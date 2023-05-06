"101 trophies in 121 years," "No one will ever come close" - Twitter explodes as Real Madrid win Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid defeated Osasuna by a scoreline of 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown as they watched Los Blancos lift their first silverware since winning the Club World Cup earlier in the season.

Los Blancos have now won the Spanish Cup for the 20th time in their history. They have won the competition for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Brazilian attacker Rodrygo Goes gave Los Blancos an early lead, scoring in the second minute of the match. Lucas Torro, though, restored parity for Osasuna with his strike in the 58th minute.

Rodrygo, a player for the big occasions, proved his worth yet again by scoring in the 70th minute.

While Osasuna put up a formidable fight, their efforts turned out to be valiant. Los Blancos were crowned the Copa del Rey champions.

Here are the best reactions after Real Madrid once again lifted the Copa del Rey trophy by beating Osasuna:

HALA MADRID !! 101 trophies in 121 years Best club in the history of football HALA MADRID !! https://t.co/vOsCbgT81i

B/R Football @brfootball REAL MADRID WIN THE COPA DEL REY FOR THE 20TH TIME REAL MADRID WIN THE COPA DEL REY FOR THE 20TH TIME 🏆 https://t.co/Wj7sCUvp1s

Chava🎈🇧🇷 @Chava_snr 4th Final for Tchouameni in his first season at Real Madrid 4th Final for Tchouameni in his first season at Real Madrid https://t.co/lcHyrMNruv

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Eduardo Camavinga has now won EVERY TITLE with Real Madrid since joining the club in 2021.



Completed club football at age 20. Eduardo Camavinga has now won EVERY TITLE with Real Madrid since joining the club in 2021.Completed club football at age 20. https://t.co/Mafd5ay0WB

🔝 @cmvinga rodrygo when real madrid are in the mud & it’s not looking good rodrygo when real madrid are in the mud & it’s not looking good https://t.co/S13yo7Hawf

M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic Never forget, Rodrygo was to be sacrificed if Mbappe had come. He responded by being instrumental in Real Madrid winning their 14th UCL. Never forget, Rodrygo was to be sacrificed if Mbappe had come. He responded by being instrumental in Real Madrid winning their 14th UCL. https://t.co/HxNfV3MPBW

Real Madrid C.F. @realmadrid Rodrygo el hombre de la final. Rodrygo el hombre de la final.

Ãbdül🇬🇭 @IamAbdul___ Rodrygo will bench Marcus Rashford if he enters Manchester United. Rodrygo will bench Marcus Rashford if he enters Manchester United. https://t.co/cxwGwoABje

Ashish اشيش @RMadridEngineer Rodrygo is the goal scoring machine the world is yet to see, much more technical than either of Haaland or Vlahović and a striker/false 09 material. Rodrygo is the goal scoring machine the world is yet to see, much more technical than either of Haaland or Vlahović and a striker/false 09 material. https://t.co/XsJyO1A8EP

vibey ★ @vib9y vinicius and rodrygo in big games vinicius and rodrygo in big games https://t.co/Ek6Wlwvejp

Chava🎈🇧🇷 @Chava_snr We are so blessed to have Vinicius and Rodrygo We are so blessed to have Vinicius and Rodrygo https://t.co/LSVsl0JWWr

M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic Rodrygo asking Osasuna fans how'd that feel in ya bumholes Rodrygo asking Osasuna fans how'd that feel in ya bumholes https://t.co/0E1BVXi3Vg

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Carlo Ancelotti walked out of the locker room for the second half with a hand on Vinicius' shoulder Carlo Ancelotti walked out of the locker room for the second half with a hand on Vinicius' shoulder ❤️ https://t.co/lYfU8C3WiR

Moiz Khan 🇦🇱 @Moiz_RMA Ancelotti everytime when he wants someone to bail his ass out Ancelotti everytime when he wants someone to bail his ass out https://t.co/8zCliCPkTc

🇪🇦🫵🏼 @ELLEONRMA 5 minutes to the Copa del Rey title, I might be dreaming 🥹 5 minutes to the Copa del Rey title, I might be dreaming 🥹 https://t.co/O1U7P4aHIJ

Real Madrid will need to build on the Copa del Rey win as they face Manchester City next

While Real Madrid managed to get the win against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final, Carlo Ancelotti's team are set for a tougher test next. They play Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on May 9.

The Cityzens brushed aside RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in the last two rounds of the competition. Los Blancos, meanwhile, defeated Liverpool and Chelsea. Both teams have been in great form in the competition.

Los Blancos, however, have looked vulnerable in recent matches. Coming up against Pep Guardiola's City, a team that has Erling Haaland in their ranks, the defense has to be at their best.

With the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in form, and Karim Benzema among the goals, the Madrid giants certainly have the ability to hurt City. However, they were not at their best against Osasuna despite the Copa del Rey triumph.

An improved display against City would give the team better chances of proceeding to the final.

