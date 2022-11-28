Twitter explodes as Spain and Germany play out entertaining 1-1 draw in intriguing 2022 FIFA World Cup clash

Twitter erupted as Germany played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, November 27.
Antonio Rudiger's first-half effort was ruled out for offside. The Real Madrid defender found the back of the net from a set piece in the 40th minute but was deemed to be offside.
Luis Enrique brought on Alvaro Morata in the second half to find an opening for his team. The Atletico Madrid attacker found the breakthrough in the 62nd minute of the game.
It was a substitute who bagged the equalizer for the Germans as well, with Niclas Fullkrug slamming the ball home in the 83rd minute of the game.
Germany coach Hansi Flick urged his team to treat the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Spain as a final
Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Flick said (via News 18):
“This will be answered on Sunday. Maybe we have another answer to that question, the right answer. The last two tournaments were not (good), We want to avoid a repeat of this. The focus is on concentration. This is the first final for us at the World Cup and that’s what it’s about - to avoid a repeat of that.”
German fans wanted to know about Leroy Sane's injury update. The Bayern Munich winger came on as a substitute against Spain. Flick spoke about the player's fitness and said:
"We have to wait for final training and afterwards we can say more (about Sane), It is good news that he can train. Our medics did a lot of good work and we will see how the training goes.”
He further added:
“For me the focus is football, I am convinced of the idea of how we want to play. If we are not on 100% then we give the opponent space. We did it against Japan. Such a defeat and how it came about is very bitter because it was avoidable. But we will continue down our road because we believe in the quality of the team and that it can apply the things we want. We have courage and belief going into the game."
The draw kept Germany at the bottom of the Group E table with one match to go. They will face Costa Rica on December 1. Spain, meanwhile, are at the top of the table and will face Japan on the same day in their final FIFA World Cup group game.
