Twitter explodes as Spain thrash Germany 6-0

In a do-or-die UEFA nations league match, Spain dominated from the very beginning to hand an astonishing 6-0 defeat to Germany. Ferran Torres was the star of the match as he scored his first international hat-trick while the likes of Alvaro Morata, Rodri, and Mikle Oryazabal also got on the scoresheet.
Spain went into a 3-0 lead at halftime with goals from Morata, Torres, and Rodri putting them in a comfortable position. The second half was more of the same as Ferran Torres scored 2 more to cap off a remarkable night for him.
Substitute Mikel Oryazabal scored a late goal in the 89th minute to hand Germany their most humiliating defeat in a competitive match. This win takes Spain to the final four of the tournament which will be held in October 2021.
Speaking after the match, Germany's captain Manuel Neuer said:
"It's definitely a bitter defeat. It's very, very disappointing for us all. I am part of the team. We talk about the we. We screwed this up together. Our body language was disappointing, we did not communicate on the pitch. We should have talked more,
Germany who needed only a draw to qualify started shakily and never seemed to come to grips with Spain's relentless pressing. Fabian Ruiz, who came on for an injured Sergio Canales in the first half had an excellent game as he caused a lot of problems to the German defence with his movement, pressing and passing.
This Spain performance was arguably the finest under Luis Enrique as manager, and midfielder Rodri spoke about how dominant his side were:
"We walked all over them in every sense. We scored six but it could have been far more. We are still a group with little experience but this will give us a lot of confidence."
The only sore point in the day for Spain was that Sergio Ramos had to leave the field late in the first half due to a suspected muscle injury.
Predictably, Twitter users had a field day comparing this result to the famous Germany-Brazil match in the 2016 World Cup. Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres and the inept performance of the German backline were all discussed by fans on Twitter.