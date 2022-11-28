Twitter explodes as Spain and Germany play out entertaining 1-1 draw in intriguing 2022 FIFA World Cup clash

Twitter erupted as Germany played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, November 27.

Antonio Rudiger's first-half effort was ruled out for offside. The Real Madrid defender found the back of the net from a set piece in the 40th minute but was deemed to be offside.

Luis Enrique brought on Alvaro Morata in the second half to find an opening for his team. The Atletico Madrid attacker found the breakthrough in the 62nd minute of the game.

It was a substitute who bagged the equalizer for the Germans as well, with Niclas Fullkrug slamming the ball home in the 83rd minute of the game.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after the Germany vs. Spain clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Ibai @IbaiLlanos DON ÁLVARO MORATA. DON ÁLVARO MORATA.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC MORATA OFF THE BENCH TO GIVE SPAIN THE LEAD AGAINST GERMANY! MORATA OFF THE BENCH TO GIVE SPAIN THE LEAD AGAINST GERMANY! https://t.co/zajlFx2Ruh

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup MORATA GETS SPAIN ON THE BOARD! MORATA GETS SPAIN ON THE BOARD! 🇪🇸

SPORTbible @sportbible ALVARO MORATA SCORES!



GERMANY'S CHANCES OF STAYING IN THE WORLD CUP ARE GETTING SLIMMER! ALVARO MORATA SCORES! GERMANY'S CHANCES OF STAYING IN THE WORLD CUP ARE GETTING SLIMMER! https://t.co/FijuW814Qd

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs. Costa Rica

vs. Germany



Elite impact from the bench. 🫡 Alvaro Morata has now scored twice in 2 consecutive games off the bench for Spain at the 2022 World Cup:vs. Costa Ricavs. GermanyElite impact from the bench. 🫡 Alvaro Morata has now scored twice in 2 consecutive games off the bench for Spain at the 2022 World Cup:⚽ vs. Costa Rica ⚽ vs. Germany Elite impact from the bench. 🫡 https://t.co/Ej9SN8NTMy

Armani @Sia4Pooh Morata a real center forward breaks the deadlock Morata a real center forward breaks the deadlock

rak•🇬🇭 @coolRak7 The only way to stop Jamal Musiala. The only way to stop Jamal Musiala. https://t.co/sD0v2Ic7Sb

GonçaloDias17 @goncalo_diass17 ‍ Jamal Musiala is a talent Jamal Musiala is a talent 😮‍💨 https://t.co/lkmePXyLnC

Josh @trillyelliot Gareth Southgate watching this game furious he never got the chance to leave Jamal Musiala rotting on the England bench Gareth Southgate watching this game furious he never got the chance to leave Jamal Musiala rotting on the England bench

Trica Online Outfits @TriciaAbou Jamal Musiala is a Baller Jamal Musiala is a Baller 👌

psi @aabisagbo__ What's Hansi flick cooking What's Hansi flick cooking

stefan @paulomermanso Benching Sané and Havertz? Hansi Flick has blood in his hands Benching Sané and Havertz? Hansi Flick has blood in his hands

ari @aritrabvb1909 Fullkrug slams one home! What a finish! Fullkrug slams one home! What a finish! https://t.co/rr6jsFhdUe

Ultra_Bott @BottUltra Fullkrug was always going to score, he's been doing it so much for Werder Bremen this season. He knows where the goal is. Fullkrug was always going to score, he's been doing it so much for Werder Bremen this season. He knows where the goal is.

Sam (Shirts in the attic) @sam23_l Fair play to this Fullkrug guy. Been mixing it up and throwing his weight about since he came on. Deserved that goal Fair play to this Fullkrug guy. Been mixing it up and throwing his weight about since he came on. Deserved that goal

𝕶𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖗 🇬🇭 @Regular_NiceGuy Goal scored by Niklas fullkrug and assisted by the young bayern munich player Jamal Musiala Goal scored by Niklas fullkrug and assisted by the young bayern munich player Jamal Musiala🔥

H @SystemUprisin The Fullkrug journey is an amazing one. Fair play to the lad The Fullkrug journey is an amazing one. Fair play to the lad 👏

zak 🇧🇷(🇸🇴)🇦🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪🇫🇷 @nottzak NEVER SEEN THIS GUY A DAY IN MY LIFE BUT THANK YOU FULLKRUG NEVER SEEN THIS GUY A DAY IN MY LIFE BUT THANK YOU FULLKRUG

Tom. @MightyFTN Fullkrug has has such a good season, little bit of a fairytale happening for him Fullkrug has has such a good season, little bit of a fairytale happening for him

PointGod RMA🇵🇹 ➐ @Point_God_11_ 19 years old Jamal Musiala carrying the International team instead of the other way around it’s DISRESPECTFUL 19 years old Jamal Musiala carrying the International team instead of the other way around it’s DISRESPECTFUL https://t.co/18ZW3kjfMH

Godson Senyo @godson_senyo Jamal Musiala is the only serious player in this German team. The rest are jokers. #EspGer Jamal Musiala is the only serious player in this German team. The rest are jokers. #EspGer.

Paddy Power @paddypower So if I’ve analysed this right, Germany’s gameplan is basically Musiala plus 10 others So if I’ve analysed this right, Germany’s gameplan is basically Musiala plus 10 others

Janty @CFC_Jantyy Morata has got to be one of the most confusing footballers I’ve ever seen Morata has got to be one of the most confusing footballers I’ve ever seen

Germany coach Hansi Flick urged his team to treat the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Spain as a final

Spain v Germany: Group E - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Flick said (via News 18):

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Flick said (via News 18):

“This will be answered on Sunday. Maybe we have another answer to that question, the right answer. The last two tournaments were not (good), We want to avoid a repeat of this. The focus is on concentration. This is the first final for us at the World Cup and that’s what it’s about - to avoid a repeat of that.”

German fans wanted to know about Leroy Sane's injury update. The Bayern Munich winger came on as a substitute against Spain. Flick spoke about the player's fitness and said:

"We have to wait for final training and afterwards we can say more (about Sane), It is good news that he can train. Our medics did a lot of good work and we will see how the training goes.”

He further added:

“For me the focus is football, I am convinced of the idea of how we want to play. If we are not on 100% then we give the opponent space. We did it against Japan. Such a defeat and how it came about is very bitter because it was avoidable. But we will continue down our road because we believe in the quality of the team and that it can apply the things we want. We have courage and belief going into the game."

The draw kept Germany at the bottom of the Group E table with one match to go. They will face Costa Rica on December 1. Spain, meanwhile, are at the top of the table and will face Japan on the same day in their final FIFA World Cup group game.

