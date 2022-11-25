Twitter explodes as Richarlison wonder goal seals 2-0 Brazil win over Serbia in FIFA World Cup

Brazil secured a fantastic 2-0 win over Serbia in their FIFA World Cup opener thanks to Richarlison's magical brace.
It was a quiet first half, with both sides feeling their way into the game. Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić was fantastic throughout.
He put in a brilliant performance and made a vital save in the 28th minute to deny Vinicius Jr as he swept the ball away from the Real Madrid attacker.
Brazil only mustered up four shots in the first half, the lowest they have managed in a FIFA World Cup group game since against Ivory Coast in 2010.
However, Selecao were at their best in the second half, and Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison stole the show.
The 25-year-old first struck in the 62nd minute, Neymar produced magic to get away from several Serbian defenders.
The Paris Saint-Germain attacker played the ball to Vinicius, who curled an effort at Milinković-Savić's goal.
The Torino shot-stopper denied the Madrid man, but Richarlison was in the right spot to tap home the opener.
The Spurs striker added to his tally in the 73rd minute and in some style.
He brought the ball up before delivering a phenomenal bicycle kick that gave Milinković-Savić no chance.
It is his 19th goal in 17 appearances for his national team, and he is well and truly Selecao's new number nine.
Tite's side were dominant in the second half and laid down a marker of their intentions to lift the FIFA World Cup for the sixth time.
However, there was cause for concern when Neymar was forced off in the 80th minute with an injury.
Nevertheless, the win propels Selecao to the top of Group G, having scored one more goal than Switzerland, who beat Cameroon 1-0 earlier in the day.
Here are some reactions from fans to a night where Brazil sealed a World Cup opening victory:
Brazilian icon Romario urges Neymar to seal his legacy by winning the FIFA World Cup with Brazil
Selecao legend Romario has told Neymar that the moment is coming for him to seal Brazil their sixth FIFA World Cup.
The iconic forward discussed the criticism that has come the PSG man's way and that he deserves to be the man to lift the trophy for Selecao a sixth time.
Romario said (via GOAL):
“Neymar, The moment is coming, you know? The one that separates the boys from the men. And I know that, by now, you have probably heard a lot of bullsh*t, a lot of criticism, and a lot of p*ssing and moaning from people whose jobs are to give their opinion on someone else’s lives and careers."
He added:
"I know you represent the spirit and the football that all of us Brazilians like to see. That you will beat your chest and ask for the ball when the team needs it most. That no one more than you deserves to bring this sixth World Cup home.”
Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup