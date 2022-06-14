Twitter explodes as reigning champions France crash out of UEFA Nations League after defeat to Croatia

Fans are surprised with France being knocked out of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League following a 1-0 defeat to Croatia on June 13.

The current Nations League holders have had a dismal campaign thus far which has them failing to win any of their three prior fixtures.

Les Blues lost to Denmark and drew with Croatia and Austria and tonight suffered another defeat this time to Luka Modric's side. Modric struck for Vatreni with a fifth-minute penalty after a controversial foul by Presnel Kimpembe on Ante Budimir.

France grew increasingly frustrated throughout the first-half, failing to get a foothold in the game.

Karim Benzema had a rare poor outing, unable to make much of a difference throughout what was a night to forget for Didier Deschamps' side.

The defeat means France now sit bottom of League 1 Group A with just two points. If they remain at the bottom of their group after their remaining matches in September, they will be relegated from the league.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter following the surprising defeat to Croatia:

Pranay @Pranay91438333 @TheEuropeanLad Benzema ruined this WC winning team @TheEuropeanLad Benzema ruined this WC winning team

Shiv @Shiv82178096 @TheEuropeanLad Shocking nations league campaign for the current holders and world champions. A nations league campaign to forget for the French @TheEuropeanLad Shocking nations league campaign for the current holders and world champions. A nations league campaign to forget for the French

Lunihan @Lunihannn @TheEuropeanLad France gonna get relegated to group B 🤣🤣 @TheEuropeanLad France gonna get relegated to group B 🤣🤣

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS Next agenda needs to be getting Deschamps out and Zidane in. Macron, where you at, man? Next agenda needs to be getting Deschamps out and Zidane in. Macron, where you at, man?

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 France are genuinely so bad without Pogba. France are genuinely so bad without Pogba.

Milan @MilanEns1 @Squawka Too easy for Brozovic against those French farmers. @Squawka Too easy for Brozovic against those French farmers.

Faysal @elfayz_ You can chat shit about Pogba’s United career thats calm but when it comes to France.. He’s easily their top3 most important players. You can chat shit about Pogba’s United career thats calm but when it comes to France.. He’s easily their top3 most important players.

ᴴ @HaroIdCunt France not looking too good without a certain someone. France not looking too good without a certain someone. https://t.co/obpgEyxIZe

LiveScore @livescore France have failed to win their last four Nations League games France have failed to win their last four Nations League games 😳 https://t.co/3rm01RLYW0

Bill Eshun @Bill_Eshun Is it just me or Benzema's return has somehow negatively affected the France national team🤔? Is it just me or Benzema's return has somehow negatively affected the France national team🤔?

Trey @UTDTrey France haven't won any game since Konate replaced Varane after he got injured, just thought I should let you know. France haven't won any game since Konate replaced Varane after he got injured, just thought I should let you know.

𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐂̧𝐀𝐓𝐄 @Pulisicate France is overrated.



Don't get me wrong, they can beat any team in the world but still. France is overrated.Don't get me wrong, they can beat any team in the world but still.

Deschamps' side next host Austria at the Stade de France on September 23 and will be under huge pressure to finally record a win.

A bad night at the office for France striker Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema was not at his best against Croatia

Karim Benzema is the frontrunner for the 2022 Ballon d'Or following a monumental season for Real Madrid. The 34-year-old has been in remarkable goalscoring form, scoring 44 goals in 46 appearances across competitions.

He finished the season as the top scorer in both the UEFA Champions League (15 goals) and La Liga (27 goals) with Madrid, winning both competitions.

However, the veteran forward was a shadow of his usual best in tonight's loss to Croatia. He was unable to make a real impact alongside Kylian Mbappe up-front. He lost possession eight times, couldn't complete any of his two attempted dribbles and had just one off-target shot.

Many fans are concerned that he is more of a hindrance to the French national side than a positive.

The amount of game time Benzema has experienced this season may be taking its toll on the 34-year-old.

Didier Deschamps is also feeling the heat with many questioning his team selection. He played the likes of Jules Kounde at right-back and Adrien Rabiot on the wing.

The holders of the Nations League have bowed out of the competition in demoralizing fashion and questions will be asked about their World Cup chances.

