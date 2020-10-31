Twitter explodes as Real Madrid thrash Huesca 4-1 on Eden Hazard's return

Real Madrid recorded a stunning 4-1 victory at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, as Zinedine Zidane's side returned to winning ways against a hapless Huesca side. Los Blancos were coming on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League and were desperate to make amends domestically.
Eden Hazard returned to the starting XI for Real Madrid and scored a stunning goal in the first half to break the deadlock. The Belgian maestro's vicious left-footed drive from outside the penalty area found its way into the back of the net, as Los Blancos breathed a huge sigh of relief.
Real Madrid make La Liga statement after European disappointment
Karim Benzema doubled Real Madrid's lead seconds before the interval, with the Frenchman easing the pressure on Zidane by giving his team some breathing space.
Fede Valverde scored for the second La Liga game running, as he got his name on the scoresheet after the interval. Huesca pulled one back through David Ferreiro late in the second half, but that proved to be just a consolation goal for the away side.
Benzema added gloss to the result with a late goal, as Real Madrid scored four goals on the night and romped to an easy victory.
