"101 trophies in 121 years," "No one will ever come close" - Twitter explodes as Real Madrid win Copa del Rey final

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified May 06, 2023 22:38 GMT
Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey by beating Osasuna
Real Madrid defeated Osasuna by a scoreline of 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown as they watched Los Blancos lift their first silverware since winning the Club World Cup earlier in the season.

Los Blancos have now won the Spanish Cup for the 20th time in their history. They have won the competition for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Brazilian attacker Rodrygo Goes gave Los Blancos an early lead, scoring in the second minute of the match. Lucas Torro, though, restored parity for Osasuna with his strike in the 58th minute.

Rodrygo, a player for the big occasions, proved his worth yet again by scoring in the 70th minute.

While Osasuna put up a formidable fight, their efforts turned out to be valiant. Los Blancos were crowned the Copa del Rey champions.

Here are the best reactions after Real Madrid once again lifted the Copa del Rey trophy by beating Osasuna:

101 trophies in 121 years Best club in the history of football HALA MADRID !! https://t.co/vOsCbgT81i
The greatest club in the history of football.No one will ever come close. Hala Madrid.
Toni Kroos with Real Madrid:🏆🏆🏆 La Liga🏆🏆🏆 Supercopa🏆🏆🏆🏆 Champions League🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Super Cup🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Club WC🏆 Copa del ReyCompleted football. 🫡 #rmalive https://t.co/q5tfaL8nVI
Karim Benzema ties Marcelo for MOST TITLES (25) in Real Madrid history.Legendary @Benzema https://t.co/G4UWfSMPyn
REAL MADRID WIN THE COPA DEL REY FOR THE 20TH TIME 🏆 https://t.co/Wj7sCUvp1s
I LIKE BIG GAMES AND I CANNOT LIE 🎶 https://t.co/g3gVcCMkcc
GOAL | Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna | Rodrygo 🇧🇷https://t.co/Z2IjxFYjiJ
4th Final for Tchouameni in his first season at Real Madrid https://t.co/lcHyrMNruv
Eduardo Camavinga has now won EVERY TITLE with Real Madrid since joining the club in 2021.Completed club football at age 20. https://t.co/Mafd5ay0WB
REAL MADRID HAVE WON THE COPA DEL REY! 🏆 It's their 20th title in the competition 👑 https://t.co/nYfWNiodZm
REAL MADRID HAVE FINALLY WON THE COPA DEL REY 😭😭🙏🤍🤍🤍😭😭 https://t.co/QXI77Bn2wt
REAL MADRID ARE 2022-23 COPA DEL REY WINNERS. 🏆Their first Spanish cup title since 2014. 👏 https://t.co/cp8yvdPW0r
Congrats to @realmadrid, the Copa del Rey Champions!
RODRYGO BRACE TO GIVE REAL MADRID THE LEAD IN THE COPA DEL REY FINAL 🔥Another incredible dribble from Vini 💫 https://t.co/cyxfymcB4U
Rodrygo brace right before the City game https://t.co/aZik2jyX9n
rodrygo when real madrid are in the mud & it’s not looking good https://t.co/S13yo7Hawf
Kroos shot is blocked, and Rodrygo is at the right time at the right place to make it 2-1.BIG GAME PLAYER!
Rodrygo is the first player to score multiple goals in a Copa del Rey Final since Lionel Messi 👀Starboy ✨ https://t.co/DhEgkBo9kI
Never forget, Rodrygo was to be sacrificed if Mbappe had come. He responded by being instrumental in Real Madrid winning their 14th UCL. https://t.co/HxNfV3MPBW
Rodrygo el hombre de la final.
Rodrygo will bench Marcus Rashford if he enters Manchester United. https://t.co/cxwGwoABje
Vini Jr. 🤝 Rodrygo It only took them 109 seconds to give Real Madrid a Copa del Rey final lead 🇧🇷 https://t.co/UcJcXA71Ci
Rodrygo is the goal scoring machine the world is yet to see, much more technical than either of Haaland or Vlahović and a striker/false 09 material. https://t.co/XsJyO1A8EP
Rodrygo Big Game Goes 🇧🇷🌟 https://t.co/2pJCkknDxA
vinicius and rodrygo in big games https://t.co/Ek6Wlwvejp
2-1 Real Madrid.RODRYGO GIVES THEM THE LEAD AGAIN !!!!! https://t.co/Xg575uJjnD
Erling Haaland the best in the world? No.Rodrygo is the best player in the world. https://t.co/thdEkNTJhP
We are so blessed to have Vinicius and Rodrygo https://t.co/LSVsl0JWWr
Rodrygo asking Osasuna fans how'd that feel in ya bumholes https://t.co/0E1BVXi3Vg
Carlo Ancelotti walked out of the locker room for the second half with a hand on Vinicius' shoulder ❤️ https://t.co/lYfU8C3WiR
Ancelotti everytime when he wants someone to bail his ass out https://t.co/8zCliCPkTc
5 minutes to the Copa del Rey title, I might be dreaming 🥹 https://t.co/O1U7P4aHIJ

Real Madrid will need to build on the Copa del Rey win as they face Manchester City next

While Real Madrid managed to get the win against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final, Carlo Ancelotti's team are set for a tougher test next. They play Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on May 9.

The Cityzens brushed aside RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in the last two rounds of the competition. Los Blancos, meanwhile, defeated Liverpool and Chelsea. Both teams have been in great form in the competition.

Los Blancos, however, have looked vulnerable in recent matches. Coming up against Pep Guardiola's City, a team that has Erling Haaland in their ranks, the defense has to be at their best.

With the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in form, and Karim Benzema among the goals, the Madrid giants certainly have the ability to hurt City. However, they were not at their best against Osasuna despite the Copa del Rey triumph.

An improved display against City would give the team better chances of proceeding to the final.

