Twitter explodes as Richarlison wonder goal seals 2-0 Brazil win over Serbia in FIFA World Cup

Brazil secured a fantastic 2-0 win over Serbia in their FIFA World Cup opener thanks to Richarlison's magical brace.

It was a quiet first half, with both sides feeling their way into the game. Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić was fantastic throughout.

He put in a brilliant performance and made a vital save in the 28th minute to deny Vinicius Jr as he swept the ball away from the Real Madrid attacker.

Brazil only mustered up four shots in the first half, the lowest they have managed in a FIFA World Cup group game since against Ivory Coast in 2010.

However, Selecao were at their best in the second half, and Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison stole the show.

The 25-year-old first struck in the 62nd minute, Neymar produced magic to get away from several Serbian defenders.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker played the ball to Vinicius, who curled an effort at Milinković-Savić's goal.

The Torino shot-stopper denied the Madrid man, but Richarlison was in the right spot to tap home the opener.

The Spurs striker added to his tally in the 73rd minute and in some style.

He brought the ball up before delivering a phenomenal bicycle kick that gave Milinković-Savić no chance.

It is his 19th goal in 17 appearances for his national team, and he is well and truly Selecao's new number nine.

Tite's side were dominant in the second half and laid down a marker of their intentions to lift the FIFA World Cup for the sixth time.

However, there was cause for concern when Neymar was forced off in the 80th minute with an injury.

Nevertheless, the win propels Selecao to the top of Group G, having scored one more goal than Switzerland, who beat Cameroon 1-0 earlier in the day.

Here are some reactions from fans to a night where Brazil sealed a World Cup opening victory:

EXPRESSIONS OOZING @ExpressionsOOZ Richarlison with a brace like Stone Cold Steve Austin and they wonder why he is starting 🫡 #Qatar2022 Richarlison with a brace like Stone Cold Steve Austin and they wonder why he is starting 🫡 #Qatar2022

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid Man the World Cup doesn’t truly start until Brazil arrive. Feels like they are to this tournament what Real Madrid are to the UCL Man the World Cup doesn’t truly start until Brazil arrive. Feels like they are to this tournament what Real Madrid are to the UCL

VUJ @DavidVujanic Brazil are braziling right now and it’s a bit long Brazil are braziling right now and it’s a bit long

Kaustubh Pandey @Kaus_Pandey17 This second half performance from Brazil is pure, unfiltered football and the way the crowd is so invested in this effortlessness gives me goosebumps. Exceptional. This second half performance from Brazil is pure, unfiltered football and the way the crowd is so invested in this effortlessness gives me goosebumps. Exceptional.

Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 After one match, Brazil look like the best team at the WC by far. If they don’t win the tournament it should be considered a bottle job. After one match, Brazil look like the best team at the WC by far. If they don’t win the tournament it should be considered a bottle job.

Z @zeeshanxz So thats why Richarlison is the main striker for Brazil and not that other guy… So thats why Richarlison is the main striker for Brazil and not that other guy…

UtdArena @UtdArena By the time Neymar left the field, Serbia had committed 12 fouls.



9 of them were against him. By the time Neymar left the field, Serbia had committed 12 fouls.9 of them were against him. https://t.co/kmibKqq7b2

b @fuckituplisa serbia players everytime neymar gets the ball



serbia players everytime neymar gets the ball https://t.co/W6xKENaemn

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Vinícius’ 1v1 wing play rivalling what we saw from Mbappé & Dembélé vs Australia. Brazil’s performance has moved up a level in this 2nd half by simply supplying him more of the ball in his high & wide position. He makes things happen. Vinícius’ 1v1 wing play rivalling what we saw from Mbappé & Dembélé vs Australia. Brazil’s performance has moved up a level in this 2nd half by simply supplying him more of the ball in his high & wide position. He makes things happen.

Paddy Power @paddypower Richarlison playing for Brazil vs Richarlison at Spurs Richarlison playing for Brazil vs Richarlison at Spurs https://t.co/Votpe6LgYI

gigizita 🇧🇷 @hiraikookie RICHARLISON CARALHO EU TE AMO

RICHARLISON CARALHO EU TE AMOhttps://t.co/4CBIm2H8KX

Rebekka @rebekkarnold When Brazil score but it’s Richarlison…



When Brazil score but it’s Richarlison… https://t.co/ES9WdmyhCd

pure 🇵🇹CR7𓃵 @EnglishAccent2



The sixth star for Brazil is a matter of time ⏲ RICHARLISON with the most iconic picture so far.The sixth star for Brazilis a matter of time ⏲ RICHARLISON with the most iconic picture so far.The sixth star for Brazil 🇧🇷 is a matter of time ⏲ https://t.co/tyKN2h6B9M

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Still hilarious to me how Casemiro to Man United was seen as anything but an unequivocally great signing Still hilarious to me how Casemiro to Man United was seen as anything but an unequivocally great signing

LDN @LDNFootbalI Thiago Silva is the first player in history to captain Brazil at 3 different World Cups… Thiago Silva is the first player in history to captain Brazil at 3 different World Cups… ✅ https://t.co/G8aCC5cNX9

. @utdcynical OzilThings said Jesus should start over Richarlison for Brazil 🤣🤣 OzilThings said Jesus should start over Richarlison for Brazil 🤣🤣

Moody @NewValyrian Commentators constant Neymar disrespect is so weird they can’t help it. Brazil score now they’ll tell you it’s because he’s not on the pitch Commentators constant Neymar disrespect is so weird they can’t help it. Brazil score now they’ll tell you it’s because he’s not on the pitch

Brazilian icon Romario urges Neymar to seal his legacy by winning the FIFA World Cup with Brazil

Neymar has been urged to seal his legacy

Selecao legend Romario has told Neymar that the moment is coming for him to seal Brazil their sixth FIFA World Cup.

The iconic forward discussed the criticism that has come the PSG man's way and that he deserves to be the man to lift the trophy for Selecao a sixth time.

Romario said (via GOAL):

“Neymar, The moment is coming, you know? The one that separates the boys from the men. And I know that, by now, you have probably heard a lot of bullsh*t, a lot of criticism, and a lot of p*ssing and moaning from people whose jobs are to give their opinion on someone else’s lives and careers."

He added:

"I know you represent the spirit and the football that all of us Brazilians like to see. That you will beat your chest and ask for the ball when the team needs it most. That no one more than you deserves to bring this sixth World Cup home.”

