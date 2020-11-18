Twitter explodes as Spain thrash Germany 6-0

In a do-or-die UEFA nations league match, Spain dominated from the very beginning to hand an astonishing 6-0 defeat to Germany. Ferran Torres was the star of the match as he scored his first international hat-trick while the likes of Alvaro Morata, Rodri, and Mikle Oryazabal also got on the scoresheet.

Spain went into a 3-0 lead at halftime with goals from Morata, Torres, and Rodri putting them in a comfortable position. The second half was more of the same as Ferran Torres scored 2 more to cap off a remarkable night for him.

Substitute Mikel Oryazabal scored a late goal in the 89th minute to hand Germany their most humiliating defeat in a competitive match. This win takes Spain to the final four of the tournament which will be held in October 2021.

Speaking after the match, Germany's captain Manuel Neuer said:

"It's definitely a bitter defeat. It's very, very disappointing for us all. I am part of the team. We talk about the we. We screwed this up together. Our body language was disappointing, we did not communicate on the pitch. We should have talked more,

Germany who needed only a draw to qualify started shakily and never seemed to come to grips with Spain's relentless pressing. Fabian Ruiz, who came on for an injured Sergio Canales in the first half had an excellent game as he caused a lot of problems to the German defence with his movement, pressing and passing.

This Spain performance was arguably the finest under Luis Enrique as manager, and midfielder Rodri spoke about how dominant his side were:

"We walked all over them in every sense. We scored six but it could have been far more. We are still a group with little experience but this will give us a lot of confidence."

The only sore point in the day for Spain was that Sergio Ramos had to leave the field late in the first half due to a suspected muscle injury.

Predictably, Twitter users had a field day comparing this result to the famous Germany-Brazil match in the 2016 World Cup. Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres and the inept performance of the German backline were all discussed by fans on Twitter.

Advertisement

Brazil watching the Germany vs Spain match: pic.twitter.com/mbfAqtP9sx — The Persistence of Gimmickry (@jimmyprotonnn) November 17, 2020

Spain completely dominated Germany tonight

Alvaro Morata’s goal vs Germany means he now has 10 goals/assists in 10 starts for Juve & Spain this season. Playing a variety of different roles- e.g.partnering Ronaldo in a 4-4-2 for Juve & lone striker in a 4-3-3 for Spain



Amazing what confidence can do for a striker’s form🔥 pic.twitter.com/aibbJOGkFj — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) November 17, 2020

How I'm watching the highlights of Spain VS Germany at halftime pic.twitter.com/4AmoTt9A85 — 😏 𝑨𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒏𝒚 😏 🇺🇬 (@AskTiba) November 17, 2020

FT: 🇪🇸Spain 6-0 Germany🇩🇪



WOW.



Ferran Torres becomes the first Spanish player ever to score a hat-trick vs Germany, as Spain inflict Germany's heaviest ever official competitive defeat 😯



Spain will be present at next year's UEFA Nations League semi-finals 🏆#LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/YwtkhNzSYA — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) November 17, 2020

Advertisement

Spain Vs Germany Full Match Highlights in HD.pic.twitter.com/fISYJXgTFv — Fuegoleon (@Waffirian_) November 17, 2020

Advertisement

Manuel Neuer had never conceded 6 in his career before:

This is the first time Manuel Neuer has conceded 6+ goals in a competitive game in his professional career.



Who had this in 2020 bingo? pic.twitter.com/l5E8zFpWz3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 17, 2020

Ter stegen watching neuer concede 6 against spain😁 pic.twitter.com/bU6mP1zvF4 — Fjr (@its_adamsjr) November 17, 2020

Manuel Neuer has picked the ball out of the net more times (6) than Anthony martial has goals this season pic.twitter.com/9RIOekxai5 — 𝕱ela kuti with da hoes 🐍 (@onovoxvii) November 17, 2020

Ter Stegen calling Manuel Neuer after the match against Spain : pic.twitter.com/RcsWah8jCD — The Desi Barca (@TheDesiBarca) November 17, 2020

Advertisement

Joachim Low's days as the manager of the German football team might be numbered

Germany have suffered their heaviest defeat in 89 years.



Joachim Low's days are numbered. pic.twitter.com/ygG8Kyrujo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 17, 2020

For the first time since 1958 (3-6 vs. France), Germany have conceded 3+ first-half goals in a competitive game.



Joachim Low wasn't even born back then. 😬 pic.twitter.com/7wvSIJEEwN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 17, 2020

Joachim Low / Joachim High pic.twitter.com/UmPKYahvta — Javi Martín (@georgebest_) November 17, 2020

Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata were on fire

Advertisement

Ferran Torres is the first player to score a hat-trick against Germany in a competitive game since Michael Owen in 2001.



*That* night in Munich. pic.twitter.com/0akNOulrd7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 17, 2020

Ferran Torres outshining Sane once again🥱🐐 pic.twitter.com/r9awM8rmdG — 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙 ツ (@SxrgioSZN) November 17, 2020

Ferran Torres has 7 goals and 3 assists for Man City and Spain this season, he cost 20 million🤯



Insane bargain, I am officially part of Ferran fc🔥 pic.twitter.com/XQh1Ug8Nwx — Cris (@MessiFC17X) November 17, 2020

Morata and Werner😂

If I speak..



pic.twitter.com/cHFHxX7uct — Sir Jose (@MourinhoTheGOAT) November 17, 2020

🗣️ Morata hits out at Spain's critics: "There is always something. I want to go home and see what they say about us.



"I would like to see what people say now. Against a European and world champion team." 🤫



[Teledeporte] pic.twitter.com/Lzw6qPxaXr — Goal (@goal) November 18, 2020