permanent. pic.twitter.com/jnWK6yoyUj — MAH | November 1st (@matissearmani) October 31, 2020

Eden Hazard's game by numbers vs. Huesca:



43 touches

27 passes in opp.half

8 total duels

3 shots

2 total aerial duels

1 take-on completed

1 shot on target

1 goal



Back on the scoresheet. pic.twitter.com/cC4EwqtVPL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 31, 2020

Eden Hazard has already equalled his goal tally from the 2019/20 LaLiga season:



2019/20: 16 games, 1 goal

2020/21: 1 game, 1 goal



Already on course for a personal best with Real Madrid. 😉 pic.twitter.com/KUJnUNObWD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 31, 2020

Hazard never went anywhere, class is permanent. pic.twitter.com/EfxWxj4xfc — Yahya (@CFCYahya) October 31, 2020

392 days after his first Real Madrid goal, Eden Hazard scored his second.



Worth the wait 😍 pic.twitter.com/aYoCXEde1O — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 31, 2020

After going 392 days without scoring, Eden Hazard is officially back with a bang. That's some finish 👏 https://t.co/ADbNGM0Hd3 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 31, 2020

Benzema and Valverde put Real Madrid in complete control

The commentator said, "Vinicius looking for redemption in the eyes of Benzema" only for Benzema to miss the chance created by Vini 😭 — Yash (@BlancoYash) October 31, 2020

That camera transition to Vinicius after Benzema scored 💀 — Jacqulene (@jacqulenexp) October 31, 2020

Someone needs to tell Benzema that he’s not winger — ‏ً (@Ido7ii) October 31, 2020

Vinicius junior is not on the pitch and Benzema scores pic.twitter.com/VDXlomTP8G — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) October 31, 2020

LMAO karma... Vinicius passes to Benzema who fluffs it pic.twitter.com/YDdcM4i1kj — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) October 31, 2020

Benzema telling Hazard not to pass to Vinicius in the stands. pic.twitter.com/oqRRko0tp4 — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) October 31, 2020

1 - Federico Valverde has both scored and assisted in the same game for @realmadriden in all competitions for the first time (78 appearances). Pajarito. pic.twitter.com/B7kTNYIBO1 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 31, 2020

open play goals this season:



Fede Valverde - 3

Leo Messi - 0



Messi played more minutes than Valverde and who’s a midfielder pic.twitter.com/NdaCS8pVd4 — Jack (@fedeevaIverde) October 31, 2020

I can admit, I didn’t expect Fede Valverde to progress so quickly. I knew we would have a top player for the future, but he’s already a crucial part of Real Madrid. He’s been unbelievable so far this season and deserves all the credit. One of our best players right now. — TC. (@totalcristiano) October 31, 2020

We had Madridistas talking about FdJ > Valverde because Frenkie had one (1) good performance. Don’t make me laugh. Fede is the truth. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 31, 2020

A good day in the office for Real Madrid!

Real Madrid have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five matches across all competitions.



Thibaut Courtois beaten again. pic.twitter.com/27G3yEeAbi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 31, 2020