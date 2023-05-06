"101 trophies in 121 years," "No one will ever come close" - Twitter explodes as Real Madrid win Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid defeated Osasuna by a scoreline of 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown as they watched Los Blancos lift their first silverware since winning the Club World Cup earlier in the season.
Los Blancos have now won the Spanish Cup for the 20th time in their history. They have won the competition for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Brazilian attacker Rodrygo Goes gave Los Blancos an early lead, scoring in the second minute of the match. Lucas Torro, though, restored parity for Osasuna with his strike in the 58th minute.
Rodrygo, a player for the big occasions, proved his worth yet again by scoring in the 70th minute.
While Osasuna put up a formidable fight, their efforts turned out to be valiant. Los Blancos were crowned the Copa del Rey champions.
Real Madrid will need to build on the Copa del Rey win as they face Manchester City next
While Real Madrid managed to get the win against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final, Carlo Ancelotti's team are set for a tougher test next. They play Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on May 9.
The Cityzens brushed aside RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in the last two rounds of the competition. Los Blancos, meanwhile, defeated Liverpool and Chelsea. Both teams have been in great form in the competition.
Los Blancos, however, have looked vulnerable in recent matches. Coming up against Pep Guardiola's City, a team that has Erling Haaland in their ranks, the defense has to be at their best.
With the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in form, and Karim Benzema among the goals, the Madrid giants certainly have the ability to hurt City. However, they were not at their best against Osasuna despite the Copa del Rey triumph.
An improved display against City would give the team better chances of proceeding to the final.